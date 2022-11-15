Govee announces new Smart Air Quality Monitor

The smart air quality monitor has been gaining popularity over the past few years. Companies developing IoT devices like this are seeing an increase in their use by people who want to know how good their air quality is. The new Govee Smart Air Quality Monitor is the latest to join the crowd.

The Govee Smart Air Quality Monitor has high-accuracy detection and tracks temperature, humidity, and

fine particulate matter (PM 2.5). It also integrates with other Govee smart home products, giving the user more control over their living space.

The Govee Smart Air Quality Monitor can be used with the Govee Smart Air Purifier (13.6 inches), Govee Smart Air Purifier (11 inches), Govee Smart Humidifier, and Govee Smart Space Heater.

When the Govee smart appliances work in unison with the monitor, users can set a target temperature and humidity via the Govee Home app. From there, all connected appliances will turn on automatically, allowing the monitor to detect the current indoor temperature and humidity and adjust it based on the requested settings. In addition, when the smart monitor detects the room has reached the preferred setting, the connected appliances will run at a low power level to stabilize temperature and humidity–ultimately saving energy for users.

Govee says the Smart Air Quality Monitor has an array of features, all of which are user-friendly.

A display screen combined with the Govee app to help users understand the most common household air pollutant levels, including humidity, temperature, and PM 2.5

The ability to check real-time data via Wi-Fi

Real-time notifications in the Govee app

Automatic historical data backup for users to set room preferences with other Govee smart home appliances

Hands-free operation via the Govee app and Amazon Alexa integration

Three levels of brightness are offered by its premier display, and it can display data in different colors

Has a clock and shows timers on the screen for a more casual display

The Smart Air Quality Monitor and its complementary smart home products make an excellent gift for the upcoming holiday season. The Govee Air Quality Monitor is available in the United States on Govee’s website and on Amazon for US$59.99.

