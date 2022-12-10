The hand-built 2023 Ford GT Mk IV has 800HP but is made for the track only

With a price tag starting at $1.7 million, it is improbable that I will ever own the 2023 Ford GT Mk IV. Add to that that Ford is only building 67 of these supercars, and you must be an approved buyer before you even get to put a deposit down on it.

The 2023 Ford GT Mk IV is a highly anticipated addition to the Ford GT lineup. This insane supercar features many updates and improvements over its predecessors, making it one of the most advanced vehicles on the market.

One of the most notable changes to the 2023 Ford GT Mk IV is its design. The car features a more aggressive and aerodynamic exterior, clean lines, and a sleek profile. The car’s body will also be made entirely out of lightweight materials, helping to improve its overall performance.

Under the hood, the 2023 Ford GT Mk IV is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6. This engine will produce an impressive 800 horsepower, allowing the car to accelerate from 0-60 mph in around three seconds. The GT also has a sophisticated drive system and racing gearbox, providing excellent traction and handling.

Of course, in addition to the impressive performance capabilities, the Mk IV will be loaded with all of today’s creature comfort technology. All of this at a considerable price and for a car that is not street legal. It makes one wonder why 67 people would buy this car and where they would drive it. I guess if you can afford it, you can find somewhere to use it. Overall, the 2023 Ford GT Mk IV is an impressive GT addition; I’d love to have one.

Last Updated on December 10, 2022.