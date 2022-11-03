New on Netflix November 4-10: Millie Bobby Brown returns as Enola Holmes

As usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between November 4-10th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in November if you want to binge those first. Of course, being the last few days of October, you can check out the Netflix Halloween “Streams & Screams” Collection for some spine-tingling movies and shows.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix November 4-10th list, which is headlined by Millie Bobby Brown’s return as Sherlock Holmes’s sister Enola in Enola Homes 2.

Netflix Games

While not movies or TV shows, Netflix is back with monthly mobile game releases. Netflix Games are available on Android and iOS devices. All you need is a Netflix subscription — there are no ads, fees, or in-app purchases. Simply open your Netflix mobile app, find the ‘mobile games row’ and download to play up to 28 different mobile games — spanning from arcade, adventure, card, puzzle, racing — and plenty more to come. November’s upcoming games include:

Cats & Soup: Hungry for cuteness? Help cats boil soup to their hearts’ content in this cozy delight — stir and chop ingredients, dress ’em up and more. Blurp, blurp.

Country Friends: Build the farm of your dreams — by yourself or with friends! Ditch city life to grow crops, feed animals and trade goods in this sunny adventure.

Flutter Butterflies: Discover and raise butterflies in a peaceful habitat. Decorate your forest to attract, nurture and collect hundreds of real-life species.

Narcos: Cartel Wars Unlimited: Build your empire. Gain power. Destroy your enemies. Lead your own cartel in this strategy game based on the hit series.

Reigns: Three Kingdoms: Swipe through military negotiations, marry to strengthen alliances and recruit soldiers to fight in turn-based card battles in this historical epic.

Skies of Chaos: Jump into the cockpit and face off against an evil empire in this colorful, arcade-style shoot ’em up. You’re the resistance’s last hope!

Coming soon in November

This title is coming sometime in November, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for it!

The Last Dolphin King (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇪🇸): This documentary traces the career of renowned Spanish dolphin trainer José Luis Barbero and the events leading up to his shocking death in 2015.

And now for the Netflix November 4-10th list:

November 4

Buying Beverly Hills (NETFLIX SERIES): Buying Beverly Hills is a new real estate occu-soap following the agents and clients within Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency in Beverly Hills, California. Mauricio, his daughters Farrah and Alexia, and the talented group of agents highlight the high stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles.

Buying Beverly Hills is a new real estate occu-soap following the agents and clients within Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency in Beverly Hills, California. Mauricio, his daughters Farrah and Alexia, and the talented group of agents highlight the high stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles. Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King’s Horseman (NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇬): After his king dies, a horseman must sacrifice himself to serve his ruler in the afterlife — but sudden distractions lead to unexpected tragedy.

After his king dies, a horseman must sacrifice himself to serve his ruler in the afterlife — but sudden distractions lead to unexpected tragedy. Enola Holmes 2 (NETFLIX FILM): Enola takes on her first official case as a detective, but to solve the mystery of a missing girl, she’ll need help from friends — and brother Sherlock.

Enola takes on her first official case as a detective, but to solve the mystery of a missing girl, she’ll need help from friends — and brother Sherlock. The Fabulous (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Four best friends chase their dreams alongside fashion’s elite while juggling demanding jobs, romantic dilemmas and wild nights on the town.

Four best friends chase their dreams alongside fashion’s elite while juggling demanding jobs, romantic dilemmas and wild nights on the town. Lookism (NETFLIX ANIME 🇰🇷): In a society that favors good looks, a high school outcast leads a double life switching between his two bodies that are polar opposites in appearance.

In a society that favors good looks, a high school outcast leads a double life switching between his two bodies that are polar opposites in appearance. Manifest: Season 4 Part 1 (NETFLIX SERIES): Amid loss and misfortune, the Stone family and the Flight 828 passengers search for the true meaning behind their Callings as ominous signs linger.

November 5

The Fall of the American Empire 🇨🇦

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Sprung from San Francisco’s tech bubble and hailed by top health & wellness outlets as a path to fulfillment, OneTaste was a sexual wellness company that gained global notoriety through the teaching of a practice called “orgasmic meditation.” This investigative documentary employs access to 15 years of never-before-seen footage and interviews with former members to pull back the curtain on the organization and its controversial, enigmatic leader.

November 6

Captain Phillips 🇺🇸

November 7

Deepa & Anoop: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Check in for another season of fun at Mango Manor! From sensational science experiments to mind-boggling magic tricks, the good times never stop.

November 8

Behind Every Star (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Agents at a talent management firm tackle strong personalities and office politics while keeping their celebrity clients happy and helping them shine.

Agents at a talent management firm tackle strong personalities and office politics while keeping their celebrity clients happy and helping them shine. The Claus Family 2 ( NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇱): Santa’s one job? Deliver presents. But as Jules takes the reins from his Grandpa Noël, he receives a young girl’s letter with a special holiday wish.

Santa’s one job? Deliver presents. But as Jules takes the reins from his Grandpa Noël, he receives a young girl’s letter with a special holiday wish. Minions & More Volume 2

Neal Brennan: Blocks (NETFLIX COMEDY): From the weird relationship humans have with dogs to how dating a model is like owning a dune buggy, Neal Brennan muses on his life in this stand-up special.

From the weird relationship humans have with dogs to how dating a model is like owning a dune buggy, Neal Brennan muses on his life in this stand-up special. Triviaverse (NETFLIX SPECIAL): Highest score wins! Challenge a friend or beat a mysterious foe by answering random rapid-fire trivia questions on science, art, geography and more.

November 9

Angels & Demons 🇺🇸

The Crown: Season 5 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): Diana and Charles wage a media war. The monarchy’s role is up for debate. Welcome to the ’90s — and Queen Elizabeth II’s biggest challenge to date.

Diana and Charles wage a media war. The monarchy’s role is up for debate. Welcome to the ’90s — and Queen Elizabeth II’s biggest challenge to date. FIFA Uncovered (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): From power struggles to global politics, an exploration of FIFA reveals the organization’s checkered history — and what it takes to host a World Cup.

From power struggles to global politics, an exploration of FIFA reveals the organization’s checkered history — and what it takes to host a World Cup. The Railway Man 🇺🇸

The Soccer Football Movie (NETFLIX FILM): Four young soccer superfans team up to help their idols regain their abilities after a scheming evil scientist steals their talent.

November 10

Falling for Christmas (NETFLIX FILM): After losing her memory in a skiing accident, a spoiled heiress lands in the cozy care of a down-on-his-luck widower and his daughter at Christmastime.

After losing her memory in a skiing accident, a spoiled heiress lands in the cozy care of a down-on-his-luck widower and his daughter at Christmastime. Lost Bullet 2 (NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷): Having cleared his name, genius mechanic Lino has only one goal in mind: getting revenge on the corrupt cops who killed his brother and his mentor.

Having cleared his name, genius mechanic Lino has only one goal in mind: getting revenge on the corrupt cops who killed his brother and his mentor. Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): A new group of supposedly solid couples put their relationships to the test. In their pursuit of love and money, will the truth hurt or heal?

A new group of supposedly solid couples put their relationships to the test. In their pursuit of love and money, will the truth hurt or heal? State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This documentary tells the harrowing story of a woman trying to use Alabama’s Stand Your Ground law after killing a man she says brutally attacked her.

This documentary tells the harrowing story of a woman trying to use Alabama’s Stand Your Ground law after killing a man she says brutally attacked her. Warrior Nun: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Alongside new allies, Ava and the sisters of the Order band together and set out to take down a false prophet hell-bent on world domination.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada November 4-10th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

Last Updated on November 3, 2022.