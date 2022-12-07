McLaren Automotive and Bowers & Wilkins announce Px8 collaboration

McLaren makes some of the most impressive supercars on the planet, and Bowers & Wilkins makes some of the most amazing headphones. Both companies have a rich British heritage, so it made sense that they would collaborate.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

No, we’re not going to see a Bowers & Wilkins McLaren supercar but what we will see is the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 ANC wireless headphones with some special McLaren branding and colors. The Px8 headphones are Bowers & Wilkins flagship headphones, and they are fantastic; our full review is coming very soon!

HOW TO: Change system date in OS X ... Please enable JavaScript HOW TO: Change system date in OS X from Terminal

The company took these already impressive headphones and added some unique McLaren flare. While I love the review unit sent to us, I love the look of the McLaren edition better. This pair of Px8 headphones was made to celebrate the Artura supercar. While there is no Bowers & Wilkins-branded McLaren, the company has been using Bowers & Wilkins audio in its supercars since 2015.

Like its McLaren predecessors, the Artura features the latest speaker technologies, developed in Southwater, home to the Bowers & Wilkins research and development team since 2019, and only 30 miles away from the McLaren global HQ in Surrey, where its supercars and hypercars are hand-built.

The Px8 McLaren Edition features a Galvanic grey finish and Papaya orange highlights, the latter inspired by the famous Papaya orange which originated on founder Bruce McLaren’s early racing cars. Sharing McLaren’s obsession with technical and performance-led aesthetics, the Px8 McLaren Edition headphones offer wireless sound quality synonymous with Bowers & Wilkins. The heart of the McLaren Edition Px8 is stellar performance with outstanding detail, resolution and spaciousness thanks to all-new bespoke 40mm Carbon Cone drive units, inspired by technology used in Bowers & Wilkins reference-quality loudspeakers. The Carbon Cone drive units in the Px8 McLaren Edition are carefully angled inside each earcup to ensure a consistent distance relative to the listener’s ears from every point across the surface of each driver, to produce a more immersive and highly accurate soundstage. The result is the best sound quality Bowers & Wilkins has ever delivered from a pair of wireless headphones. Bowers & Wilkins

You can purchase these new Px8 headphones ($799) on the company’s website here.

What do you think of these headphones? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!

Last Updated on December 7, 2022.