65″ 4K Samsung S95B QD OLED review: Fusing two outstanding screen technologies makes this TV amazing

I have been reviewing Samsung TVs since 2018 and am continually impressed by the company’s dedication to innovation and user experience. All of the Samsung TVs that I have reviewed have been QLED or Neo-QLED TVs. The 65″ 4K Samsung S95B QD OLED is the first OLED TV that I have had a chance to review. Please don’t ask me why LG has not returned my emails; maybe you should help me and tell them you want our reviews, but I digress.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Samsung doesn’t make OLED TVs very often, but the Samsung S95B QD OLED is no ordinary OLED TV. The S95B is one of only two QD OLED TVs on the market; this is 1st generation technology. Sony’s A95K is the only other TV with Quantum Dot OLED technology. Yes, the QD stands for Quantum Dot, the same Quantum Dot-type technology Samsung uses in its Neo-QLED TVs.

HOW TO: Change system date in OS X ... Please enable JavaScript HOW TO: Change system date in OS X from Terminal

The advantage of Quantum Dots is their higher brightness and color saturation, combined with the rich blacks and precise image quality of OLED, and you get something magical. Let’s give you a brief overview of what makes this technology different from regular OLED TVs.

OLED TVs use an OLED panel that creates white light that passes through color filters building the red, green, and blue in your picture. The light output is reduced in this process, so a white sub-pixel is added to the panel, boosting the brightness level.

QD OLED technology substitutes a blue light source for the white light source, and instead of light-reducing color filters, Samsung uses a light-emitting Quantum Dot layer that provides the red and green components. The most significant advantage is the higher brightness of the Quantum Dot layer, which makes the OLED panel much brighter than traditional OLED TVs. Now, let’s get on with the full review of the 65″ 4K Samsung S95B QD OLED TV.

Specifications

The 65″ 4K Samsung S95B QD OLED has the following features and specifications:

Video Screen Size: 64.5″ Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Motion Rate: 120 Color: 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot HDR (High-Dynamic Range): Quantum HDR OLED

Picture Engine: Neural Quantum Processor 4K Upscaling: AI

Neural Quantum Processor 4K Audio Dolby: Yes, MS12 5.1ch Sound Output (RMS): 60w Speaker Type: 2.2.2CH Multiroom Link: Yes Bluetooth Headset Support: Yes Q-Symphony: Yes

Wireless Connectivity WiFi: WiFi5 WiFi Direct: Yes

Bluetooth: Yes (BT5.2)

Yes (BT5.2) Features Smart Hub: Yes

Processor: Neural Quantum Processor 4K Apps Platform: Yes (Tizen) Voice Interaction: Yes Auto Channel Search: Yes Auto Motion Plus: Yes V-Chip: Yes Electronic Program Guide (Channel Guide): Yes Game Mode: Auto Game Mode (ALLM) Ambient Mode: Yes Ambient Mode+ Auto Power Off: Yes Closed Captioning: Yes Anynet+ HDMI-CEC: Yes Eco Sensor: Yes Bluetooth: Yes Mobile to TV – Mirroring, DLNA: Yes

Neural Quantum Processor 4K INPUT/OUTPUT HDMI (4) one with eARC USB 2.0 (2) Optical Out (1) Ethernet RF In RS232C



Dimensions Product Size (W x H x D) Without Stand in inches: 56.9″ x x 32.5″ x 1.6″ Product Size (W x H x D) With Stand in inches: 56.9″ x 35.1″ x 11.3″ Stand Size (W x H xD) in inches: 14.3″ x 11.4″ x 11.3″ Stand Weight: 10 lbs Shipping Size: 65″ x 37.4″ x 6.7″ Weight without stand: 47.8 Weight with stand: 57.3 Shipping weight in the box: 75 lb.

Power Power Supply: AC110-120V 50/60Hz

Samsung remote: SolarCell Remote TM2280E

SolarCell Remote TM2280E Model Number: QN65S95BAFXZA

What’s In The Box

2022 65″ 4K Samsung S95B QD OLED

Power cable

Manuals, documentation, warranty

Hardware and stand

Samsung SolarCell remote TM2280E

Design

So, the Samsung S95B has a design that differs significantly from my previous Samsung TV experiences. Because this is an OLED display, the need for an LED back panel is taken away. This leaves the glass display to be the bulk of the TV. If you’re familiar with OLED displays, you know how thin they look on profile.

At least they look thin from the top two-thirds. The bottom third has a plastic housing that holds all the TV internals. This part of the Samsung S95B protrudes a few inches from the back; it’s thicker than most of Samsung’s QLED TVs. This isn’t a huge deal, this is how most OLED TVs look, but if you’ve never used one before and are expecting a thin display, it is good to know about the lower part.

The Samsung S95B is thin, but the bottom third is thicker to house the internals.

One of the most significant advantages of the design is the weight of the Samsung S95B; while it’s not feather-light, it’s also not as heavy as its QLED counterparts. But that advantage also turns into a disadvantage when it comes to moving and setting up the S95B.

That skinny display is cause for concern when moving it; it would be a disaster if carried improperly and someone broke it.

There’s not much to the Samsung S95B beyond its beautiful look. There is one button for control located center-bottom and under the TV. This single button acts like a multi-function button should you lose your solar remote. Short presses move between selections, and a long press initiates the selected function. It’s not meant for everyday use, and the included Samsung solar remote remains my favorite remote in the TV world.

The back of the Samsung S95B houses the processor and other bits that make the TV work, including the ports. Those ports include one USB 5V 0.5A port, one USB 5V 1A port, and four HDMI ports, with one being an eARC, Optical port, LAN port, EX-Link port, and an RF antenna.

I have seen other reviewers complain about the plastic-covered stand. The stand is covered in plastic that mimics a metal look, but it is a combo of plastics and some metal. I love Samsung’s metal stands for its high-end QLED TVs, but given that the Samsung S95B is so lightweight, it was not needed here. I think Samsung made a good choice.

Overall, this is a beautiful TV; it looks nice on a stand, but wall mounted is the way to go. That thin design does mean you need to take care of setting up and moving the TV. So handle it with care.

Display

The Samsung S95B display is my first long-term experience with an OLED TV panel. I have been reviewing QLED and Neo-QLED TVs for a long time now, so I have a lot of experience with those. The QD-OLED technology used here is new, and without a frame of reference for regular OLED tech, I have to base most of my thoughts on a QLED comparison.

As I explained in the intro of this review, QD OLED uses Quantum Dot technology for the backlighting. This makes the display brighter than traditional OLED panels, enhancing the user experience. While OLED TVs get a lot of praise, rightfully so, for their deep blacks and saturated colors, they had an equal amount of complaints about their brightness.

The Samsung S95B helps to fix the brightness issue with Quantum Dots. This makes the display easier to see in brighter rooms and makes the colors much more punchy. The blacks on the S95B are the best I’ve ever seen on a Samsung. While I have praised Samsung’s QLED and NeoQLED TVs for excellent blacks, this panel ups the game.

Watching nearly all content on the Samsung S95B, especially dark content, was extremely enjoyable. One area I think NeoQLED excels in is the grey areas. Certain areas of content are meant to be dark but still visible. While the Samsung S95B did a great job, the nature of OLED is to make dark areas darker. So sometimes, that means grey areas can be harder to see. It wasn’t enough to make me dislike the TV, but it was a noticeable difference between OLED and QLED and worth mentioning.

And while I have not had a long-term experience with original OLED tech, my first instinct and digging back into memory tells me that this TV does a better job in the grey areas than original OLED tech. So there is a give and take here. QD OLED makes blacks much deeper than QLED or NeoQLED, but you lose some detail in the grey areas.

4K content looks amazing as Samsung continues to use its AI and Neural Quantum Processors to make everything look crisp and clear on the display. Motion and refresh rates were great, and gaming on this display was fun. However, I believe NeoQLED is better for gaming due to the grey areas being better represented than OLED.

The display is also Pantone Validated, meaning the Samsung S95B met the calibration standards of Pantone.

Overall, the display on the S95B threw me for a loop. I love Samsung’s NeoQLED displays; they are among the best in the industry. And this new QD OLED technology brought a lot of great things to the table. My gut feeling is that this display is fantastic for movie and TV watchers. Movies look luxurious on this display! But while it is also great for gaming, gamers may lose some details in the greys that NeoQLED or QLED offer. That doesn’t make this display terrible; it just means some concessions may need to be made by specific demographics.

Setup

Setup is a breeze and can be done via the SolarCell remote or smartphone with the Samsung SmartThings app. SmartThings works on iOS and Android but seems more seamless on an actual Samsung mobile phone. When you push the power button on the remote, the remote will pair with the TV, and you’re ready to follow the on-screen instructions.

The setup is pretty basic and standard. I recommend signing up for a Samsung account and linking your TV to your account. It makes some things more accessible, but it’s not necessary. Once you complete the setup, downloading your favorite streaming apps and logging into them is just a matter of downloading them. If you have a Samsung account and are replacing a Samsung TV, you could restore the new TV from a backup of your previous TV.

Overall, the setup is straightforward, and Samsung even walks you through it step by step.

Software/UI

The Samsung S95B software and user interface are the same as it has been in 2022. We have covered this extensively, and Samsung’s TV UI remains one of the best.

You’ll still find goodies like Ambient Mode, Ultrawide GameView, Game Bar, Object Tracking Sound, Real Depth Enhancer, and Dolby Atmos.

Ambient Mode is the same as it has been and allows you to leave your TV on and display artwork, photos, and other goodies. The TV goes into a low-power state and dimly displays your ambient content just enough to see it.

GameView and Game Bar are especially useful for gamers. You can expand your view with multiple aspect ratios from 21:9 to 32:9 with Super Ultrawide GameView. Quickly optimize game settings with an on-screen menu that lets you check input lag, FPS, HDR, wireless headset settings, and more through an easy-to-access game bar.

Object Tracking Sound adjusts the audio to follow the movement of your content, while Dolby Atmos envelops you in cinematic surround sound—all from speakers behind the screen. Real Depth Enhancer, experience depth, and dimension on-screen on the S95B. Ideal for nature shows and other real-life programs, Real Depth Enhancer mirrors how the human eye processes depth by increasing foreground contrast.

EyeComfort mode adapts the picture according to the time of day and blocks out blue light that could affect your sleep. With the Universal Guide, you can find your favorite movies and TV shows all in one place, with a simple on-screen guide that provides tailored recommendations for exploring new content. You also get Samsung TV Plus, which has been growing year over year and is free on your Samsung TV. It offers some great and fun content for just about everyone.

You also have Samsung Health which offers tons of free exercise content to keep you moving at home. And you can also set up Bixby, Alexa, or Google Assistant if you should like using a digital assistant. With these, you can control the TV with your voice.

The Samsung S95B also comes with multi-view, which allows you to connect your smartphone to the TV and have an instance of it running there while you watch TV. I’ve never understood the need to do this, but some people would want to.

Gaming Hub is also included, as is Smart Hub. Everything you expect on a Samsung TV is here; overall, it works great. I will add this because it is worth mentioning; I did experience a few instances of lag when moving between apps on this TV. It wasn’t enough to frustrate me, but this is the first time I’ve had the issue.

Sound Quality

Samsung’s TV speakers have been blowing me away for the past few years. The improvements they have made are fantastic, and while these speakers won’t replace a good soundbar or AV system, they are more than adequate, and those who don’t require theater sound will love them. Here are some of the audio features of the Samsung S95B.

Object Tracking Sound: Enjoy rich 3D sound that moves with the action happening on screen. Object Tracking Sound adjusts the audio to follow the movement, while Dolby Atmos envelops you in cinematic surround sound—from strategically placed speakers behind the screen.

Enjoy rich 3D sound that moves with the action happening on screen. Object Tracking Sound adjusts the audio to follow the movement, while Dolby Atmos envelops you in cinematic surround sound—from strategically placed speakers behind the screen. SpaceFit Sound: Experience sound designed for your space with SpaceFit Sound. Big or small, long or wide, the best audio is customized for you. Just calibrate in minutes right on your TV.

Experience sound designed for your space with SpaceFit Sound. Big or small, long or wide, the best audio is customized for you. Just calibrate in minutes right on your TV. Q-Symphony Sound: Surround yourself with the sound of your TV and soundbar working in harmony. With Q-Symphony, your TV speakers and Q-Series soundbar operate as one. Together, they can optimize all the channels to bring you a masterfully orchestrated sound experience.

I paired the Samsung S95B with my Fluance Audio Fluance XL8F speakers and Sony STRDH790 receiver and the sound is fantastic, of course. Users won’t need a big sound setup to enjoy the sound, though, the speakers here are impressive, and 90% of users will probably never add anything more; they are that good.

Performance

I have never had an issue with any of Samsung’s TVs in terms of performance. Besides the few hiccups moving between apps on this model, Samsung has done an excellent job of optimizing performance.

Samsung’s Tizen is under the hood paired with the company’s AI-powered 4K Neural Quantum Processor. The 4K upscaling works in the background, so you don’t even have to worry about it.

Gaming performance was excellent, with no dropped frames and no lag. I used my Xbox and Xbox Cloud Gaming for this.

Overall, Samsung does an excellent job of tuning its TVs for performance, and the Samsung S95B is no different.

Price/Value

The Samsung S95B is priced at $US2,799.99 for the 65″ and US$2,099.99 for the 55″. That is a pretty penny, but you get a fantastic TV for the price. There is a lot of value here, though some may want to wait, given that the QD-OLED technology is 1st generation. This review is dropping during Cyber Monday, so you will find sales now on Samsung’s website.

Wrap Up

The Samsung S95B QD OLED TV is a fantastic piece of tech but also 1st generation technology. Early adopters will buy in regardless; I know I would, but those who prefer to play it safe might wait. I don’t know which category you fall in, but I don’t think the S95B is a bad buy. I think it’s an excellent buy, especially for movie and TV lovers. Gamers may have some reservations, but it does great there as well.

Last Updated on November 28, 2022.