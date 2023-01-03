[CES 2023] Monoprice to showcase new monitor, PC docks and more at CES

Monoprice has been around for a number of years and typically offers great value for electronics of all types. The company is teasing some of what they’ll be showcasing at the upcoming CES 2023 event in Las Vegas, including a new monitor, PC docks, 8K AV accessories, and more.

“Monoprice is the low-price leader in high-quality consumer electronics, and this year we aim to expand that position to cover a variety of new B2B and B2C categories. Our showcase at CES is just a tiny preview of what’s to come in 2023, with many new and exciting product lines being introduced and tons of new products being added to our most popular product lines.” Bernard Luthi, CEO at Monoprice

Here’s a peak at what Monoprice will be showing off at CES 2023:

PC Accessories: Monoprice reaffirms its top spot in the PC accessories space with the unveiling of a new CrystalPro 40-inch Ultrawide USB-C monitor. With a 3440×1440 pixel IPS panel, HDR600, and 144Hz refresh rate, this new monitor boasts outstanding visuals, while its height-adjustable stand with tilt and swivel adjustments ensures maximum viewing comfort. The new Crystal Pro 40-inch ultrawide monitor will be released in Q1 2023. Monoprice will also unveil several value-packed, high-speed USB-C docking stations, including a 12-in-1, 13-in-1 and 15-in-1 solution, all designed to maximize laptop productivity on the go.

CNC Machine: When it comes to 3D printing, Monoprice has built a solid reputation for uncompromising performance, features, and value. At CES, Monoprice expands its creator products to include a new compact, desktop CNC Router for milling and engraving wood, plastic, acrylic, soft metals, and other materials. Perfect for beginners, this compact and lightweight 3-axis CNC machine offers a 30x18x4.5cm working area and packs a high-torque 775 spindle motor that operates up to 9,000 RPM. The new CNC Router Kit will be available in Q1 2023.

Health and Wellness: Showcasing the latest innovations in health and wellness, Monoprice unveils its new SevaCare product line that will debut with a pulse oximeter and blood pressure reader. These new SevaCare products, among others, will be released in Q2 2023.

Outdoor Gear: Since the launch of its Pure Outdoor product line, Monoprice quickly became a one-stop shop for camping, RVing, Overlanding, boating, and hiking gear. Monoprice continues to expand its line of must-have outdoor gear with the reveal of its new Emperor 25 12-volt portable refrigerator and freezer. At just 24 pounds, this compact, 25-liter fridge plugs into standard automotive 12-volt ports (AC adapter included for wall-outlet use) and keeps food fresh, reaching temperatures as low as -7°F(-22°C). The Pure Outdoor Emperor 25 will be released in Q1 2023.

