Lights, Camera, Crackle: What to watch on Crackle for November 2022

November 2022 is almost here, which means new content will be playing on Crackle. Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on various devices, from Smart TVs to smartphones. Crackle has also added Popcorn Flix, Redbox, and Chicken Soup For The Soul to their stable. What are you doing this month? It’s time to see what’s happening in November 2022 on Crackle!
The Crackle Plus and Redbox streaming services are currently distributed through over 140 touch points in the U.S. on platforms including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com and Redbox.com, with plans to expand to over 160 touch points this year.
Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for November 2022 as we look at what you can stream for free on this fantastic service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings.
Table of contents
- New Crackle Originals in November 2022
- New Crackle AVOD Exclusives in November
- New Channels Coming to Crackle in November
- New to Crackle Spotlight in November 2022
- Additional New TV Shows in November 2022
- Additional New Movies In November 2022
New Crackle Originals in November 2022
Going From Broke S3 PT 1 premiering November 10th
Managing debt while building a strong financial foundation can seem like an impossible fantasy in today’s economy, but acclaimed entrepreneur Dan Rosensweig and financial expert Tanya Rapley are helping everyday Americans achieve those dreams in the new season of Going From Broke.
From recent graduates entering the workforce to families needing to refocus their financial priorities, Dan and Tonya share the financial rules and tools families need to thrive in today’s economy. Watch Going From Broke and become the CEO of your own life.
New Crackle AVOD Exclusives in November
A Life In 10 Pictures – Episode #6- Amy Winehouse premiering November 1st
Ten photographs are taken from the lives of the world’s most beloved icons. What do these images reveal? And what secrets do they hide? Ten pictures, from iconic shots to private snaps, reveal the life of music legend John Lennon in this fifth episode in the series. Watch episodes 1-4 with Freddie Mercury, Tupac Shakur, Elizabeth Taylor and Muhammad Ali now on Crackle.
Patrick
Sarah is unlucky in love and a bit of a mess. The last thing she needs is a mischievous dog. When she inherits Patrick the pug, not only does he turn her life upside down but also changes it forever.
New Channels Coming to Crackle in November
Movember
The Crackle team presents Movember, movies featuring your favorite mustache stars! Watch the classics with The Shadow Riders (Sam Elliott, Tom Selleck), The Secret Agent Club (Hulk Hogan, Lesley-Anne Down), Hard Time (Burt Reynolds, Charles Durning), and Silent Rage (Chuck Norris, Brian Libby).
Heroic War Stories
Watch heroes in movies like Anzo (Robert Mitchum, Peter Falk), Tour of Duty (Terence Knox, Stephen Caffrey), The Hunt For The Eagle One (Mark Dacascos, Rutger Hauer), and Hellcats of the Navy (Nancy Reagan, Ronald Reagan).
A Salute to Our Veterans
Honor War: Nour veterans with movies like The Pacific War: Okinawa & Guadalcanal, The Battle Above: True Stories From WWII Pilots, Field of Operations: D-Day , and The Korean: Longer Forgotten.
New to Crackle Spotlight in November 2022
Used Cars
A brash, fast-talking car salesman (Kurt Russell) wants to leave the business. First, he must help his boss (Jack Warden) save the lot from being taken over by his evil brother (ALSO played by Warden), who runs a rival car lot right nearby.
Dragon Wars
Dragon-like creatures from an ancient legend appear in Los Angeles, scale buildings, flip cars and terrorize the city in search for a girl named Sarah. While investigating one of the disaster sites, a TV reporter Ethan, uncovers a piece of debris which directly links him to this legend. Ethan must realize his destiny as an ancient warrior who was re-born to protect Sarah from the evil dragons and save the city from total destruction starring Jason Behr, Peter Forster and Amanda Brooks.
The Humanity Bureau premiering November 20th
A dystopian thriller set in the year 2030 that sees the world in a permanent state of economic recession and facing serious environmental problems as a result of global warming starring Nicolas Cage.
Daughter of the Wolf premiering November 20th
An ex-military specialist (Gina Carano) comes home when her father passes away. After getting news that she has inherited a large sum of money, her son is kidnapped. Instead of seeking help, she captures one of the kidnappers and uses him to track down her son.
The Sea of Trees premiering November 8th
After traveling to Japan’s Aokigahara Forest, a troubled teacher (Matthew McConaughey) meets a mysterious stranger (Ken Watanabe) who takes him on a life-changing journey of love, discovery, and redemption.
Green Room premiering November 12th
After witnessing a shocking crime, a young rock band is unexpectedly thrust into a life-or-death battle to escape the clutches of a diabolical club owner (Patrick Stewart) and his ruthless henchmen in this white-knuckle thriller.
Sins of the Father
When a pastor’s wife is found murdered, the scandals uncovered during the investigation lead to a shocking revelation starring Terayle Hill and Deitrick Haddon.
Damned United
From the Academy Award-nominated writer of The Queen and Frost/Nixon, The Damned United is based on the incredible true story of Brian Clough (Michael Sheen), one of England’s greatest soccer managers.
21 Thunder
In the cutthroat world of pro soccer, a club lives and dies by the stars on its under-21 team starring Andres Joseph and RJ Fetherstonhaugh.
Additional New TV Shows in November 2022
Premiering November 3rd
- Freelancers S1
- Monarch of the Glen S3
- Nativity, The S1
- Cape Town S1
- Lidia’s Kitchen S2-3
- The Johnny Carson Show S2, 6, 12, 13, 20, 21 (Hollywood Icons Of The ’50s)
- The Jerry Lewis Show: 1957-62 TV Specials S1
- The Prisoner S1
- The Tim Conway Comedy Hour S1
- Premiering November 10th
- Hollywood Divas S2-3
- Rickey Smiley For Real S2
- The Johnny Carson Show – S14 (Hollywood Icons Of The ’70s)
- The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour S1
Premiering November 17th
- Monarch of the Glen S5-7
- Lidia’s Kitchen S4
- The Johnny Carson Show S7, 9, 17, 18, 19 (Comic Legends Of The ’90s)
- The Marx Brothers TV Collection S1
- The Tim Conway Show S2
- The Many Loves Of Dobie Gillis S3
Premiering November 24th
- The Johnny Carson Show S5-6 (Comic Legends Of The ’50s)
- The Greg The Bunny Tapes S1
- Alien Dimensions: UFOs and the E.T. Presence S1
- Chiller S1
- The Dean Martin Celebrity Roasts S1
- Gown and Out in Beverly Hills S1-2
Additional New Movies In November 2022
Premiering November 3rd
- Can You Hear Me Thinking?
- Carols from Kings: 2003
- Dr Watson and the Darkwater Hall Mystery
- Foreign Field, A
- Monarch of the Glen: Special: Hogmanay 2003
- Screenplay: Murder in Oakland
- Althea
- Friedkin Uncut
- Murder Rap: Inside the Biggie and Tupac Murders
- Sirens
- A True Christmas
- Christmas On My Block
- Christmas With The Carters
- Coming Home For Christmas
- Family Thanksgiving
- For The Love Of Christmas
- Halloween Kickback
- New Year New Us
- Single Bells
- Thanksgiving Roast
- Thanksgiving With The Carters: 2nd Helping
- The Christmas Spirit
- Christmas Wander
- Gift Of Christmas, The
- Kingdom Under The Sea-The Gift
- Shoelaces For Christmas
Premiering November 7th
- Into the Forest
- Krisha
- Premiering November 10th
- 8 Assassins
- Children Act, The
- Aside from That
- How to Go Viral
- Misty
- Served: Harvey Weinstein
- Surviving Sandy Hook
- World Without You, The
- Minor Premise
- All American Co-Ed
- Captain Caution
- Carnival Story
- Happy Go Lovely
- Long John Silver
- Love Laughs at Andy Hardy
- Man From Music Mountain
- McGuerins From Brooklyn
- Milky Way, The
- Miss Polly
- My Outlaw Brother
- Pathfinder
- Penny Serenade
- Prairie Chickens
- Sudden Fury
- The Canterville Ghost
- The Fixer (1997)
- They Shoot Divas, Don’t They?
- Till the Clouds Roll By
- Time of Your Life, The
- White Dwarf
- Who Killed Doc Robin?
- Country’s Family Reunion
- Forbidden Knowledge: Alien Artifacts
- Fortnite: Battle, Build, Survive!
- Grassroots to Bluegrass: Volume One (Day One)
- Grassroots to Bluegrass: Volume Two (Day One)
- HollyWeird
- Leann Rimes: Her Story
- Living on Soul
- Minecraft: Into the Nether
- Minecraft: The Story of Minecraft
- Minecraft: Through the Nether Portal
- Overwatch: Be the Hero
- Shania Twain: Empowerment
- Singularity Principle
- Sparks
- The Dolly Parton Story: From Rags to Rhinestones
- Through Her Eyes
- We’ve Forgotten More Than We Ever Knew
- Whoopi Goldberg: The Winning Act
- Annie O
- Ascent, The
- Bad Baby
- Best Friends For Life
- Big Wheel, The
- Broadway Limited
- Brooklyn Orchid
- Call of the Wild
- Captain Fury
- Carson City Kid, The
- Charms for The Easy Life
- Coast To Coast
- Country Gentlemen
- Dick Tracy vs. Gruesome
- Finish Line
- Freak City
- Great Guy
- Great Mom Swap, The
- Hidden in America
- Homecoming
- I Cover The Waterfront
- Kansas Pacific
- Mario and the Mob
- Mary & Tim
- Mayflower Madam, The
- Money Plays
- More than Meets The Eye: The Joan Brock Story
- Mother Teresa: In The Name Of God’s Poor
- My Brother’s Keeper
- My Dear Secretary
- My Louisiana Sky
- Niagara Falls
- Night They Saved Christmas, The
- North Shore Fish
- Off Season
- Out Of Order
- Outpost in Morocco
- Outsider, The
- Power And Beauty
- Ransom of Red Chief, The
- Ratz
- Redeemer (2002)
- Replacing Dad
- Road Show
- Robin Of Locksley
- Spoils Of War
- Spooks Run Wild
- Stage Door Canteen
- Star Is Born, A
- Static
- Stealing Sinatra
- Storm in Summer, A
- Strange Relations
- Stranger, The (B&W)
- Suddenly
- Sworn To Vengeance
- Terror In The Family
- The Baby Dance
- They Call Me Sirr
- Tricks
- Triplecross
- Vinegar Hill
- Whiskers
- Wishing Tree, The
- Witch’s Daughter, The
- Within These Walls
- Premiering November 17th
- Forbidden Knowledge: Strange Lost Lands
- 3 Nights in the Desert
- Almos’ A Man
- Canopy
- Endless Summer II, The
- Endless Summer Revisited, The
- Endless Summer, The
- Go Tell it on the Mountain
- Half of a Yellow Sun
- Red Baron, The
- Seize The Day
- Sky is Gray, The
- Small Town Murder Songs
- Sophie and the Rising Sun
- The Displaced Man
- The Jakes Are Missing
- Tony: One Serial Killer
- Trucker
- Turnabout
- Who Am I This Time?
- Aeon of Horus: The Occult History of NASA
- Alien Chronicles Moon Mars and Antarctic Anomalies
- Alien Chronicles: Top UFO Encounters
- Alien Contact
- Alien Contact: The Pascagoula UFO Encounter
- Alien Origins: Beings of Light
- Alien Worlds: Giants and Hybrids
- Aliens at the Pentagon
- Ancient Aliens Archons Extraterrestrial Invaders: Jim Nichols
- Crop Circles: Quest for Truth
- Death Valley Aliens
- Extraordinary: The Seeding
- Forbidden Knowledge: Lost Secrets of Egypt and the Ancients
- Premiering November 24th
- Bible Chronicles: The Lost Knowledge
- Alien Annihilation
- Alien Chronicles: USOs and Under Water Alien Bases
- Atlantis: The Future of Mankind
- Bang Bang Baby
- Blood Sacrifice: Occult Secrets of Hitler & The 3rd Reich
- Carrie Underwood: Country Idol
- Chill Out Yoga with Howard Napper
- Country’s Family Reunion – Sweethearts: Volume Two
- Country’s Family Reunion 1: Volume One
- Country’s Family Reunion 1: Volume Two
- Country’s Family Reunion: Precious Memories: Volume One
- Dolly Parton: Queen of Country
- Dynamic Yoga with Howard Napper
- Elusive: Bigfoot Abroad
- Frank vs God
- Friend Request
- From Here to Andromeda
- Garth Brooks: Country King
- Happily Ever After
- Her Majesty’s Prime Ministers: Margaret Thatcher
- Her Majesty’s Prime Ministers: Tony Blair
- Her Majesty’s Prime Ministers: Winston Churchill
- Hollywood’s Dark Secret
- Into the Cosmos: The Space Race, Mars and Beyond
- It’s a Wonderful Plight
- Johnny Cash: One Song at a Time
- Life After Flash
- Lights in the Sky
- Love and Saucers
- Martin Luther King Jr: Enough Is Enough
- Mirage Men
- Miranda Lambert: For the Record
- Monkey Business: The Adventures of Curious George’s Creators
- Morgan
- Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time
- Nine Nights
- Preservation
- Prince Harry: Joker In The Pack
- Run Away with Me
- Ruthie and Connie: Every Room in the House – Special Edition
- Safari
- Taylor Swift: Dare to Dream
- Tech Billionaires: Bill Gates
- Tech Billionaires: Elon Musk
- Tech Billionaires: Jeff Bezos
- Tech Billionaires: Mark Zuckerberg
- The Dinner
- The Faces of Fortnite
- The Legendary Bobby Darin
- The Pentagon UFO Files
- The Song of Sway Lake
- The UFO Enigma of The Flying Spheres
- Tim Mcgraw: Southern Man
- Toe to Toe
- Walk Away from Love
- We Was Homeboyz
- Where the Road Meets the Sun
- A Rainy Day in New York
- Arthur & Merlin: Knights of Camelot
- Ghost Killers vs. Bloody Mary
- Hosts
- Skinner
- The Deeper You Dig
- Second Best
- Suits
- The Game of Love
What do you think of the November 2022 edition of Lights, Camera, Crackle? If you liked the November 2022 edition, stay tuned for next month’s! Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.