You can win one of 30 projector and Nintendo Switch bundles from Epson

This winter season, Epson is giving you a chance to win one of 30 Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 Smart Streaming Laser Projectors and a Nintendo Switch gaming bundle in their “Epic Family Gaming Night Sweepstakes.”

This prize pack is pretty solid as well, with each winner getting the following to enjoy:

All told, this will make for a fun gaming package to enjoy with your family during the cold winter months.

“As the days get chillier and families gather to celebrate the holidays ahead, enjoy some friendly game night competition brought to your home in the ultimate big-screen fashion. Here at Epson, we aim to bring families together and this giveaway is meant for just that – to create epic family game nights complete with laughter, smiles and life-size entertainment.” Rodrigo Catalan, group product manager, projectors, Epson America, Inc.

Here’s what Epson has to say about the EpiqVision Mini EF12:

“The Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 is ultra-portable for big-screen fun up to 150 inches virtually anywhere. Offering an epic viewing experience, the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 features advanced 3-chip 3LCD laser technology, built-in Android TV™, sound by Yamaha and wireless connectivity all from an ultra-compact design. Displaying vivid color accuracy and immersive visuals for an unforgettable gaming experience, the EF12 also offers easy access to several popular streaming channels, including Hulu, HBO, YouTube, Disney+ and more to help get the most out of the device the moment you power it on. “Although a screen will improve the projected image, the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 does not require one. Simply connect and project your favorite game onto any wall in the house, or if weather permits, you can take it outdoors and project up to 150 inches onto the side of your home or garage. If you decide to add a screen to the mix, there are a range of options available, including inflatable and pop-up choices that are portable and can be put away when not in use. Not only does the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 offer stunning, immersive and life-like gaming experiences, it is also the perfect companion for movie marathons or binge-watching your favorite shows. With easy access to streaming channels and today’s blockbuster hits, the big screen is brought straight to your own home. Gather the family, pop that popcorn and grab a cozy blanket for a movie night in with the ultimate entertainment package.” Epson press release

The Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 Smart Streaming Laser Projector.

As for the Nintendo Switch, you’ll be winning the latest 7-inch OLED version, which features a wide adjustable stand for tabletop mode, a dock with a wired LAN port (LAN cable sold separately), 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play. Nintendo Switch Sports offers up seven different sports, including Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Tennis, Badminton, Chambara (swordplay), and Golf, giving you and your family plenty of fun options to enjoy together.

Entering is easy, all you have to do is head over to the Epic Family Gaming Night website between December 12, 2022, and February 3, 2023, to enter. Once the entries are closed, Epson will draw and notify 30 lucky winners of this pretty epic projector and Nintendo Switch OLED gaming prize package.

Last Updated on December 9, 2022.