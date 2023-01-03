[CES 2023] Lexar announces new gaming, pro photo, and video gear at CES

Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is unveiling new products specifically made for gaming at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 (CES® 2023). The new gaming portfolio includes a variety of products, including DRAM, internal SSDs, portable gaming SSDs, and, to keep up with increasing mobile category growth, microSD™ cards.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Among the gaming lineup are the new ARES DDR5 RGB 6000MHz and existing products NM800PRO with Heatsink M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe SSD, the SL660 BLAZE Gaming Portable SSD, and the PLAY microSD™ UHS-I Card.

“We are excited to bring the quality, performance, and reliability you expect in our professional photo and video products to the gaming market. Our gaming products are designed to meet the unique needs of gamers and enable them to play at their peak without worrying about load times, game lag, or stuttering graphics,” said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar.

In addition to their new gaming products, Lexar will also showcase their extensive photography and videography portfolio, including the new 512GB Professional CFexpress™ Type B Card DIAMOND Series, the Professional CFexpress™ Type B Card GOLD Series—now available in 1TB and 2TB capacities, and the Professional CFexpress™ Type A 320GB + RW530 card and reader bundle.

“Our photography and videography products enable both the professional and the enthusiast to get their best shot. Our high-capacity cards allow content creators to capture for longer, while our high-performance products offer blazing transfer speeds to accelerate workflows,” said Joey Lopez, Director of Marketing.

What do you think of these Lexar products? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!

Last Updated on January 3, 2023.