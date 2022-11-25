Ford issues worldwide recall of Escapes and Bronco Sports

Automakers seem to be having a bit of bad luck in 2022 as Ford Motor Company joins the ranks of those recalling vehicles. Tesla issued a few recalls this year, though those are being dealt with via over-the-air software updates, and now Ford is recalling over 600,000 Ford Bronco Sports and Ford Escapes.

According to Automotive News, the recall affecting these Bronco Sports and Escapes is due to cracked fuel injectors. These cracked fuel injectors have the potential, a tremendous potential, to cause a fire. The nearly 634,000 vehicles on the recall will have to be inspected by a licensed Ford dealership to ensure the integrity of the fuel injectors in question. If the fuel injectors are bad, then they will be replaced.

The recall covers the years 2020-2023 of the Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs, also referred to as crossovers. The specific engine affected is the 3-cylinder, 1.5-liter engine. Ford also includes these exact models and engines in another recall involving the oil separator housing, which can develop cracks leading to a possible fire.

According to Automotive News, “Ford said when engines in the vehicles covered by the latest recall are operating, a cracked fuel injector could cause fuel or fuel vapor to accumulate near hot surfaces, potentially resulting in fire under the hood. Ford said it has 54 total reports of 1.5-liter under-hood fires, including four with cracked fuel injectors. About 13 others were probably caused by a leaking fuel injector. There are no deaths linked to the recall.”

“If a pressure drop in the fuel rail is detected, engine power will automatically be reduced to minimize any risk while also allowing customers to drive to a safe location and stop the vehicle and arrange for service,” the company added.

