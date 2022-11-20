Two new Tesla recalls affecting over 300K vehicles have been announced

Tesla recalls they are piling up this year as two more have been announced, affecting over 300K customers. Last week we reported that 40,000 Teslas were recalled for power steering issues.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

This week, the latest Tesla recalls include 30,000 Model X vehicles with front passenger airbag issues. According to Reuters, there is an issue in a select number of Model X vehicles that will cause the front passenger airbag to deploy incorrectly. Airbag issues are a significant problem as these issues affect safety, and a bad deployment could cause terrible harm to someone.

HOW TO: Change system date in OS X ... Please enable JavaScript HOW TO: Change system date in OS X from Terminal

The good news is Tesla reports they have not seen any reports of accidents, injuries, or deaths related to this issue. The company is going to address the issue with an over-the-air software update.

The latest Tesla recalls includes a batch of 321,000 vehicles with tail lights that fail to illuminate. According to Reuters, “in the filing published Saturday to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the electric vehicle manufacturer said the tail light-related recall covers some 2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles.”

As with the airbag problem, Tesla plans on issuing an over-the-air update which should fix the problem with the taillights. Tesla says the company was alerted to the issue following customer complaints in October. Most of those complaints came from foreign markets for these cars. The company did receive three warranty reports over the failing taillight issue.

What do you think of these Tesla recalls? Is your Tesla affected? Have you gotten your recalls addressed? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!

Last Updated on November 20, 2022.