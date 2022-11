Leaving Netflix December 2022: MIB, TMNT, and more

A few titles, including quite a few TV shows, are leaving Netflix in December 2022 — fortunately, you have at least a week and a half before they do! The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

While the list is shorter than most other months this year, there are still a few good shows leaving the streaming service. In the U.S., it’s your last chance to watch the Men in Black and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies as well as all five Merlin seasons (and much more). For those of you watching Netflix Canada, it is also your last chance to watch Merlin, as well as a few of the Fast & Furious movies.

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in December 2022.

December 2

Bridesmaids 🇨🇦

The Fast and the Furious 🇨🇦

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift 🇨🇦

Fast & Furious 🇨🇦

Furious 7 🇨🇦

December 9

The Shack 🇺🇸

December 10

Fast Color 🇺🇸

December 11

Manhunt: Unabomber 🇺🇸

December 13

Cuckoo: Seasons 1-4 🇨🇦

December 14

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4 🇺🇸

The Challenge: Season 12 🇺🇸

The Challenge: Season 25 🇺🇸

Merlin: Seasons 1-5 🇨🇦🇺🇸

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4 🇺🇸

December 15

The Danish Girl 🇺🇸

December 27

Instant Hotel: Season 1 🇺🇸

December 28

Shrek the Musical 🇺🇸

December 31

1BR 🇺🇸

A Cinderella Story 🇺🇸

A Clockwork Orange 🇺🇸

A Little Princess 🇺🇸

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Books 1-3 🇨🇦

Blood Diamond 🇺🇸

Blow 🇺🇸

Blue Jasmine 🇺🇸

Casino Royale 🇺🇸

Chocolat 🇺🇸

Eyes Wide Shut 🇺🇸

I Love You, Man 🇺🇸

Life as We Know It 🇺🇸

Men in Black 🇺🇸

Men in Black II 🇺🇸

Men in Black 3 🇺🇸

National Lampoon’s European Vacation 🇺🇸

National Lampoon’s Vacation 🇺🇸

New York Minute 🇺🇸

Point Break 🇺🇸

Police Academy 🇺🇸

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 🇺🇸

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze 🇺🇸

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III 🇺🇸

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie 🇺🇸

Last Updated on November 22, 2022.