[CES 2023] Acer unveils latest Nitro and Predator Gaming systems

It’s a new year, and January, so that means a week chock full of CES news! In addition to other announcements today, Acer has unveiled its latest Nitro and Predator Gaming systems, including a couple of new gaming displays.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

The all-new Predator Helios 16 and 18 and Nitro Windows 11 gaming laptops feature the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Acer to bring high-performing PC platforms to enthusiasts around the globe based on 13th Gen Intel Core mobile processor family. The blazing fast performance users could experience is remarkable when compared to industry alternatives, as our labs have shown up to 40% higher in Crossmark tests of general PC use and two times in Blender which many content creators use for work.” Steve Long, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific & Japan at Intel

Let’s dive right in and see what Acer has to say about these new gaming systems!

Acer Nitro

The Acer Nitro gaming laptops ship with Windows 11, up to 32GB of DDR5 4800 MHz memory, and up to a 2 TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 storage. To get you started, they also include one month of Xbox or PC Game Pass, letting users start playing popular games right away. Other common features include dual fans with four fan outlets, NitroSense software, Killer Doubleshot Pro and Killer Wi-Fi 6 networking, an HD camera, dual microphones, dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra audio, HDMI 2.1, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports.

The Acer Nitro 16 gaming laptop.

Acer Nitro 16

“The new Nitro 16 (AN16-51) gaming laptop comes with a 5% larger screen area than its predecessor and features an upgraded 16-inch WUXGA or WQXGA display with a 165 Hz refresh rate that supports NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, allowing users to dynamically switch between the integrated graphics and discrete graphics without having to reboot. It comes with 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard and keeps colors bright with 100% sRGB color gamut support and a boosted 84% screen-to-body ratio for a more attractive viewing experience.” Acer press release

The Acer Nitro 16 (AN16-51) will be available in North America in May, starting at $1,199.99.

Acer Nitro 17

“Powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core HX processors, the Nitro 17’s power is enveloped in a chassis that weighs less than 3kg and comes in a slim 400.20x 293.25 x 27.9/28.9mm design. The 17.3-inch laptop comes with multiple display options, with either an FHD display with 144Hz or 165Hz refresh rates, or a quad high-definition display (QHD) with a 165Hz refresh rate. It also offers a large touchpad (125.0mm x 81.6mm), an 81% screen-to-body ratio, and an RGB 4-zone backlit keyboard to add some flair to the gaming experience.” Acer press release

The Acer Nitro 17 (AN17-51) will be available in North America in May, starting at $1,249.99.

Acer Predator Helios

The new Acer Predator Helios gaming laptops have a completely new design and upgraded thermals. Both sizes feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs, 13th Gen Intel Core processors, up to 32GB DDR5 4800 MHz RAM, and up to 2 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD in RAID 0 for powerful laptop gaming. Other features include enhanced thermal solutions with dual custom-engineered 5th Gen AeroBlade™ 3D metal fans and vector heat pipes in the shape of rectangles for improved heat transfer, 1.8mm key travel on the per-key RGB backlit keyboard, Intel Killer networking, HDMI 2.1, dual USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4, and one month of Xbox or PC Game Pass.

The Acer Predator Helios 16 gaming laptop.

Predator Helios 16

“The Predator Helios 16 offers a 16-inch (16:10) WQXGA (2560×1600) display at 165Hz or 240Hz or a MiniLED panel at 250Hz, powered by AUO AmLED technology that supports over 1000 nits peak brightness with 1,000,000:1 high contrast ratio and 100% coverage of DCI-P3 color gamut for rich, vivid colors.” Acer press release

The Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71)will be available in North America in March, starting at $1,649.99.

Predator Helios 18

“The Predator Helios 18 sports a breathtaking 18-inch (16:10) display with the following options: WUXGA (1920×1200) at 165Hz, WQXGA (2560×1600) at 165Hz or 240Hz, or AUO’s superfast 250 Hz MiniLED display that showcases three times more ambient contrast ratio than conventional displays and supports 1000 local dimming zones to provide total freedom of use even in poor lighting conditions. The higher resolutions and fast refresh rates make images glide across the screens with minimal ghosting or tearing.The immersive 18-inch panel delivers portable gaming on a bigger scale and is ideal for multiple monitor setups, taking the action to a new level with stunning clarity and detail.” Acer press release

The Predator Helios 18 (PH18-71) will be available in North America in April, starting at $1,699.

Predator Gaming Monitors

The new 45-inch UWQHD and 27-inch WQHD Predator Gaming Monitors boast a 240Hz refresh rate, 0.01ms pixel response time, a USB hub, and a KVM switch to support multiple computers without having to change your mouse and keyboard.

The Acer Predator X45 UWQHD curved gaming monitor.

Predator X45

“The 45-inch UWQHD (3440×1440) Predator X45 is an 800R curved monitor with an ultra-wide, narrow frame that expands the field of vision, deepening gaming immersion. It also supports 98.5 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut for stunningly realistic images. Outfitted with DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0 ports, it supports both PCs and consolesand is also TÜV Rheinland EyeSafe®-certified. The Predator X45’s OLED panel with HDR10 and a peak brightnessof 1000 nits produce excellent contrast for more detailed images, while its UGR<22 rating allowsfor glare-free gaming in bright conditions. An adjustable metal stand with a sleek, yet sturdymetal base keeps the large monitor stable throughout gameplay.” Acer press release

The Predator X45 will be available in North America in Q2, starting at $1,699.

Predator X27U

“The Predator X27U’s flat 27-inch WQHD (2560×1440) panel with 98.5%DCI-P3 coverage is ideal for professional gamers looking for a reliable and powerful machine for daily use. The TÜVRheinland EyeSafe-certified monitor also leverages a peak brightness of 1000 nits and HDR10 capabilities to deliver astounding and life-like visuals.” Acer press release

The Predator X27U will be available in North America in Q2, starting at $1,099.

What do you think about the latest Nitro and Predator Gaming systems from Acer? Will you be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below, and be sure to check back frequently for more CES 2023 news!

Last Updated on January 3, 2023.