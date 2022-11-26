Black Friday weekend is still hot and heavy, with Cyber Monday approaching fast. In this post, we have collected only the best Best Buy Black Friday deals for you to look through.
Most of these Best Buy Black Friday deals should still be available, but remember that Best Buy does reserve the right to change the prices, dates, and times, so act fast and don’t miss some great sales going on now!
From gaming PCs to Air Fryers, there is something for everyone on the 2022 Best Buy Black Friday list!
2022 Best Buy Black Friday Deals
|#
|Product Name
|MSRP
|Black Friday Price
|Purchase Link
|1
|Apple – 10.2-Inch iPad with Wi-Fi – 64GB – Silver
|$330
|$270
|Best Buy
|2
|Apple – 10.2-Inch iPad with Wi-Fi – 64GB – Space Gray
|$330
|$270
|Best Buy
|3
|Waterpik – ION Water Flosser – Black
|$90
|$65
|Best Buy
|4
|LG – 48″ Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
|$1300
|$570
|Best Buy
|5
|Lenovo – Ideapad 1i 14.0″ HD Laptop – Celeron N4020 – 4GB Memory – 64GB eMMC – Cloud Grey
|$250
|$100
|Best Buy
|6
|TCL – 55″ Class 5-Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
|$430
|$200
|Best Buy
|7
|Apple – AirPods Pro (2nd generation) – White
|$250
|$200
|Best Buy
|8
|Samsung – 75″ Class TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
|$850
|$580
|Best Buy
|9
|Apple – 12.9-Inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi – 128GB – Space Gray
|$1100
|$800
|Best Buy
|10
|ASUS – 2-in-1 14″ Touchscreen Chromebook – Intel Core M3-8100Y – 8GB Memory – 64GB eMMC – Silver
|$379
|$179
|Best Buy
|11
|Toshiba – 32″ Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV
|$200
|$80
|Best Buy
|12
|TCL – 65″ Class 6-Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
|$1000
|$600
|Best Buy
|13
|Hisense – 55″ Class U8H Series Mini LED Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
|$1150
|$600
|Best Buy
|14
|Meta – Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle with Beat Saber – 128GB
|$400
|$350
|Best Buy
|15
|Bella Pro Series – 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer – Stainless Steel
|$130
|$60
|Best Buy
|16
|Lenovo – Chromebook 3 11.6″ HD Laptop – Celeron N4020 – 4GB Memory – 64GB eMMC – Onyx Black
|$139
|$79
|Best Buy
|17
|Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum – Yellow/Iron
|$650
|$500
|Best Buy
|18
|ASUS – ROG Zephyrus 14″ FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop – AMD Ryzen 7 – 16GB DDR4 Memory – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 – 512GB PCIe SSD – Moonlight White
|$1400
|$900
|Best Buy
|19
|MacBook Pro 14″ Laptop – Apple M1 Pro chip – 16GB Memory – 512GB SSD (Latest Model) – Space Gray
|$1999
|$1599
|Best Buy
|20
|HP – Victus 15.6″ Gaming Laptop – Intel Core i5-12450H – 8GB Memory – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 – 512GB SSD – Mica Silver
|$800
|$480
|Best Buy
|21
|KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer – KV25G0XSL – Silver
|$450
|$250
|Best Buy
|22
|Bella Pro Series – 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer with Divided Basket – Black
|$110
|$50
|Best Buy
|23
|Apple – 12.9-Inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi – 512GB – Space Gray
|$1400
|$1000
|Best Buy
|24
|MacBook Air 13.6″ Laptop – Apple M2 chip – 8GB Memory – 512GB SSD (Latest Model) – Midnight
|$1499
|$1299
|Best Buy
|25
|Samsung – Galaxy Book2 360 13.3″ AMOLED Touch Screen Laptop – Intel 12th Gen Core i7 Evo Platform – 16GB Memory – 512GB SSD – Graphite
|$1150
|$750
|Best Buy
|26
|MacBook Air 13.6″ Laptop – Apple M2 chip – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD (Latest Model) – Midnight
|$1199
|$1049
|Best Buy
|27
|TCL – 55″ Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Roku TV
|$500
|$430
|Best Buy
|28
|InsigniaTM – 65″ Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
|$550
|$380
|Best Buy
|29
|Hisense – 55″ Class U6H Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
|$600
|$370
|Best Buy
|30
|Acer – Predator Helios 300 – 15.6″ FHD 165Hz Gaming Laptop – Intel Core i7 – 16GB DDR5 – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 – 512GB SSD
|$1500
|$1000
|Best Buy
|31
|Lenovo Chromebook 3 14″ Touch Laptop – Mediatek MT8183 – 4GB Memory – 64GB eMMC – Arctic Grey
|$319
|$149
|Best Buy
|32
|Lenovo – Flex 3 Chromebook 11.6″ HD Touch-screen Laptop – Mediatek MT8183 – 4GB – 64GB eMMC – Abyss Blue
|$179
|$99
|Best Buy
|33
|LG – 42″ Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
|$1300
|$900
|Best Buy
|34
|Lenovo – Flex 3 Chromebook 11.6″ HD Touch-screen Laptop – Celeron N4020 – 4GB – 64GB eMMC – Abyss Blue
|$189
|$99
|Best Buy
|35
|VIZIO – 5.1.2-Channel M-Series Premium Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, and DTS:X – Dark Charcoal
|$500
|$350
|Best Buy
|36
|MacBook Air 13.3″ Laptop – Apple M1 chip – 8GB Memory – 256GB SSD – Space Gray
|$1000
|$800
|Best Buy
|37
|TCL – 65″ Class 6-Series 4K Mini-LED UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Roku TV
|$1000
|$950
|Best Buy
|38
|TCL – 65″ Class 5-Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
|$600
|$500
|Best Buy
|39
|Hisense – 55″ Class U6GR Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV
|$600
|$370
|Best Buy
|40
|Samsung – HW-Q930B/ZA 9.1.4ch Soundbar with Wireless Dolby Atmos / DTS:X and Rear Speakers – Black
|$1400
|$900
|Best Buy
|41
|Roku – Streambar Powerful 4K Streaming Media Player, Premium Audio, All in One, Voice Remote and TV controls – Black
|$130
|$80
|Best Buy
|42
|iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – Charcoal
|$900
|$500
|Best Buy
|43
|HP – Pavilion x360 2-in-1 14″ Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 512GB SSD – Natural Silver
|$830
|$500
|Best Buy
|44
|Fujifilm – Instax Mini Link 2 Wireless Photo Printer – White
|$100
|$90
|Best Buy
|45
|Hisense – 40″ Class A4G Series LED Full HD Smart Vidaa TV
|$250
|$100
|Best Buy
|46
|LG – 65″ Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
|$2100
|$1700
|Best Buy
|47
|Sony – 55″ Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
|$1900
|$1000
|Best Buy
|48
|Samsung – 60″ Class TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
|$550
|$400
|Best Buy
|49
|InsigniaTM – 5 Qt. Digital Air Fryer – Stainless Steel
|$120
|$50
|Best Buy
|50
|HP – DeskJet 2734e Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer with 9 months of Instant Ink included from HP+ – White
|$85
|$50
|Best Buy
|51
|Hisense – 65″ Class U8H Series Mini LED Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
|$1400
|$900
|Best Buy
|52
|GIGABYTE – G5 MD 15.6″ FHD IPS Gaming Laptop – Intel i5-11400H – 8GB Memory – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti – 512GB SSD
|$1000
|$550
|Best Buy
|53
|Samsung – 55” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
|$1900
|$1450
|Best Buy
|54
|iBUYPOWER – TraceMR Gaming Desktop – Intel i7-12700F – 16GB DDR4 3200 Memory – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 – 1TB NVMe SSD – Black
|$1450
|$1150
|Best Buy
|55
|HP – Victus 15.6″ Gaming Laptop – Intel Core i7-12650H – 16GB Memory – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti – 512GB SSD – Mica Silver
|$1100
|$800
|Best Buy
|56
|InsigniaTM – 10 W Qi Certified Wireless Charging Pad for Android/iPhone (2 Pack) – Black
|$16
|$6.5
|Best Buy
|57
|Sony – WH-CH710N Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones – Black
|$150
|$68
|Best Buy
|58
|Microsoft – Xbox Series S 512 GB All-Digital (Disc-Free Gaming) – Holiday Console – White
|$300
|$250
|Best Buy
|59
|Apple – iPad mini (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi + Cellular – 64GB – Space Gray (Verizon)
|$650
|$617
|Best Buy
|60
|Sonic Frontiers – Nintendo Switch
|$60
|$40
|Best Buy
|61
|TCL – 58″ Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV
|$380
|$320
|Best Buy
|62
|MacBook Pro 16″ Laptop – Apple M1 Pro chip – 16GB Memory – 512GB SSD (Latest Model) – Space Gray
|$2499
|$1999
|Best Buy
|63
|Microsoft – Xbox Wireless Controller for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows Devices – Carbon Black
|$60
|$40
|Best Buy
|64
|Sony – WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones – Black
|$350
|$228
|Best Buy
|65
|Keurig – K-Select Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker – Matte Black
|$140
|$70
|Best Buy
|66
|HP – 31.5″ IPS QHD AMD FreeSync Gaming Monitor – Black
|$390
|$230
|Best Buy
|67
|Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + Cellular) 49mm Titanium Case with Midnight Ocean Band – Titanium
|$799
|$739
|Best Buy
That is the Best Buy Black Friday list; we will add more to it if we see other deals worth sharing. So be sure to check back!
Last Updated on November 26, 2022.