[CES 2023] Cleer Audio announces its new ROAM SPORT true wireless earbuds

Cleer Audio is one of our favorite audio brands around here, and they are kicking off 2023 and CES week with the announcement of the ROAM SPORT true wireless earbuds. These Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds are IPX4-certified sweat and water-resistant, perfect for those intense workouts and activities.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The ROAM SPORT features custom-designed Cleer Audio dynamic 5.8mm drivers, noise cancellation of up to 25dB of environmental noise, IPX4 sweat and water resistance, long battery life of up to 20 hours on-the-go listening, and multi-sized Freebit wings for a comfortable and secure fit. Its Intuitive TouchPad gestures give you control over music playback, volume, calls, and your phone’s voice assistant.

The new custom designed 5.8mm, dynamic drivers, with AptX® Adaptive Audio, the next generation of AptX, deliver clear, vibrant, and robust audio performance. ROAM SPORT includes the Cleer +App for ultimate personalization, where you can adjust the EQ music playback, customize the Touch Pad functions device controls, and receive firmware updates. The unit’s powerful noise cancellation with custom filters provides the peace and tranquility you need wherever you go.

The lightweight, compact design of ROAM SPORT allows for lasting wear. Select your preferred size ear tip and Freebit wing, then twist and lock the earbud in the ear for a custom, secure fit that won’t budge no matter how intense your workout is.

ROAM sports Ambient Awareness mode lets you let outside noise in to have a conversation without taking your earbuds out. With up to 20 hours of battery life for on-the-go listening. *5 hours playback per charge and 15 hours additional with its USB-C charging case.

“The new ROAM SPORT is geared for the active sports and exercise enthusiasts,” says Patrick Huang, CEO/President of Cleer Audio. “It is feature-rich and works great for answering calls and enjoying your favorite podcast and music track, whether jogging or working out in the gym.”

ROAM SPORT includes a carrying case with an integrated charger, multi-sized Freebit wings, a charging cable, and a user manual. Available in a black finish. U.S. MSRP is $99.99 and is available now!

What do you think of the Cleer Audio ROAM SPORT earbuds? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!