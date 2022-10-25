Lights, Camera, Crackle: What to watch on Crackle for November 2022

November 2022 is almost here, which means new content will be playing on Crackle. Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. Crackle has also added Popcorn Flix, Redbox, and Chicken Soup For The Soul to their stable. What are you doing this month? It’s time to see what’s happening in November 2022 on Crackle!

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for November 2022 as we look at what you can stream for free on this fantastic service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings.

New Crackle Originals in November 2022

Going From Broke S3 PT 1 premiering November 10th

Managing debt while building a strong financial foundation can seem like an impossible fantasy in today’s economy, but acclaimed entrepreneur Dan Rosensweig and financial expert Tanya Rapley are helping everyday Americans achieve those dreams in the new season of Going From Broke.

From recent graduates entering the workforce to families needing to refocus their financial priorities, Dan and Tonya share the financial rules and tools families need to thrive in today’s economy. Watch Going From Broke and become the CEO of your own life.

New Crackle AVOD Exclusives in November

A Life In 10 Pictures – Episode #6- Amy Winehouse premiering November 1st

Ten photographs are taken from the lives of the world’s most beloved icons. What do these images reveal? And what secrets do they hide? Ten pictures, from iconic shots to private snaps, reveal the life of music legend John Lennon in this fifth episode in the series. Watch episodes 1-4 with Freddie Mercury, Tupac Shakur, Elizabeth Taylor and Muhammad Ali now on Crackle.

Patrick

Sarah is unlucky in love and a bit of a mess. The last thing she needs is a mischievous dog. When she inherits Patrick the pug, not only does he turn her life upside down but also changes it forever.

New Channels Coming to Crackle in November

Movember

The Crackle team presents Movember, movies featuring your favorite mustache stars! Watch the classics with The Shadow Riders (Sam Elliott, Tom Selleck), The Secret Agent Club (Hulk Hogan, Lesley-Anne Down), Hard Time (Burt Reynolds, Charles Durning), and Silent Rage (Chuck Norris, Brian Libby).

Heroic War Stories

Watch heroes in movies like Anzo (Robert Mitchum, Peter Falk), Tour of Duty (Terence Knox, Stephen Caffrey), The Hunt For The Eagle One (Mark Dacascos, Rutger Hauer), and Hellcats of the Navy (Nancy Reagan, Ronald Reagan).

A Salute to Our Veterans

Honor War: Nour veterans with movies like The Pacific War: Okinawa & Guadalcanal, The Battle Above: True Stories From WWII Pilots, Field of Operations: D-Day , and The Korean: Longer Forgotten.

New to Crackle Spotlight in November 2022

Used Cars

A brash, fast-talking car salesman (Kurt Russell) wants to leave the business. First, he must help his boss (Jack Warden) save the lot from being taken over by his evil brother (ALSO played by Warden), who runs a rival car lot right nearby.

Dragon Wars

Dragon-like creatures from an ancient legend appear in Los Angeles, scale buildings, flip cars and terrorize the city in search for a girl named Sarah. While investigating one of the disaster sites, a TV reporter Ethan, uncovers a piece of debris which directly links him to this legend. Ethan must realize his destiny as an ancient warrior who was re-born to protect Sarah from the evil dragons and save the city from total destruction starring Jason Behr, Peter Forster and Amanda Brooks.

The Humanity Bureau premiering November 20th

A dystopian thriller set in the year 2030 that sees the world in a permanent state of economic recession and facing serious environmental problems as a result of global warming starring Nicolas Cage.

Daughter of the Wolf premiering November 20th

An ex-military specialist (Gina Carano) comes home when her father passes away. After getting news that she has inherited a large sum of money, her son is kidnapped. Instead of seeking help, she captures one of the kidnappers and uses him to track down her son.

The Sea of Trees premiering November 8th

After traveling to Japan’s Aokigahara Forest, a troubled teacher (Matthew McConaughey) meets a mysterious stranger (Ken Watanabe) who takes him on a life-changing journey of love, discovery, and redemption.

Green Room premiering November 12th

After witnessing a shocking crime, a young rock band is unexpectedly thrust into a life-or-death battle to escape the clutches of a diabolical club owner (Patrick Stewart) and his ruthless henchmen in this white-knuckle thriller.

Sins of the Father

When a pastor’s wife is found murdered, the scandals uncovered during the investigation lead to a shocking revelation starring Terayle Hill and Deitrick Haddon.

Damned United

From the Academy Award-nominated writer of The Queen and Frost/Nixon, The Damned United is based on the incredible true story of Brian Clough (Michael Sheen), one of England’s greatest soccer managers.

21 Thunder

In the cutthroat world of pro soccer, a club lives and dies by the stars on its under-21 team starring Andres Joseph and RJ Fetherstonhaugh.

Additional New TV Shows in November 2022

Premiering November 3rd

Freelancers S1

Monarch of the Glen S3

Nativity, The S1

Cape Town S1

Lidia’s Kitchen S2-3

The Johnny Carson Show S2, 6, 12, 13, 20, 21 (Hollywood Icons Of The ’50s)

The Jerry Lewis Show: 1957-62 TV Specials S1

The Prisoner S1

The Tim Conway Comedy Hour S1

Premiering November 10th

Hollywood Divas S2-3

Rickey Smiley For Real S2

The Johnny Carson Show – S14 (Hollywood Icons Of The ’70s)

The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour S1

Premiering November 17th

Monarch of the Glen S5-7

Lidia’s Kitchen S4

The Johnny Carson Show S7, 9, 17, 18, 19 (Comic Legends Of The ’90s)

The Marx Brothers TV Collection S1

The Tim Conway Show S2

The Many Loves Of Dobie Gillis S3

Premiering November 24th

The Johnny Carson Show S5-6 (Comic Legends Of The ’50s)

The Greg The Bunny Tapes S1

Alien Dimensions: UFOs and the E.T. Presence S1

Chiller S1

The Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts S1

Gown and Out in Beverly Hills S1-2

Additional New Movies In November 2022

Premiering November 3rd

Can You Hear Me Thinking?

Carols from Kings: 2003

Dr Watson and the Darkwater Hall Mystery

Foreign Field, A

Monarch of the Glen: Special: Hogmanay 2003

Screenplay: Murder in Oakland

Althea

Friedkin Uncut

Murder Rap: Inside the Biggie and Tupac Murders

Sirens

A True Christmas

Christmas On My Block

Christmas With The Carters

Coming Home For Christmas

Family Thanksgiving

For The Love Of Christmas

Halloween Kickback

New Year New Us

Single Bells

Thanksgiving Roast

Thanksgiving With The Carters: 2nd Helping

The Christmas Spirit

Christmas Wander

Gift Of Christmas, The

Kingdom Under The Sea-The Gift

Shoelaces For Christmas

Premiering November 7th

Into the Forest

Krisha

Premiering November 10th

8 Assassins

Children Act, The

Aside from That

How to Go Viral

Misty

Served: Harvey Weinstein

Surviving Sandy Hook

World Without You, The

Minor Premise

All American Co-Ed

Captain Caution

Carnival Story

Happy Go Lovely

Long John Silver

Love Laughs at Andy Hardy

Man From Music Mountain

McGuerins From Brooklyn

Milky Way, The

Miss Polly

My Outlaw Brother

Pathfinder

Penny Serenade

Prairie Chickens

Sudden Fury

The Canterville Ghost

The Fixer (1997)

They Shoot Divas, Don’t They?

Till the Clouds Roll By

Time of Your Life, The

White Dwarf

Who Killed Doc Robin?

Country’s Family Reunion

Forbidden Knowledge: Alien Artifacts

Fortnite: Battle, Build, Survive!

Grassroots to Bluegrass: Volume One (Day One)

Grassroots to Bluegrass: Volume Two (Day One)

HollyWeird

Leann Rimes: Her Story

Living on Soul

Minecraft: Into the Nether

Minecraft: The Story of Minecraft

Minecraft: Through the Nether Portal

Overwatch: Be the Hero

Shania Twain: Empowerment

Singularity Principle

Sparks

The Dolly Parton Story: From Rags to Rhinestones

Through Her Eyes

We’ve Forgotten More Than We Ever Knew

Whoopi Goldberg: The Winning Act

Annie O

Ascent, The

Bad Baby

Best Friends For Life

Big Wheel, The

Broadway Limited

Brooklyn Orchid

Call of the Wild

Captain Fury

Carson City Kid, The

Charms for The Easy Life

Coast To Coast

Country Gentlemen

Dick Tracy vs. Gruesome

Finish Line

Freak City

Great Guy

Great Mom Swap, The

Hidden in America

Homecoming

I Cover The Waterfront

Kansas Pacific

Mario and the Mob

Mary & Tim

Mayflower Madam, The

Money Plays

More than Meets The Eye: The Joan Brock Story

Mother Teresa: In The Name Of God’s Poor

My Brother’s Keeper

My Dear Secretary

My Louisiana Sky

Niagara Falls

Night They Saved Christmas, The

North Shore Fish

Off Season

Out Of Order

Outpost in Morocco

Outsider, The

Power And Beauty

Ransom of Red Chief, The

Ratz

Redeemer (2002)

Replacing Dad

Road Show

Robin Of Locksley

Spoils Of War

Spooks Run Wild

Stage Door Canteen

Star Is Born, A

Static

Stealing Sinatra

Storm in Summer, A

Strange Relations

Stranger, The (B&W)

Suddenly

Sworn To Vengeance

Terror In The Family

The Baby Dance

They Call Me Sirr

Tricks

Triplecross

Vinegar Hill

Whiskers

Wishing Tree, The

Witch’s Daughter, The

Within These Walls

Premiering November 17th

Forbidden Knowledge: Strange Lost Lands

3 Nights in the Desert

Almos’ A Man

Canopy

Endless Summer II, The

Endless Summer Revisited, The

Endless Summer, The

Go Tell it on the Mountain

Half of a Yellow Sun

Red Baron, The

Seize The Day

Sky is Gray, The

Small Town Murder Songs

Sophie and the Rising Sun

The Displaced Man

The Jakes Are Missing

Tony: One Serial Killer

Trucker

Turnabout

Who Am I This Time?

Aeon of Horus: The Occult History of NASA

Alien Chronicles Moon Mars and Antarctic Anomalies

Alien Chronicles: Top UFO Encounters

Alien Contact

Alien Contact: The Pascagoula UFO Encounter

Alien Origins: Beings of Light

Alien Worlds: Giants and Hybrids

Aliens at the Pentagon

Ancient Aliens Archons Extraterrestrial Invaders: Jim Nichols

Crop Circles: Quest for Truth

Death Valley Aliens

Extraordinary: The Seeding

Forbidden Knowledge: Lost Secrets of Egypt and the Ancients

Premiering November 24th

Bible Chronicles: The Lost Knowledge

Alien Annihilation

Alien Chronicles: USOs and Under Water Alien Bases

Atlantis: The Future of Mankind

Bang Bang Baby

Blood Sacrifice: Occult Secrets of Hitler & The 3rd Reich

Carrie Underwood: Country Idol

Chill Out Yoga with Howard Napper

Country’s Family Reunion – Sweethearts: Volume Two

Country’s Family Reunion 1: Volume One

Country’s Family Reunion 1: Volume Two

Country’s Family Reunion: Precious Memories: Volume One

Dolly Parton: Queen of Country

Dynamic Yoga with Howard Napper

Elusive: Bigfoot Abroad

Frank vs God

Friend Request

From Here to Andromeda

Garth Brooks: Country King

Happily Ever After

Her Majesty’s Prime Ministers: Margaret Thatcher

Her Majesty’s Prime Ministers: Tony Blair

Her Majesty’s Prime Ministers: Winston Churchill

Hollywood’s Dark Secret

Into the Cosmos: The Space Race, Mars and Beyond

It’s a Wonderful Plight

Johnny Cash: One Song at a Time

Life After Flash

Lights in the Sky

Love and Saucers

Martin Luther King Jr: Enough Is Enough

Mirage Men

Miranda Lambert: For the Record

Monkey Business: The Adventures of Curious George’s Creators

Morgan

Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time

Nine Nights

Preservation

Prince Harry: Joker In The Pack

Run Away with Me

Ruthie and Connie: Every Room in the House – Special Edition

Safari

Taylor Swift: Dare to Dream

Tech Billionaires: Bill Gates

Tech Billionaires: Elon Musk

Tech Billionaires: Jeff Bezos

Tech Billionaires: Mark Zuckerberg

The Dinner

The Faces of Fortnite

The Legendary Bobby Darin

The Pentagon UFO Files

The Song of Sway Lake

The UFO Enigma of The Flying Spheres

Tim Mcgraw: Southern Man

Toe to Toe

Walk Away from Love

We Was Homeboyz

Where the Road Meets the Sun

A Rainy Day in New York

Arthur & Merlin: Knights of Camelot

Ghost Killers vs. Bloody Mary

Hosts

Skinner

The Deeper You Dig

Second Best

Suits

The Game of Love

