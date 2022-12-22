New on Netflix December 23-29: Daniel Craig returns in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

First off, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the staff here at Techaeris! We hope you’ll be taking some time off to spend with family and friends during this busy time of the year. As usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between December 23-29th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in December if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix December 23-29th list, which is headlined by Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in which Detective Blanc (Daniel Craig) finds himself solving a murder in Greece.

Netflix Games

While not movies or TV shows, Netflix is back with monthly mobile game releases. Netflix Games are available on Android and iOS devices. All you need is a Netflix subscription — there are no ads, fees, or in-app purchases. Simply open your Netflix mobile app, find the ‘mobile games row’ and download to play up to 28 different mobile games — spanning from arcade, adventure, card, puzzle, racing — and plenty more to come. November’s upcoming games include:

Puzzle Gods: Match and switch elements to level up, defeat Little Hades and rescue the gods in this mythic puzzler. The Land of Olympus needs you!

Scriptic: Crime Stories: Find clues. Catch a killer. You’re the lead detective in this crime drama, and the victim’s cell phone — ripe with evidence — is hot in your hands.

Solitaire: Drag cards to arrange them in descending order with alternating colors. Sort all the suits from ace to king — it’s the timeless game you know and love.

Too Hot to Handle: Love is a Game: Mix and mingle with sexy singles competing for your affection in this game based on the hit series. Will you go for love or give into temptation?

Coming soon in December

This title is coming sometime in December, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for it!

The Glory (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): After a childhood marked by pain and violence, a woman puts a carefully planned revenge scheme in motion. Starring Song Hye-kyo and Lee Do-hyun.

And now for the Netflix December 23-29th list:

December 23

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (NETFLIX FILM): In the follow up to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects.

In the follow up to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects. Piñata Masters! (NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽): Which of seven competing teams will be the Piñata Heroes? Their piñatas must be colorful and creative, and impress the picky judges: a group of kids!

December 25

After Ever Happy

Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽): Ana and Mariana deal with a lawsuit and new business while maintaining the facade of their relationship. But chaos arises when true feelings blossom.

Ana and Mariana deal with a lawsuit and new business while maintaining the facade of their relationship. But chaos arises when true feelings blossom. Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (NETFLIX FILM): An extraordinary girl with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination takes a daring stand to change her story — with miraculous results. Meet Matilda.

An extraordinary girl with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination takes a daring stand to change her story — with miraculous results. Meet Matilda. Time Hustler (NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷): After being hit in the head, a man wakes up in 1927 to discover that he’s the spitting image of a famous bandit — and decides to make the most of it.

After being hit in the head, a man wakes up in 1927 to discover that he’s the spitting image of a famous bandit — and decides to make the most of it. The Witcher: Blood Origin (NETFLIX SERIES): More than a thousand years before the world of The Witcher, seven outcasts in the elven world unite in a blood quest against an unstoppable power.

More than a thousand years before the world of The Witcher, seven outcasts in the elven world unite in a blood quest against an unstoppable power. Vir Das: Landing (NETFLIX COMEDY 🇮🇳):Vir Das dives deep into his childhood in India, the perils of outrage and finding his feet in the world for his fourth Netflix stand-up special.

December 26

No Escape 🇺🇸

Treason (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): An MI6 agent (Charlie Cox)’s bright future takes a sharp turn after a reunion with a Russian spy forces him to question his entire life.

December 27

Chelsea Handler: Revolution (NETFLIX COMEDY): Chelsea Handler is back with her new Netflix stand-up special, REVOLUTION. The celebrated, award-winning comedian lets loose on her life – including her choice to remain childless and alone (with the exception of her dogs), dating during the pandemic while her family invades her home, and her vision for a future where men don’t wear flip flops.

December 28

7 Women and a Murder (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹): When their family patriarch is stabbed, seven women, each with ulterior motives, become trapped together in a mansion to solve the puzzle of his murder.

When their family patriarch is stabbed, seven women, each with ulterior motives, become trapped together in a mansion to solve the puzzle of his murder. A Night at the Kindergarten (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱): A young man crashes a school play rehearsal to prevent a group of teachers and eccentric parents from expelling his girlfriend’s son.

December 29

Brown and Friends (NETFLIX FAMILY 🇰🇷): In a cozy little neighborhood coffee shop, a group of fun-loving friends get together — and get up to all kinds of adventures.

In a cozy little neighborhood coffee shop, a group of fun-loving friends get together — and get up to all kinds of adventures. Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Years after conquering Constantinople, Sultan Mehmed II consolidates power, but a merciless ruler in Wallachia threatens to bring down his empire.

Last Updated on December 22, 2022.