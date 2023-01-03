[CES 2023] Acer announces new Aspire 3 and Aspire 5 laptops

Acer Aspire 5 Series notebooks pack serious power with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX® GPUs for smooth multi-tasking and enhanced content-editing performance. The ready-to-go Acer Aspire 3 line features the new Intel® Core™ i3-N series processors, focusing on productivity and ease of use for the whole family. Let’s take a quick look at both of these new laptops from Acer.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

2023 Acer Aspire Laptops

Aspire 5

New models in the Acer Aspire 5 line feature powerful 13th Gen Intel Core processors and are paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPUs infused with advanced AI technology for ray tracing, making them an ideal choice for users who demand performance and versatility. As a well-rounded home notebook, the Aspire 5 Series also comes with up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory and up to a 1 TB M.2 SSD, providing bloggers, photographers, and students with the essential tools to allow them to get things done and express their passions through a host of applications all at once. All that power lies beneath its aluminum chassis, which is available in multiple stunning colorways.

Users are treated to clear and comfortable viewing with the home laptops’ stunning display as the 15-inch laptop showcases a QHD display and a 16:9 aspect ratio, while the 14-inch version features an FHD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and narrow bezels on an eye-catching IPS wide viewing angle. The experience is heightened even further as the laptops are equipped with Acer’s suite of visual technologies for dynamic color optimizations. The Aspire 5 also makes a great choice for streamers and users constantly on video. Its 1080p FHD webcam and digital microphones utilize Acer’s Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technology and Acer PurifiedVoice™ for high-quality video feeds and crisp audio output when streaming or making conference calls.

Lastly, the Aspire 5 laptops stay cool inside and out with TwinAir Cooling and an air inlet keyboard

to improve thermal capacity and expel more heat. These also feature a wide range of port options to connect or charge devices, with a full-function USB Type-C with Thunderbolt™ 4 port, Wi-Fi 6E, and HDMI 2.1 for increased functionality when streaming or file sharing.

Aspire 3

The Acer Aspire 3 Series are budget-friendly, easy-to-use laptops made for practical multi-tasking functions and catering to all family members. The laptops for home are always ready to go with the new Intel® Core™ i3-N series processors to get more out of work, study, or play. With performance and productivity at its core, the improved thermal systems showcase a 40% increase in fan surface area[5] and an additional 17% thermal capacity for optimized airflow and cooler internals, allowing for longer and more efficient usage while unplugged.

The Aspire 3 line was purposefully designed to be lighter and thinner, weighing just 1.6 kg with a slick 18.9 mm metal casing available in various vibrant colors. Families are treated to sharp, detailed images when browsing the web or streaming movies thanks to its 1080p FHD display, while Acer’s BlueLightShield™ technology reduces the emission of blue light to help minimize eye strains. All models are also equipped with a USB Type-C port, HDMI 2.1 ports, and Wi-Fi 6E, providing increased functionality for the whole family’s connectivity essentials.

Pricing and Availability

The 14-inch Aspire 3 (A314-23P) will be available in North America in March, starting at USD 499;

and in EMEA in January, starting at EUR 549.

The 15-inch Aspire 3 (A315-510P) will be available in North America in March, starting at USD

349, and in EMEA in January, starting at EUR 499.

The 17-inch Aspire 3 (A317-55P) will be available in North America in March, starting at USD

$379.99, and in EMEA in February, starting at EUR 599. Acer website

The 14-inch Aspire 5 (A514-56P) will be available in North America in March, starting at USD

$549.99; in EMEA in March, starting at EUR 799, and in China in March, starting at 4,099. Acer website

The 15-inch Aspire 5 (A515-58P) will be available in North America in April, starting at USD

$599.99; in EMEA in March, starting at EUR 799, and in China in March, starting at 4,099. Acer website

The 17-inch Aspire 5 (A517-58M) will be available in North America in April, starting at USD

$699.99. Acer website

What do you think of these new Aspire laptops? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!

Last Updated on January 3, 2023.