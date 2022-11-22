Samsung Black Friday deals are on now for a limited time

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are upon us, and the deals will be rolling out from everywhere. We have our evolving list of sales you can look at here, but we wanted to make a standalone Samsung Black Friday deals post for those interested solely in Samsung devices.

This Samsung Black Friday list isn’t in-depth, and we will probably miss some of the happening deals, so be sure to check out their website for all the details. Let’s jump into the Samsung Black Friday deals now!

Samsung Black Friday

The Samsung Black Friday sale includes the OLED S95B, a fantastic TV!

Home Theater

Samsung OLED TV (now until Cyber Monday, 11/28)

Samsung OLED S95B

Save $650 on the 55” (on sale for $1,449.99)

Save $1,000 on the 65” (on sale for $1,799.99)

4K Neo QLED TVs (now until Cyber Monday, 11/28)

4K Neo QLED TVs QN85B

Save $400 on the 55” (on sale for $999.99)

Save $500 on the 65” (on sale for $1,399.99)

Save $600 on the 75” (on sale for $1,999.99)

Save $1,100 on the 85” (on sale for $2,399.99)

QN90B (now until Cyber Monday, 11/28)

Save $200 on the 43” (on sale for $999.99)

Save $300 on the 50” (on sale for $1,199.99)

Save $400 on the 55” (on sale for $1,299.99)

Save $700 on the 65” (on sale for $1,599.99)

Save $800 on the 75” (on sale for $2,399.99)

Save $1,700 on the 85” (on sale for $2,799.99)

QN95B (now until Cyber Monday, 11/28)

Save $500 on the 55” (on sale for $1,799.99)

Save $600 on the 65” (on sale for $2,399.99)

Save $1,000 on the 75” (on sale for $2,999.99)

Save $2,000 on the 85” (on sale for $3,499.99)

8K TV

QN800B (now until Cyber Monday, 11/28)

Save $700 on the 65” (on sale for $2,599.99)

Save $1,000 on the 75” (on sale for $3,299.99)

Best deal: Save $1,300 on the 75” from 11/29 through 12/25 (on sale for $2,999)

Save $1,800 on the 85” (on sale for $3,999.99)

Lifestyle TVs

The Frame (now until Cyber Monday, 11/28)

(now until Cyber Monday, 11/28) Save $50 on the 32” (on sale for $549.99)

Save $200 on the 43” (on sale for $799.99)

Save $400 on the 50” (on sale for $899.99)

Save $500 on the 55” (on sale for $999.99)

Save $400 on the 65” (on sale for $1,599.99)

Save $1,000 on the 75″ (on sale for $1,999.99)

Save $1,000 on the 85” (on sale for $3,299.99)

The Freestyle (now until Cyber Monday, 11/28)

(now until Cyber Monday, 11/28) Save $200 (on sale for $599.99)

Audio

The Samsung Black Friday sale includes the HW-S800B soundbar.

HW-S800B and HW-S801B (now until Cyber Monday, 11/28)

and (now until Cyber Monday, 11/28) Save $300 (on sale for $599.99)

HW-Q990B (now until Cyber Monday, 11/28)

(now until Cyber Monday, 11/28) Save $500 (on sale for $1,399.99)

Monitor

The Samsung Black Friday sale includes the Odyssey Ark, a phenomanal gaming monitor!

M8 Smart Monitor (now through 12/4)

Storage (now through 12/4)

The Samsung Black Friday sale includes the T7 Shield.

