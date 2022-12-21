[CES 2023] Lenovo Go Desk Station is an AIO webcam, hub, and charging station

Webcam. Hub. Charging station. Desk lamp. It doesn’t take long for the average workstation to become crowded with extra peripherals. Ahead of CES 2023, Lenovo has announced the Go Desk Station: an all-in-one 4K webcam, USB-C hub, charging station, and light.

One thing we’ve often lamented about here at Techaeris is the fact that many webcams on laptops are still 720p HD variants. Given the amount of work from home or remote work happening these days, as well as the advances in technology, there really is no excuse for this. The Lenovo Go Desk Station looks to be an easy upgrade with its 4K camera complete with an adjustable desk light and rotatable arm. Not only is the resolution leaps and bounds better than what’s onboard your current laptop, the arm and extra lighting should help you get the perfect video feed with relative ease.

The Qi charging station and USB hub on the base of the Lenovo Go Desk Station.

The nice thing about the Go Desk Station is that it goes a few steps further, combining a USB-C hub and a Qi wireless charger into the base of the webcam.

“The base of the Desk Station includes a USB Type-C® 135W power input and a full function 65W USB Type-C port to enable power passthrough to a laptop, for example, for a sleek one-cable solution. The base also includes two USB Type-A 3.1 ports and an HDMI 2.0 output port to connect an external display up to 4K at 60fps. A retractable 15W Qi compliant charging pad can power supported mobile devices, or a 20W USB Type-C port is available on the front.” Lenovo

All said, the Lenovo Go Desk Station sounds like a solid upgrade and something anyone working from home could use. Due out in March 2023, this AIO webcam, hub, and Qi charging station is expected to retail for $329. If you don’t need the extra hub and charging station functionality, the Go 4K Pro Webcam will also be availabLe in March for $149.99.

Last Updated on December 21, 2022.