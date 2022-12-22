Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO 32-inch mini-LED 4K gaming monitor now available

Looking for a last-minute gift for that gamer in your life or want to spoil yourself and have a pretty penny to spare? The Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD32M 32-inch 4K HDR gaming monitor is now available for a mere $1799.

While it won’t get to you before the holidays, it should turn heads when it does. With a premium design from Porsche Design, the monitor takes elements from the design of the company’s vehicles.

“The lightweight frame is heavily inspired by Porsche wheel rims and their steering wheels, immediately bringing a Porsche car to mind. The housing follows the functional layout of the internal components and is tapered at the sides, adding to the dynamism of the overall design.” AOC PR

The actual gaming specs of the monitor are pretty impressive as well:

DESIGNED BY PORSCHE DESIGN: Inspired by the iconic sleek contours of Porsche sports cars and driven by a passion for purist design, PD32M Gaming Monitor represents the epitome of high-performance gaming, capable of meeting the standards of the most skilled and demanding players.

PIN-SHARP 4K RESOLUTION: Enjoy brilliantly sharp images with this AGON PRO monitor boasting a 32-inch (31.5-inch viewable) IPS panel with 4K UHD resolution.

UNPARALLELED VISUALS: Take your gaming to another level with this DisplayHDR 1400 certified display, featuring 1.07 billion colors and 156% sRGB wide color gamut. IPS wide-viewing angles ensure colors look consistent, no matter where you sit.

MINI-LED PANEL FOR INCREDIBLE CONTRAST: State-of-the-art mini-LED backlight technology is capable of producing brighter whites and deeper blacks, with 1,152 local dimming zones that light up individually and a peak brightness of 1400 nits.

PRECISION TO THE MAX: Land the first strike on the enemy with 144Hz ultra-fast refresh rate @ 4K (via DP1.4/HDMI 2.1), Adaptive-Sync technology and 1ms GtG rapid response time. Instant reactions and flawless loading times lends you a superior edge. Easily target your opponents and win points with Low input lag.

LIGHT UP THE BATTLEFIELD: Stand out from the crowd with ultra-vivid, fully customizable RGB Light FX at the back of the display. Logo projection showcases the Porsche Design logo or AGON text logo dynamically on the surface of your desk.

POWERFUL DTS SOUND: Dual 8W speakers enhanced with DTS Sound ensure impeccable audio quality for a rich and clear sound experience that gamers expect.

STREAMLINE YOUR WORKSPACE: USB-C docking transfers high-speed data, high-resolution video signal, and power to your laptop (up to 90W of Power Delivery support) via a single USB-C cable. Play and work in 4K resolution while simultaneously charging your notebook.

PERFECT FOR MULTITASKING: PbP Multiview splits the screen and displays output from two different devices simultaneously. You can use the KVM switch to switch between two computers to share peripherals, thumb drives and more to simplify your workspace.

STYLE MEETS COMFORT: The elegant trapezoidal aluminum stand is inspired by the Porsche steering wheel. The height, tilt, and swivel-adjustable ergonomic stand helps you find the most comfortable and healthy position for extended computing sessions.

While the price tag may seem like a lot, you’re only paying a minor Porsche “tax” here. Similar mini-LED monitors run around $1500, but with slightly different specifications (some better, some not). If you’re still interested, you can order one of these bad boys from Amazon.

Last Updated on December 22, 2022.