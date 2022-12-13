LG unveils the world’s first 240Hz OLED gaming monitors

Giving us a sneak peak of some of what we can expect to see at CES 2023 in January, LG has unveiled the world’s first 240Hz OLED gaming monitors: the LG UltraGear 27″ OLED Gaming Monitor and the 45″ Curved OLED Gaming Monitor.

Both LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitors offer 240Hz refresh rates and 0.03ms (GTG) response time for fast, smooth, low-latency gaming. Vibrant graphics are ensured with 98.5% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and the monitors support VRR, FreeSync Premium, VESA Adaptive Sync, and are NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible.

“Featuring our industry leading display technologies, these purpose-built monitors boast the speed needed for competitive gaming as well as picture quality that makes everything look and feel more real. As a pioneer of the gaming space, LG will continue to invent completely new customer experiences through its high-performance LG UltraGear gaming monitors that come in various sizes and form factors to satisfy every kind of gamer.” Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

Other key features include HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity, alongside a headphone jack for DTS Headphone:X spatial audio.

“A CES 2023 Innovation Award honouree, model 45GR95QE is LG’s first-ever 45-inch curved OLED gaming monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio, WQHD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution screen. It is also the very first 45-inch display with an 800R curvature: an exciting, new form factor designed to deliver next-level gaming experiences. Certified as a low blue light product by leading global testing organizations TÜV Rheinland and UL Solutions, the matt Anti-glare & Low Reflection OLED panel of the curved UltraGear monitor is easier on the eyes than a conventional LED panel, meaning users can play for longer with less eye discomfort. “The 45GR95QE’s remarkable, curved OLED panel offers a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and 98.5 per cent coverage of DCI-P3, producing the bright colours, deep blacks and crisp images that not only make the onscreen action come alive, but also heighten the player’s focus. Like its 27-inch sibling, the 45-inch model has a response time of less than 0.03ms GTG and a 240Hz refresh rate. Harnessing the immense potential of OLED, the 45GR95QE provides total gaming immersion.” LG press release

Specifications of the new monitors include:

LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor (27GR95QE) LG UltraGear Curved OLED Gaming Monitor (45GR95QE) Display Type OLED (AGLR) OLED (AGLR) Screen Size 27-inch 45-inch Resolution QHD (2,560 x 1,440) WQHD (3,440 x 1,440) Colour Gamut DCI-P3 98.5% DCI-P3 98.5% Contrast Ratio 1,500,000:1 1,500,000:1 Refresh Rate 240Hz 240Hz Response Time 0.03ms GTG 0.03ms GTG Curvature – 800R HDR HDR10 HDR10 Connectivity • HDMI 2.1 x2

• DisplayPort 1.4 x1

• USB 3.0 x1 Upstream

• USB 3.0 x2 Downstream

• 4 pole H/P out (DTS HP:X) • HDMI 2.1 x2

• DisplayPort 1.4 x1

• USB 3.0 x1 Upstream

• USB 3.0 x2 Downstream

• 4 pole H/P out (DTS HP:X) Speaker N/A N/A Remote Controller Yes Yes Stand • Tilt: -5º to +15º (Manual)

• Height: 110mm (Auto)

• Swivel: ±10º

• Pivot: Not Available • Tilt: -5º to +15º (Manual)

• Height: 110mm (Auto)

• Swivel: ±10º

• Pivot: Not Available

The larger 45″ model has an MSRP of USD$1699.99, while the 27″ model will set you back USD$999.99. Both are available to preorder from LG and LG Canada. If you’re in Vegas in January, the latest UltraGear gaming monitors will be on display at CES 2023 from January 5th to 8th.

