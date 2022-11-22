Samsung Black Friday deals are on now for a limited time

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are upon us, and the deals will be rolling out from everywhere. We have our evolving list of sales you can look at here, but we wanted to make a standalone Samsung Black Friday deals post for those interested solely in Samsung devices.
This Samsung Black Friday list isn’t in-depth, and we will probably miss some of the happening deals, so be sure to check out their website for all the details. Let’s jump into the Samsung Black Friday deals now!
Samsung Black Friday
Home Theater
Samsung OLED TV (now until Cyber Monday, 11/28)
Samsung OLED S95B
4K Neo QLED TVs (now until Cyber Monday, 11/28)
4K Neo QLED TVs QN85B
- Save $400 on the 55” (on sale for $999.99)
- Save $500 on the 65” (on sale for $1,399.99)
- Save $600 on the 75” (on sale for $1,999.99)
- Save $1,100 on the 85” (on sale for $2,399.99)
QN90B (now until Cyber Monday, 11/28)
- Save $200 on the 43” (on sale for $999.99)
- Save $300 on the 50” (on sale for $1,199.99)
- Save $400 on the 55” (on sale for $1,299.99)
- Save $700 on the 65” (on sale for $1,599.99)
- Save $800 on the 75” (on sale for $2,399.99)
- Save $1,700 on the 85” (on sale for $2,799.99)
QN95B (now until Cyber Monday, 11/28)
- Save $500 on the 55” (on sale for $1,799.99)
- Save $600 on the 65” (on sale for $2,399.99)
- Save $1,000 on the 75” (on sale for $2,999.99)
- Save $2,000 on the 85” (on sale for $3,499.99)
8K TV
QN800B (now until Cyber Monday, 11/28)
- Save $700 on the 65” (on sale for $2,599.99)
- Save $1,000 on the 75” (on sale for $3,299.99)
- Best deal: Save $1,300 on the 75” from 11/29 through 12/25 (on sale for $2,999)
- Save $1,800 on the 85” (on sale for $3,999.99)
Lifestyle TVs
- The Frame (now until Cyber Monday, 11/28)
- Save $50 on the 32” (on sale for $549.99)
- Save $200 on the 43” (on sale for $799.99)
- Save $400 on the 50” (on sale for $899.99)
- Save $500 on the 55” (on sale for $999.99)
- Save $400 on the 65” (on sale for $1,599.99)
- Save $1,000 on the 75″ (on sale for $1,999.99)
- Save $1,000 on the 85” (on sale for $3,299.99)
- The Freestyle (now until Cyber Monday, 11/28)
- Save $200 (on sale for $599.99)
Audio
- HW-S800B and HW-S801B(now until Cyber Monday, 11/28)
- Save $300 (on sale for $599.99)
- HW-Q990B(now until Cyber Monday, 11/28)
- Save $500 (on sale for $1,399.99)
Monitor
M8 Smart Monitor (now through 12/4)
- Save $200 on Warm White (on sale for $499.99)
- Save $230 on Sunset Pink, Spring Green, and Daylight Blue (on sale for $499.99)
- Odyssey Ark(now through 12/4)
- Odyssey Neo G8(now through 12/4)
- Save $400 (on sale for $1,099.99)
- Odyssey Neo G7 (now through 12/4)
- Save $400 (on sale for $899.99)
- Odyssey G9 (11/24 through 12/4)
- Save $500 (on sale for $999.99)
- Odyssey G5(now through 12/4)
- Save $90 (on sale for $279.99)
Storage (now through 12/4)
- T7 Shield 2TB
- Save $100 (on sale for $149.99)
- 980 PRO with Heatsink 2TB
- Save $110 (on sale for $189.99)
- 980 PRO 2TB
- Save $100 (on sale for $179.99)
- 980 1TB
- Save $40(on sale for $79.99)
- 970 EVO Plus 2TB
- Save $80 (on sale for $159.99)
- 870 EVO 4TB
- Save $130 (on sale for $299.99)
- microSD EVO Select 512GB
- Save $20 (on sale for $44.99)
- microSD PRO Plus 512GB
- Save $20 (on sale for $54.99)
- microSD PRO Endurance 256GB
- Save $13 (on sale for $29.99)
Last Updated on November 22, 2022.