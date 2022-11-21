Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to more than 11 years

Elizabeth Holmes is a name you probably haven’t prominently heard in the news in many months. The former Theranos CEO has been busy with her fraud trial, and now that it has closed, Elizabeth Holmes is back in the news.

If you need a memory jog, Theranos was a MedTech startup that made some big promises and convinced investors and even corporations that with only a few drops of blood, they would be able to detect things like high cholesterol, blood sugar levels, and even cancer.

Theranos said their “nanotainers” would show results within mere minutes. Not just that, but they’d be more affordable than traditional testing methods too. You’re right if that sounds too good to be true. The story gets even stranger as Elizabeth Holmes was caught manipulating her voice to sound deeper, with many accusing the young CEO of putting on an act.

Now, the fraud trial has come to an end. The former Theranos CEO was facing a maximum of 20 years in prison for her fraudulent company, and her legal team requested no more than 18 months, with a preference for home confinement.

Elizabeth Holmes has avoided the max of 20 years but is not getting her requested 18 months and instead facing 11 years for her crimes. Read full coverage from AP News to learn more about the trial and outcome.

