Black Friday weekend is still hot and heavy, with Cyber Monday approaching fast. In this post, we have collected only the best Best Buy Black Friday deals for you to look through.

Most of these Best Buy Black Friday deals should still be available, but remember that Best Buy does reserve the right to change the prices, dates, and times, so act fast and don’t miss some great sales going on now!

From gaming PCs to Air Fryers, there is something for everyone on the 2022 Best Buy Black Friday list!

2022 Best Buy Black Friday Deals

#Product NameMSRPBlack Friday PricePurchase Link
1Apple – 10.2-Inch iPad with Wi-Fi – 64GB – Silver$330$270Best Buy
2Apple – 10.2-Inch iPad with Wi-Fi – 64GB – Space Gray$330$270Best Buy
3Waterpik – ION Water Flosser – Black$90$65Best Buy
4LG – 48″ Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV$1300$570Best Buy
5Lenovo – Ideapad 1i 14.0″ HD Laptop – Celeron N4020 – 4GB Memory – 64GB eMMC – Cloud Grey$250$100Best Buy
6TCL – 55″ Class 5-Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV$430$200Best Buy
7Apple – AirPods Pro (2nd generation) – White$250$200Best Buy
8Samsung – 75″ Class TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV$850$580Best Buy
9Apple – 12.9-Inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi – 128GB – Space Gray$1100$800Best Buy
10ASUS – 2-in-1 14″ Touchscreen Chromebook – Intel Core M3-8100Y – 8GB Memory – 64GB eMMC – Silver$379$179Best Buy
11Toshiba – 32″ Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV$200$80Best Buy
12TCL – 65″ Class 6-Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV$1000$600Best Buy
13Hisense – 55″ Class U8H Series Mini LED Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV$1150$600Best Buy
14Meta – Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle with Beat Saber – 128GB$400$350Best Buy
15Bella Pro Series – 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer – Stainless Steel$130$60Best Buy
16Lenovo – Chromebook 3 11.6″ HD Laptop – Celeron N4020 – 4GB Memory – 64GB eMMC – Onyx Black$139$79Best Buy
17Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum – Yellow/Iron$650$500Best Buy
18ASUS – ROG Zephyrus 14″ FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop – AMD Ryzen 7 – 16GB DDR4 Memory – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 – 512GB PCIe SSD – Moonlight White$1400$900Best Buy
19MacBook Pro 14″ Laptop – Apple M1 Pro chip – 16GB Memory – 512GB SSD (Latest Model) – Space Gray$1999$1599Best Buy
20HP – Victus 15.6″ Gaming Laptop – Intel Core i5-12450H – 8GB Memory – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 – 512GB SSD – Mica Silver$800$480Best Buy
21KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer – KV25G0XSL – Silver$450$250Best Buy
22Bella Pro Series – 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer with Divided Basket – Black$110$50Best Buy
23Apple – 12.9-Inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi – 512GB – Space Gray$1400$1000Best Buy
24MacBook Air 13.6″ Laptop – Apple M2 chip – 8GB Memory – 512GB SSD (Latest Model) – Midnight$1499$1299Best Buy
25Samsung – Galaxy Book2 360 13.3″ AMOLED Touch Screen Laptop – Intel 12th Gen Core i7 Evo Platform – 16GB Memory – 512GB SSD – Graphite$1150$750Best Buy
26MacBook Air 13.6″ Laptop – Apple M2 chip – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD (Latest Model) – Midnight$1199$1049Best Buy
27TCL – 55″ Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Roku TV$500$430Best Buy
28InsigniaTM – 65″ Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV$550$380Best Buy
29Hisense – 55″ Class U6H Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV$600$370Best Buy
30Acer – Predator Helios 300 – 15.6″ FHD 165Hz Gaming Laptop – Intel Core i7 – 16GB DDR5 – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 – 512GB SSD$1500$1000Best Buy
31Lenovo Chromebook 3 14″ Touch Laptop – Mediatek MT8183 – 4GB Memory – 64GB eMMC – Arctic Grey$319$149Best Buy
32Lenovo – Flex 3 Chromebook 11.6″ HD Touch-screen Laptop – Mediatek MT8183 – 4GB – 64GB eMMC – Abyss Blue$179$99Best Buy
33LG – 42″ Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV$1300$900Best Buy
34Lenovo – Flex 3 Chromebook 11.6″ HD Touch-screen Laptop – Celeron N4020 – 4GB – 64GB eMMC – Abyss Blue$189$99Best Buy
35VIZIO – 5.1.2-Channel M-Series Premium Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, and DTS:X – Dark Charcoal$500$350Best Buy
36MacBook Air 13.3″ Laptop – Apple M1 chip – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD – Space Gray$1000$800Best Buy
37TCL – 65″ Class 6-Series 4K Mini-LED UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Roku TV$1000$950Best Buy
38TCL – 65″ Class 5-Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV$600$500Best Buy
39Hisense – 55″ Class U6GR Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV$600$370Best Buy
40Samsung – HW-Q930B/ZA 9.1.4ch Soundbar with Wireless Dolby Atmos / DTS:X and Rear Speakers – Black$1400$900Best Buy
41Roku – Streambar Powerful 4K Streaming Media Player, Premium Audio, All in One, Voice Remote and TV controls – Black$130$80Best Buy
42iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Charcoal$900$500Best Buy
43HP – Pavilion x360 2-in-1 14″ Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 512GB SSD – Natural Silver$830$500Best Buy
44Fujifilm – Instax Mini Link 2 Wireless Photo Printer – White$100$90Best Buy
45Hisense – 40″ Class A4G Series LED Full HD Smart Vidaa TV$250$100Best Buy
46LG – 65″ Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV$2100$1700Best Buy
47Sony – 55″ Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV$1900$1000Best Buy
48Samsung – 60″ Class TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV$550$400Best Buy
49InsigniaTM – 5 Qt. Digital Air Fryer – Stainless Steel$120$50Best Buy
50HP – DeskJet 2734e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer with 9 months of Instant Ink included from HP+ – White$85$50Best Buy
51Hisense – 65″ Class U8H Series Mini LED Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV$1400$900Best Buy
52GIGABYTE – G5 MD 15.6″ FHD IPS Gaming Laptop – Intel i5-11400H – 8GB Memory – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti – 512GB SSD$1000$550Best Buy
53Samsung – 55” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV$1900$1450Best Buy
54iBUYPOWER – TraceMR Gaming Desktop – Intel i7-12700F – 16GB DDR4 3200 Memory – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 – 1TB NVMe SSD – Black$1450$1150Best Buy
55HP – Victus 15.6″ Gaming Laptop – Intel Core i7-12650H – 16GB Memory – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti – 512GB SSD – Mica Silver$1100$800Best Buy
56InsigniaTM – 10 W Qi Certified Wireless Charging Pad for Android/iPhone (2 Pack) – Black$16$6.5Best Buy
57Sony – WH-CH710N Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones – Black$150$68Best Buy
58Microsoft – Xbox Series S 512 GB All-Digital (Disc-Free Gaming) – Holiday Console – White$300$250Best Buy
59Apple – iPad mini (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi + Cellular – 64GB – Space Gray (Verizon)$650$617Best Buy
60Sonic Frontiers – Nintendo Switch$60$40Best Buy
61TCL – 58″ Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV$380$320Best Buy
62MacBook Pro 16″ Laptop – Apple M1 Pro chip – 16GB Memory – 512GB SSD (Latest Model) – Space Gray$2499$1999Best Buy
63Microsoft – Xbox Wireless Controller for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows Devices – Carbon Black$60$40Best Buy
64Sony – WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones – Black$350$228Best Buy
65Keurig – K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker – Matte Black$140$70Best Buy
66HP – 31.5″ IPS QHD AMD FreeSync Gaming Monitor – Black$390$230Best Buy
67Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + Cellular) 49mm Titanium Case with Midnight Ocean Band – Titanium$799$739Best Buy

That is the Best Buy Black Friday list; we will add more to it if we see other deals worth sharing. So be sure to check back!

Last Updated on November 26, 2022.

