Coming to Tubi December 2022: The Blues Brothers, Apocalypse Now, Poltergeist, and more

In 2019, we started our Coming to Tubi series of articles, but it didn’t last very long due to Tubi not providing their monthly lists. Since then, our streaming guides have grown to include Plex, IMDb TV, and Crackle. But Coming to Tubi was back in March 2021, and we now have the Tubi December 2022 edition for you.

Like our “New On Netflix” and “Lights, Camera…Crackle series”, Coming to Tubi highlights some of the new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service so you can plan your month accordingly.

Tubi is a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 30,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio. You can stream them via the Tubi app on various devices, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, etc. So let’s get into our Coming to Tubi December 2022 edition!

Coming To Tubi in December 2022

Tubi Originals

BED REST – 12/7 – After years of struggling to start a family, Julie Rivers (Melissa Barrera, “In the Heights”) is pregnant again and moving into a new home with her husband as they embrace a fresh start. Upon being ordered to mandatory bed rest, Julie begins to slowly unravel as she suffers through the monotony and anxiety of her new constraints. Soon, terrifying ghostly experiences in the home begin to close in on Julie, stirring up her past demons and causing others to question her mental stability. Trapped and forced to face her past, and the supernatural, Julie fights to protect herself and her unborn baby.

PRISONER OF LOVE – 12/14 – Inspired by a true story. Everyone in Lexington, Alabama, knew Vicky White as a respected churchgoer, a loving daughter, and a trusted neighbor. But there was something missing in Vicky’s life as a prison official, and she thought she’d found it when she met convicted murderer Casey Cole White.

GIRLS GETAWAY GONE WRONG 2 – 12/16 – While at New York Fashion Week with her best friends, Parker finds trouble following her again when a designer goes missing—and she’s the prime suspect.

SUBURBAN NIGHTMARE: JONBENET RAMSEY – 12/21 – More than 25 years after her murder, mystery still surrounds the infamous case of JonBenét Ramsey, who was killed inside her family’s home in Boulder, Colorado in the early morning hours just after Christmas. This documentary explores the unsolved crime with unprecedented access and family cooperation from John Ramsey, JonBenét’s father, who after finally being cleared as a suspect, continues to push the Boulder Police Department to re-test and make available key pieces of physical evidence which may hold the answers to the killer’s identity.

THE STEPMOTHER 2 – 12/23 – After cheating death in a showdown with the Linbrook family, Elizabeth Carter (Erica Mena, “The Stepmother”) breaks free from the hospital with a new mission – find a new family and live happily ever after. Yet, as much as she longs for normalcy, she can’t escape her tormented past and will fight to protect her fairy tale at all costs.

TERROR TRAIN 2 – 12/30 – The remaining survivors of the infamous “Terror Train,” which took the lives of multiple college seniors in a series of gruesome, vengeful murders, are coerced to take a New Year’s Eve redemption ride on the very same train, where a new evil awaits and the terrified passengers must once again fight to survive.

Action

“A Good Day to Die Hard”

“Domino”

“Epic”

“Godzilla” (1998)

“Need for Speed”

“Pitch Black”

“Red Dawn”

“S.W.A.T.” (2003)

“The Chronicles of Riddick”

Art House

“Apocalypse Now”

“Cool Hand Luke”

“Destroyer”

“Dune” (1984)

“Joe”

“Rescue Dawn”

“The Birdcage”

“The Hurt Locker”

"The Lobster" – 12/2

“Tokyo Godfathers”

“Whiplash”

“Widows” (2018)

Black Cinema

“All About the Benjamins”

“Baby Boy”

“Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son”

“Black Knight”

“Fallen”

“Madea Goes to Jail” – 12/2

“Meet the Blacks 2: The House Next Door”

“Sparkle” (2012)

“Stomp the Yard”

“Temptation: Marriage Counselor”

“The Wash”

“The Wiz”

“Waiting to Exhale”

Comedy

“Big”

“Blues Brothers 2000”

“Central Intelligence” – 12/11

“Did You Hear About the Morgans”

“Evan Almighty”

“Half Baked”

“Liar, Liar”

“Sausage Party”

“Spies Like Us”

“Starsky & Hutch”

“Taxi” (2004)

“The Blues Brothers”

“The Replacements”

“Trapped in Paradise”

Drama

“42”

“Friday Night Lights” (2004)

“La La Land” – 12/8

“Only the Brave” (2017)

“Selena”

“The Patriot”

“Wall Street” (1987)

Horror

“1408”

“A Nightmare on Elm Street”

“Carrie” (1976)

“Freddy vs. Jason”

“Ghosts of Mars”

“Hereditary” – 12/15

“Hostel” (Franchise)

“It” (2017) – 12/17

“Orphan”

“Poltergeist”

“Queen of the Damned”

“Rob Zombie’s Halloween II”

“The Amityville Horror”

Kids & Family

“Earth to Echo”

“Epic”

“Flipper”

“Happy Feet Two”

“Nuttiest Nutcracker”

“Paddington 2”

“Spy Kids 4”

“Spy Next Door”

“Yogi Bear” (2010)

Romance

“Ghosts of Girlfriends Past”

“Letters to Juliet”

“Thin Line Between Love and Hate”

“There’s Something About Mary”

Sci-Fi

“2001: A Space Odyssey”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Blade Runner: The Final Cut”

“Cowboys & Aliens”

“Fast Color” – 12/11

“Looper”

“Push”

“Surrogates”

“The 5th Wave”

Thriller

“Bridge of Spies”

“Empire State”

“Frequency”

“The Bank Job”

“The Call”

“Traffik”

TV Series

“Detective Conan”

“Malcolm & Eddie”

“The Chris Rock Show” – 12/15

“The Rockford Files” – 12/15

“The Steve Harvey Show”

Westerns

“Death Rides a Horse”

“From Noon Till Three”

“Invitation to a Gunfighter”

“Unforgiven”

“Wild Bill”

