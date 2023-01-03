[CES 2023] Acer announces new Aspire S AIO desktops at CES

Acer today announced refreshed models of its Aspire all-in-ones designed to support families’ day-to-day productivity and entertainment needs and add a touch of style to the home environment. The Acer Aspire S all-in-one PCs come in both 27-inch and 32-inch models and are equipped with up to the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors and Windows 11 to empower a seamless computing experience. Providing efficiency and reliability for multi-tasking users working from home, the Aspire 5 Series laptops come with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs, while the lightweight Aspire 3 Series notebooks deliver ready-to-go performance.

The Acer Aspire S Series all-in-One PCs provide users with a minimalist yet modern workspace to enjoy in the comfort of their own homes. Designed to support families’ everyday computing and entertainment demands, the 32-inch version comes with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700 desktop processors and Intel® Arc™ A Series Graphics, while the 27-inch model is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors as well as Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics, delivering superior multi-tasking performance where it is needed most. The all-in-one also boasts a sleek aluminum chassis with a carefully designed ergonomic tiltable display to provide comfortable viewing when working or browsing.

Users are also treated to a multi-dimensional, audiovisual experience on the Acer Aspire S all-in-one PCs. The models’ sharp, near-borderless WQHD displays boast crisp, brilliant imagery on a near-borderless screen, while its dual speakers produce exhilarating sound with DTS Surround sound audio. Video calling and content creation are now a breeze with the magnetically mounted 1080p FHD webcam and an optional 1440p QHD webcam with a ring light accessory to capture users’ best on-screen appearances.

Thanks to Acer EyeSense™ facial recognition software and Windows Hello fingerprint reader, users can experience password-free biometric security for easier access to Windows 11 devices while their personal data continues to be secured. Adding to its bundle of features, the Acer Aspire S all-in-one PCs host a generous number of ports and connectivity options and implement Wi-Fi 6E while taking advantage of seven additional 160 MHz channels to experience three times faster connectivity to local networks.

The 27-inch Aspire S (S27-1755) will be available in North America in Q1, starting at USD $1,199.99, and in EMEA in January, starting at EUR 1199. Acer website

The 32-inch Aspire S (S32-1856) will be available in North America in Q1, starting at USD $1,699.99, and in EMEA in June, starting at EUR 1799. Acer website

