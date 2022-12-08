New Audeze wireless gaming headset coming in January

There’s no question that Audeze makes some fantastic gaming headsets. We’ve reviewed a couple, and have been suitably impressed by what they bring to the table. The company is far from done and has announced the Audeze Maxwell, a new wireless gaming headset for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC gaming coming in January.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Using the company’s planar magnetic drivers, the new wireless gaming headsets will combine “the best of both worlds” with PC and console support for Game-Chat mix, advanced gaming presets, personalized multi-band EQ, and a PC Audeze HQ gaming app allowing users to access a “wide range of customizable features.”

“Maxwell delivers studio-quality sound and lifelike, powerful dynamics with Audeze’s latest planar magnetic drivers. These made-in-California, 90mm planar magnetic drivers have 3X more surface area than competitor’s drivers for incredible sonic detail, authority, and impact. Maxwell’s chassis, featuring a spring-steel headband with an adjustable suspension strap is built for greater comfort over long gaming sessions. The earcups feature a reinforced dual-chamber design for class-leading passive noise isolation.” Audeze press release

Besides the fact that one version is for PlayStation & PC and the other for Xbox & PC, the other main difference between the two is the PlayStation version supports Tempest 3D Audio while the Xbox version comes with a lifetime, auto-activation Dolby Atmos license (tied to the headset).

What’s included with the Audeze Maxwell wireless gaming headset for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Other key features include ultra-low-latency, high-resolution audio up to 24-bit 96kHz when connected to the included USB dongle, Bluetooth 5.3 LE Audio support, and proprietary lag-free A.I. powered noise filtration with the Shure-designed detachable boom mic and five built-in microphones.

Full specifications of the Audzes Maxwell wireless gaming headset include:

Physical Style: Over-ear (circumaural), closed-back Transducer Type: Planar Magnetic Transducer Size: 90 mm Diaphragm Type: Ultra-Thin Uniforce™ Magnetic Structure: Fluxor™ Magnet Array Magnet Type: Neodymium N50 Phase Management: Fazor™ Earpads: Synthetic Leather/memory foam Weight: 490g

Microphones Boom Microphone: Detachable Hypercardioid, Designed by Shure Beamforming Microphones: Inbuilt 5-mic array for convenience and noise reduction. A.I.-Powered Hardware Noise Filter removes unwanted noise

Audio Performance Frequency response: 10Hz-50kHz T HD: <0.1% (@ 1 kHz, 1mW)

Power Battery: Lithium-polymer, 1800mAh Battery Life: 80+ hour wireless playback @ 80dBA Charging: USB-C, 5v 1.8A max Charge time: 0-100% in 2.5hr, 0-25% in 20min (with 1.8A charger)

Connectivity Ultra Low Latency Wireless: When used with included USB-C dongleBluetooth: 5.3, supports multipoint, LE Audio, LC3, LC3plus, LDAC, AAC, SBC Wired USB: USB-C, PC connection supports dual USB audio endpoints with inbuilt game-chat mix Wired: 3.5mm TRRS active analog

Connectivity Xbox edition: Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows 10/11, macOS, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch Playstation edition: Playstation 5, Windows 10/11, macOS, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch



Maxwell for Playstation will retail for $299 and Maxwell for Xbox will retail for $329 and comes with a Dolby Atmos license. Both versions support Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch. The first shipments are expected later in January. Be sure to check back over the next couple of months as we should have a review unit in at some point soon!

Last Updated on December 8, 2022.