XGIMI is now offering its smart projectors at Best Buy

We have reviewed a fair share of XGIMI smart projectors and enjoyed what we’ve seen. While XGIMI has been available on Amazon and other online retailers, today, they announced they would also be available at Best Buy.

Earlier in the year, XGIMI announced their smart projectors would be available at B&H Photo. While B&H Photo is a great outlet, its physical presence in the market is limited, so adding Best Buy and its brick-and-mortar locations is a good move. The company is even offering Best Buy deals for a limited time to celebrate the new expansion.

From Nov 10th to Nov 20th, the HORIZON Pro will be discounted from US$1899 to US$1599, HORIZON from $999 to $849, and Halo+ will be dropped from US$849 to US$749 on Best Buy.

“2022 continues to be a year of continued growth for XGIMI and its products – from continued accolades, like the recently announced EISA award, to the rapid growth of their customer base, reaching 4 million units sold just this year. XGIMI is building on its recent success to reach even broader into the USA market by partnering with key retailers to offer their customers more service and more choices. Best Buy will carry the HORIZON series and Halo+ projectors, both known for their ease of use and crisp, vivid imagery, and innovative designs that have won praise from the media and industry alike.”

“XGIMI’s HORIZON series and Halo+ projectors will bring the best Android projectors on the market to Best Buy’s customers. Featuring Android TV 10 with access to the expansive library of the Google Play store, including apps like Disney+, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max, combined with XGIMI’s proprietary auto-focus and auto-keystone features have made these projectors the new standard for home and portable projection. Simply point the projectors at a screen or wall and hit play.”

Last Updated on November 3, 2022.