Otterbox announces new Apple charging solutions

Otterbox is well known for making some fantastic Apple accessories; from cases to charging solutions, they have something for everyone. Today Otterbox announced three new Apple charging solutions; check them out below.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

New Otterbox Charging Solutions

Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger $49.95

The portable Apple Watch charger is convenient to carry everywhere and set up instantly. Stand the 3k mAh power bank on its end and rely on the magnets to hold your Apple Watch during charging. Set your watch on Nightstand mode while it’s on the power bank for a dependable alarm clock.

Sleek, portable standing power bank

Fast charging for Apple Watch — up to 4 total charges

Supports Apple Watch Nightstand mode

Dual direction USB-C port works as a standalone power bank

Premium finish is scratch and fingerprint resistant​

Includes Wireless Charging Power Bank and .5M (1.6ft) USB-C to USB-C Cable

Multi-Mount Power Bank With MagSafe $149.95

The Multi-Mount Power Bank is the MagSafe mount for your phone that sets you up with a power bank, a sleek stand, and a versatile car vent mount. The wireless Power Bank goes from home to car and back with seamless magnetic attachment, and its 15 watts charge your iPhone fast.

At home charging stand and on-the-go vent mount

Dual direction USB-C port enables use as a standalone power bank

No-slip, weighted design keeps stand in place

Faster wireless charging up to 15W

Strong magnetic alignment and attachment

Mount attaches to vertical and horizontal vents

Legendary OtterBox design for MagSafe

Works with cases for MagSafe

Includes Wireless Charging Power Bank, Charging Stand, Car Vent Mount, 2M (6.6ft) USB-C to USB-C Cable and 36W Wall Charger

2-In-1 Power Bank $149.95

This compact MagSafe portable charger with seamless magnetic attachment holds your iPhone upright during charging so you can monitor notifications or watch a stream. Rest your watch on the base to give it a boost of power. Then fold up the power bank and slip it into a pocket or bag for later.

Faster wireless charging up to 15W for iPhone

Fast charging for Apple Watch

Compact folding design goes with you everywhere

Charge and stream in portrait and landscape

Stand adjusts for iPhone use during charging

Dual direction USB-C port enables use as a standalone power bank

Strong magnetic alignment and attachment

No-slip, weighted design for one-hand attach and removal

Legendary OtterBox design for MagSafe

Works with cases for MagSafe

Includes Wireless Charging Power Bank and .5M (1.6ft) USB-C to USB-C Cable

Last Updated on December 1, 2022.