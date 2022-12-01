Lights, Camera, Christmas: What to watch on Crackle for December 2022

December 2022 is here, and with it comes the Christmas season. This is our Christmas edition of Lights, Camera, Crackle, where you can find what is streaming on this free ad-supported streaming service.

Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. Crackle has added Popcorn Flix, Redbox, and Chicken Soup For The Soul to their stable. What are you doing this month? It’s time to see what’s happening in December 2022 on Crackle!

The Crackle Plus and Redbox streaming services are currently distributed through over 140 touch points in the U.S. on platforms including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and desktops at Crackle.com and Redbox.com, with plans to expand to over 160 touch points this year.

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for December 2022 as we look at what you can stream for free on this fantastic service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings. Now, let’s check out what’s coming this Christmas to Crackle!

Lights, Camera, Christmas…

Streaming on the Chicken Soup for the Soul free Live TV channel and on Crackle is the new romantic original holiday movie Meeting Mr. Christmas, starring Greta Carew-Johns (A Million Little Things) and Madison Smith (Salvation). In addition, Crackle is also exclusively streaming the Emmy Award-winning movie Sherlock: The Abominable Bride – a special episode of the BBC hit series Sherlock – starring Benedict Cumberbatch and which can be streamed anytime.

This holiday season, Crackle also features the 2021 theatrical hit Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers – a spinoff movie of the popular faith-based TV series The Chosen – which celebrates Christmas with a special holiday episode of the hit show combined with a heart-warming live concert featuring Phil Wickham, For King & Country, and Brandon Lake.



The Redbox free streaming app and Free Live TV service will have a bounty of holiday movies. They include Elliot The Littlest Reindeer, starring Martin Short; Christmas with a Prince, starring Kaitlyn Leeb; and A Very Country Christmas, starring Greyston Holt.

Across all Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment free streaming apps – including Redbox, Crackle, and Chicken Soup for the Soul, viewers will find 15 Yule Logs to stay warm by their TV’s glow this holiday season. They range from traditional holiday music to contemporary.

In addition to a wide selection of Christmas movies, Crackle and Redbox have action star Jason Statham as a character named Lee Christmas in all three Expendables movies, which also stars Sylvester Stallone. Statham is among other icons who join the action in the sequels, including Jean-Claude Van Damme, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Terry Crews, and Bruce Willis, among others. These action-packed films will stream free on both streaming services starting December 1.

“The holidays are one of the most cherished times of the year, and our free streaming services have movies that will entertain everyone in the family,” said Phil Oppenheim, chief content officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “From 15 different Yule Logs to romantic holiday movies, this is one of the largest offerings of free holiday titles available. We wish all our loyal fans a happy holiday season.”

Redbox

Christmas on Redbox

Well-known for being a destination for the latest entertainment, the Redbox app gives consumers access to free movies on demand, through free live TV channels, and for rental and purchase. It can be downloaded to Samsung TVs, Roku, LG TVs, VIZIO TVs, and many other devices. The holiday titles available on Redbox include:

Elliot The Littlest Reindeer, starring Martin Short, Jeff Dunham, Samantha Bee, Josh Hutcherson, John Cleese and Morena Baccarin. Elliot, a small but determined horse, travels to the North Pole to compete for a spot alongside the famous reindeer that pull Santa’s sleigh. Against all odds, Elliot and his friend Hazel the goat set out to prove that no dream is too big. (Redbox & Crackle Free Streaming Apps)

Santa’s Castle – Based on Frank Baum’s Christmas tales, when evil creatures kidnap Santa Claus, his loyal assistants set out to rescue him before Christmas disappears forever. (Redbox & Crackle Free Streaming Apps)

Christmas in the Heartland, starring Sierra McCormick, Brighton Sharbino, Bo Derek, and Shelley Long. Kara and Jesse strike up an unlikely friendship when seated next to each other on a plane headed to the heartland. When both girls visiting family they’ve never met, they devise a plan to switch places for Christmas. (Redbox Free Streaming App)

Christmas With a Prince: Becoming Royal, starring Nick Hounslow and Kaitlyn Leeb. Dr. Tasha Miller is caring for two young patients plus one sinfully gorgeous royal. She knew Prince Alexander at boarding school long ago and thinks he’s still a self-absorbed, incorrigible heartbreaker. But when Tasha sees him with the children, his kindness and caring nature shine through so brightly that Dr. Tasha can’t help but be attracted. (Redbox Free Streaming App)

A Holiday Romance starring Naomi Judd, Gerald McRaney and Andy Griffith. A superintendent must fire the towns favorite music teacher to meet budget cuts. But romance grows between them and through the power of music, he discovers how instrumental a single individual can become in our lives. (Redbox Free Streaming App)

A Very Country Christmas, starring Greyston Holt, Bea Santos and Deana Carter. Jeanette Williams is a busy single parent living in a small town, trying to make the best life for her and her daughter. When a Country superstar retreats to escape the intrusive paparazzi, a chance meeting between the two have them both letting down their guard and opening their hearts to the possibility of romance. (Redbox Free Live TV Channel)

Crackle Christmas

Christmas on Crackle

One of the most popular free streaming destinations, Crackle is available on devices that include Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TVs, and VIZIO TVs. Holiday titles streaming now include:

Sherlock: The Abominable Bride – Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman star in this Emmy-winning special holiday episode of the classic series Sherlock, in which the characters are transported to an alternative Victorian timeline to investigate a case of a murderous bride. (Exclusively available on Crackle Free Live TV Channel and Free Streaming App)

Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers – A theatrical event in 2021 that caught box office experts by surprise, this spinoff movie of the popular faith-based TV series The Chosen celebrates Christmas with a special holiday episode of the hit show combined with a heart-warming live concert from the series’ set, featuring popular Phil Wickham, For King & Country, Maverick City Choir and Brandon Lake. (Crackle Free Streaming App)

The Nativity – This acclaimed BBC limited series tells the story of the birth of Christ, starring Andrew Buchan, Tatiana Maslany, Peter Capaldi (Dr. Who), and Oscar nominee Ruth Negga. (Crackle Free Streaming App)

Mrs. Santa Claus – The late, beloved Angela Lansbury plays Mrs. Claus, who takes the reindeer on a training run and ends up stuck in early 20 th century Lower East Side New York City amidst overworked child laborers in a toy factory. This musical features songs by the legendary Jerry Herman (who composed the tunes that helped Lansbury win her first Tony Award in the ’60s for the Broadway classic Mame. (Crackle Free Streaming Apps & Chicken Soup for the Soul Free Live TV Channel)

Christmas in New York: Inside the Plaza – This BBC documentary special celebrates the holidays amidst the Christmas displays & decorations at one of Manhattan's most elite hotels. (Crackle Free Streaming App)

Dallas Cowboys’ Christmas Special ’85-’86 – In the mid-‘80s, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Danny White and music producer Chris Christian gathered the team to record several albums of Christmas music for charity. This new documentary features White and Cowboys legends Roger Staubach, Tony Dorsett, Tony Hill and Ed ‘Too Tall’ Jones looking back on the videos and music from those albums, which also include Herschel Walker, Coach Tom Landry, and many other key Cowboys players. (Crackle Free Streaming App)

Coins for Christmas – Starring Essence Atkins, Stephen Bishop & T.C. Carson. Atkins plays a struggling single mom trying to make ends meet in the gig economy after her boss fires her two weeks before Christmas. (Crackle Free Streaming App)

Chicken Soup for the Soul

A Chicken Soup Christmas

A premium free streaming TV network for content that – much like the best-selling books – inspires and warms the heart, Chicken Soup for the Soul is available now through the Redbox streaming app, Amazon Fire TV, VIZIO Watchfree+, and Plex. The holiday titles that can be streamed include:

Meeting Mr. Christmas – Crackle’s original 2022 holiday movie stars Greta Carew-Johns and Madison Smith in the story of a travel blogger whose negative impressions about Christmas are challenged when she teams up with the town doctor to save her family’s holiday event. (Chicken Soup for the Soul Free Live TV)

Hats Off to Christmas – starring Haylie Duff and Jay Brazeau. Duff stars as Mia, a widowed single mom hoping for a promotion at the Christmas hat company where she’s worked for 10 years, only to be thwarted by the return of the owner’s businessman son to the scene. (Chicken Soup for the Soul Free Live TV)

A Great North Christmas – Laura Mitchell and Jay Hindle star in this Crackle original holiday film about a Caroline, a workaholic city girl whose girlfriends send her on a winter vacation getaway where she happens to continually cross paths with a handsome snowmobile instructor. (Chicken Soup for the Soul Free Live TV)

Silent Night – Linda Hamilton stars in the true WW2 story of a German woman who welcomes cold and ailing soldiers from both sides of the battlefield into her home for a peaceful Christmas Eve. (Chicken Soup for the Soul Free Live TV)

Merry Wishmas – Tyler Perry veteran Tamela Mann stars as Kenni, a successful Atlanta businesswoman who dreads the drama of returning home for the holidays, but finds new meaning when she engages with a local man trying to save his rehab center. Also featuring David Mann, Kim Fields, and Towanda Braxton in a film directed by Terri J. Vaughn. (Chicken Soup for the Soul Free Live TV)

Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas – DIY series starring British craft guru Kirstie Allsop explaining how to prep everything Christmas, from gingerbread houses to Christmas tree decorations to stockings hung by the chimneys with care. (Chicken Soup for the Soul Free Streaming Apps)

The Crackle Free Streaming App’s recent releases include the nuptials celebration series Wedding Talk, the second season of Crackle Original The Wall, the pet-centric lifestyle series Pet Caves, the award-winning BBC series Sherlock, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as well as season three of the award-winning series Going From Broke.

