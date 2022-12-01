New on Netflix December 2-8: Luke Evans is Scrooge in the animated Netflix film

As usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between December 2-8th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in December if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix December 2-8th list, which is headlined by Luke Evans as Ebeneezer Scrooge in the animated Scrooge: A Christmas Carol.

Netflix Games

While not movies or TV shows, Netflix is back with monthly mobile game releases. Netflix Games are available on Android and iOS devices. All you need is a Netflix subscription — there are no ads, fees, or in-app purchases. Simply open your Netflix mobile app, find the ‘mobile games row’ and download to play up to 28 different mobile games — spanning from arcade, adventure, card, puzzle, racing — and plenty more to come. November’s upcoming games include:

Puzzle Gods: Match and switch elements to level up, defeat Little Hades and rescue the gods in this mythic puzzler. The Land of Olympus needs you!

Scriptic: Crime Stories: Find clues. Catch a killer. You’re the lead detective in this crime drama, and the victim’s cell phone — ripe with evidence — is hot in your hands.

Solitaire: Drag cards to arrange them in descending order with alternating colors. Sort all the suits from ace to king — it’s the timeless game you know and love.

Too Hot to Handle: Love is a Game: Mix and mingle with sexy singles competing for your affection in this game based on the hit series. Will you go for love or give into temptation?

Coming soon in December

This title is coming sometime in November, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for it!

The Glory (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): After a childhood marked by pain and violence, a woman puts a carefully planned revenge scheme in motion. Starring Song Hye-kyo and Lee Do-hyun.

And now for the Netflix December 2-8th list:

December 2

Big Brother: Season 10 🇺🇸

Big Brother: Season 14 🇺🇸

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1 (NETFLIX SERIES): For Kate and Tully, no obstacle is too big when it comes to their lifelong friendship. But is there one mistake that could tear them apart forever?

For Kate and Tully, no obstacle is too big when it comes to their lifelong friendship. But is there one mistake that could tear them apart forever? Hot Skull (NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇷): In a dystopian world, as an epidemic spreads through verbal communication, a tyrannical institution pursues a linguist immune to the disease.

In a dystopian world, as an epidemic spreads through verbal communication, a tyrannical institution pursues a linguist immune to the disease. Lady Chatterley’s Lover ( NETFLIX FILM): Unhappily married aristocrat Lady Chatterley begins a torrid affair — and falls deeply in love — with the gamekeeper on her husband’s country estate.

Unhappily married aristocrat Lady Chatterley begins a torrid affair — and falls deeply in love — with the gamekeeper on her husband’s country estate. Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (NETFLIX FILM): On a cold Christmas Eve, selfish miser Ebenezer Scrooge has one night left to face his past — and change the future — before time runs out.

On a cold Christmas Eve, selfish miser Ebenezer Scrooge has one night left to face his past — and change the future — before time runs out. My Unorthodox Life: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): My Unorthodox Life takes you on a journey through Julia Haart’s untamed, unpredictable and unorthodox life. After fleeing her ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, Julia Haart inspired millions around the world with her story of liberation, instantly becoming a spearhead for the modern women’s movement. In this season, Julia is forced to navigate yet another avalanche of personal and professional challenges. When she and her husband surprise the world with a blindsiding removal as CEO – followed by filing for a divorce – Julia is left to battle for control of her business empire, which quickly turns contentious. Will she lose everything or gain more than she could ever imagine? Within her family, Julia must find a way to reconnect with her daughter Batsheva, guide her daughter Miriam in her first committed relationship with a woman, and dissuade her son Aron who is determined to drop out of secular school to attend Orthodox yeshiva full-time.

Warriors of Future (NETFLIX FILM 🇭🇰): When a meteor carrying a destructive plant strikes the world, a suicide squad is given hours to save their post-apocalyptic city from total collapse.

December 3

The Best of Me 🇺🇸

Bullet Train 🇺🇸

December 4

The Amazing Race: Season 17 🇺🇸

The Amazing Race: Season 31 🇺🇸

The Blind Side 🇨🇦

Space Jam 🇨🇦

December 5

Django Unchained 🇨🇦

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race (NETFLIX FAMILY): Trouble on the tracks! Freight Nate gets tricked into participating in a high-speed race — with all the Mighty Express cargo cars at stake!

Trouble on the tracks! Freight Nate gets tricked into participating in a high-speed race — with all the Mighty Express cargo cars at stake! The Queen 🇨🇦

The Right Kind of Wrong 🇨🇦

December 6

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (NETFLIX FAMILY): Christmas Eve takes a twisty turn when the Boss Baby accidentally swaps places with one of Santa’s elves and gets stranded at the North Pole.

Christmas Eve takes a twisty turn when the Boss Baby accidentally swaps places with one of Santa’s elves and gets stranded at the North Pole. Delivery by Christmas (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱): When a spiteful coworker sabotages her deliveries, a courier and a helpful customer must race to return Christmas presents to their intended recipients.

When a spiteful coworker sabotages her deliveries, a courier and a helpful customer must race to return Christmas presents to their intended recipients. Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? (NETFLIX COMEDY): Channeling a 60’s rat pack vibe under the lights of Las Vegas, Sebastian Maniscalco brings his signature comedy style to Sin City and goes all in for his newest special Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? The Chicago native gives his hilarious takes on his wife’s restaurant etiquette, the harsh realities of present day preschool and examines every day human behavior which forces him to beg the question, is it just me?

December 7

Burning Patience (NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇱): A young man becomes Pablo Neruda’s mail carrier and gets involved in a world of words that fuels his desire to be a poet to woo the woman of his dreams.

A young man becomes Pablo Neruda’s mail carrier and gets involved in a world of words that fuels his desire to be a poet to woo the woman of his dreams. Emily the Criminal

I Hate Christmas (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹): After lying to her family about having a boyfriend, a single nurse begins a desperate search to find a partner by Christmas — which is in 24 days.

After lying to her family about having a boyfriend, a single nurse begins a desperate search to find a partner by Christmas — which is in 24 days. The Marriage App (NETFLIX FILM 🇦🇷): Tangled in a troubled marriage, a frustrated couple finds hope in a watch-based app that rewards good deeds — until unhealthy obsessiveness takes over.

Tangled in a troubled marriage, a frustrated couple finds hope in a watch-based app that rewards good deeds — until unhealthy obsessiveness takes over. The Most Beautiful Flower (NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽): Curvy, curly, confident Mich knows she’s a star in the making; she just has to convince everyone else at her Xochimilco high school to believe it.

Curvy, curly, confident Mich knows she’s a star in the making; she just has to convince everyone else at her Xochimilco high school to believe it. Smiley (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): Two men and their friends in Barcelona navigate hesitations, hangups and missed connections as they search for the true love they’ve been missing.

Two men and their friends in Barcelona navigate hesitations, hangups and missed connections as they search for the true love they’ve been missing. Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)): Another set of singles arrives for a retreat at an irresistible new villa, where they’ll have to say no to their natural urges in order to win big.

December 8

The Elephant Whisperers (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇳): Bomman and Bellie, a couple in south India, devote their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu, forging a family like no other.

Bomman and Bellie, a couple in south India, devote their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu, forging a family like no other. In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇲🇽): This documentary unveils evidence of corruption in the investigation into the murder of five people in the Narvarte neighborhood of Mexico City in 2015.

This documentary unveils evidence of corruption in the investigation into the murder of five people in the Narvarte neighborhood of Mexico City in 2015. Lookism (NETFLIX ANIME 🇰🇷): In a society that favors good looks, a high school outcast leads a double life switching between his two bodies that are polar opposites in appearance.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada December 2-8th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

