New on Netflix November 18-24: Jenna Ortega broods as Wednesday Addams

As usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between November 18-24th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in November if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 8 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix November 18-24th list, which is headlined by Jenna Ortega in Wednesday, a Tim Burton series about Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family.

Netflix Games

While not movies or TV shows, Netflix is back with monthly mobile game releases. Netflix Games are available on Android and iOS devices. All you need is a Netflix subscription — there are no ads, fees, or in-app purchases. Simply open your Netflix mobile app, find the ‘mobile games row’ and download to play up to 28 different mobile games — spanning from arcade, adventure, card, puzzle, racing — and plenty more to come. November’s upcoming games include:

Cats & Soup: Hungry for cuteness? Help cats boil soup to their hearts’ content in this cozy delight — stir and chop ingredients, dress ’em up and more. Blurp, blurp.

Country Friends: Build the farm of your dreams — by yourself or with friends! Ditch city life to grow crops, feed animals and trade goods in this sunny adventure.

Flutter Butterflies: Discover and raise butterflies in a peaceful habitat. Decorate your forest to attract, nurture and collect hundreds of real-life species.

Narcos: Cartel Wars Unlimited: Build your empire. Gain power. Destroy your enemies. Lead your own cartel in this strategy game based on the hit series.

Reigns: Three Kingdoms: Swipe through military negotiations, marry to strengthen alliances and recruit soldiers to fight in turn-based card battles in this historical epic.

Skies of Chaos: Jump into the cockpit and face off against an evil empire in this colorful, arcade-style shoot ’em up. You’re the resistance’s last hope!

Coming soon in November

This title is coming sometime in November, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for it!

The Last Dolphin King (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇪🇸): This documentary traces the career of renowned Spanish dolphin trainer José Luis Barbero and the events leading up to his shocking death in 2015.

And now for the Netflix November 18-24th list:

November 18

The Cuphead Show!: Part 3 ( NETFLIX FAMILY): From hijinks and heebie-jeebies to holiday cheer: This season’s got it all as the boys go big to trick the Devil — and stir up trouble all over town!

From hijinks and heebie-jeebies to holiday cheer: This season’s got it all as the boys go big to trick the Devil — and stir up trouble all over town! Elite: Season 6 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): Everybody’s looking for something this year at Las Encinas, whether it’s love, revenge or millions of followers. But will they all make it out alive?

Everybody’s looking for something this year at Las Encinas, whether it’s love, revenge or millions of followers. But will they all make it out alive? The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 5 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧) 🇺🇸: Special guests and familiar faces stir up sweet holiday magic as judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood name the best Yuletide bakers.

Special guests and familiar faces stir up sweet holiday magic as judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood name the best Yuletide bakers. Inside Job: Part 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): For employees of Cognito Inc., conspiracies aren’t just theories, they’re a full time grind. Inside Job is a peek inside the actual Deep State, as one woman manages the chaotic office of lovable morons secretly controlling the world.

For employees of Cognito Inc., conspiracies aren’t just theories, they’re a full time grind. Inside Job is a peek inside the actual Deep State, as one woman manages the chaotic office of lovable morons secretly controlling the world. Reign Supreme (NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷): From the projects to the largest venues in Paris, this series follows two teenage friends for life as they forge the birth and rise of French hip-hop.

From the projects to the largest venues in Paris, this series follows two teenage friends for life as they forge the birth and rise of French hip-hop. Slumberland (NETFLIX FILM): Joined by a larger-than-life outlaw, a daring young orphan journeys through a land of dreams to find a precious pearl that will grant her greatest wish.

Joined by a larger-than-life outlaw, a daring young orphan journeys through a land of dreams to find a precious pearl that will grant her greatest wish. Somebody (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): A developer builds a dating app, hoping for connection. Soon, she gets caught in the web of a serial killer who uses the platform to lure victims.

A developer builds a dating app, hoping for connection. Soon, she gets caught in the web of a serial killer who uses the platform to lure victims. The Violence Action (NETFLIX FILM 🇯🇵): She’s just a regular, sweet-looking college student by day. But by night, she’s a part-time assassin — and she’s about to face her toughest target yet.

November 20

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me 🇨🇦

November 21

The Hangover 🇨🇦

The Hangover: Part II 🇨🇦

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday (NETFLIX FAMILY): It’s Winter Wishday! Can the Mane 5 celebrate their holiday traditions and still make it back in time to exchange gifts under the Wishing Star for Sunny?

It’s Winter Wishday! Can the Mane 5 celebrate their holiday traditions and still make it back in time to exchange gifts under the Wishing Star for Sunny? StoryBots: Answer Time (NETFLIX FAMILY): Got a question? The StoryBots have an answer! Join curious friends Beep, Boop, Bing, Bang and Bo on fun adventures to find facts for real kids like you.

November 22

LEGO: City Adventures: Season 4 🇺🇸

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (NETFLIX COMEDY): Emmy and Grammy nominated writer, comedian Trevor Noah returns to Netflix in his new comedy special, I Wish You Would. True to form, Trevor hilariously shares revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication, and his love for curry. Filmed at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON, Canada.

November 23

The Boxtrolls 🇺🇸

Blood, Sex & Royalty (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): A modern take on the British royal drama, this steamy series offers a window into the lives of history’s deadliest, sexiest and most iconic monarchs.

A modern take on the British royal drama, this steamy series offers a window into the lives of history’s deadliest, sexiest and most iconic monarchs. Christmas on Mistletoe Farm (NETFLIX FILM 🇬🇧): After inheriting a farm at Christmastime, a widowed father makes a bumpy adjustment to village life — while his kids hatch a plan to stay there forever.

After inheriting a farm at Christmastime, a widowed father makes a bumpy adjustment to village life — while his kids hatch a plan to stay there forever. Lesson Plan (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱): After a teacher dies, his best friend — a former cop — takes a job at the school where he worked to confront the gang he thinks was responsible.

After a teacher dies, his best friend — a former cop — takes a job at the school where he worked to confront the gang he thinks was responsible. The Swimmers (NETFLIX FILM 🇬🇧): From war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics, two young sisters embark on a risky voyage, putting their hearts and their swimming skills to heroic use.

From war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics, two young sisters embark on a risky voyage, putting their hearts and their swimming skills to heroic use. Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇲🇽): The taco leaves Mexico, but Mexico doesn’t leave the taco. Across the US border, Mexican cooks keep the tradition alive and experiment with new flavors.

The taco leaves Mexico, but Mexico doesn’t leave the taco. Across the US border, Mexican cooks keep the tradition alive and experiment with new flavors. The Unbroken Voice (NETFLIX SERIES 🇨🇴): Despite humble origins and sexism, a young Arelys Henao chases her singing dream in this music-packed drama inspired by the Colombian icon’s early life.

Despite humble origins and sexism, a young Arelys Henao chases her singing dream in this music-packed drama inspired by the Colombian icon’s early life. Wednesday (NETFLIX SERIES): Smart, sarcastic and a little dead inside, Wednesday Addams investigates a murder spree while making new friends — and foes — at Nevermore Academy.

Smart, sarcastic and a little dead inside, Wednesday Addams investigates a murder spree while making new friends — and foes — at Nevermore Academy. Who’s a Good Boy? (NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽): Chema has a mission: date Claudia, the new girl at his school, so he can lose his virginity to her before the end of the school year. Will he fulfill his dream before graduation?

November 24

First Love (NETFLIX SERIES 🇯🇵): Young, free and madly in love. As teenagers, the world was their oyster — but as adults, their lives seem dimmer, like a very important piece is missing.

Young, free and madly in love. As teenagers, the world was their oyster — but as adults, their lives seem dimmer, like a very important piece is missing. The Noel Diary (NETFLIX FILM): Cleaning out his childhood home at Christmas, a novelist meets a woman searching for her birth mother. Will an old diary unlock their pasts — and hearts?

Cleaning out his childhood home at Christmas, a novelist meets a woman searching for her birth mother. Will an old diary unlock their pasts — and hearts? Southpaw 🇺🇸

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor 🇺🇸

The Vanishing 🇺🇸

Last Updated on November 17, 2022.