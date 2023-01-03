PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards available soon

With the cat out of the bag and NVIDIA having officially announced the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards, a number of OEMs are announcing availability. PNY is offering up three variations of the latest NVIDIA graphics card which will be available starting on Thursday, August 5th with an MSRP of $799.99.

The third addition to PNY’s 40-series GPUs, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will be available in three configurations: the XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB™ Overclocked, XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB™, and PNY VERTO. The latest RTX 40 series GPUs from NVIDIA feature fourth-generation tensor cores for up to 2x AI and ray tracing performance, and up to 4x DLSS 3 performance. The compact and triple fan design is quiet, and 12GB of GDDR6X on-board memory offers increased memory throughput for greater performance.

“PNY’s new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti models are available as part of the VERTO family of graphics cards. Equipped with triple fan coolers, VGA support kit, PCIe-5 12VHPWR adapter and EPIC-X RGB™ lighting, offering electrifying styling. The RTX 4070 Ti was meticulously crafted for high-performance cooling, with durable twin ball bearing fan hubs and a long-life sleeve on the PNY VERTO GPU, plus a sleek aluminum backplate to protect sensitive components and to provide additional cooling. Seven heat pipes on the XLR8 Gaming VERTO GUPs and six heat pipes on the PNY VERTO GPU in conjunction with a copper base offer high-performance cooling even when running resource-heavy games and content creation. XLR8 Gaming ARGB and Overclocked RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards feature three 100mm fans and the PNY RTX 4070 Ti features three 90mm fans for a more compact design without compromising performance.” PNY

Key features of the PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards include:

Powered by NVIDIA DLSS 3, ultraefficient Ada Lovelace arch, and full ray tracing

Dedicated Ray Tracing Cores

Dedicated Tensor Cores

NVIDIA DLSS 3

Game Ready and NVIDIA Studio Drivers

NVIDIA® GeForce Experience™

NVIDIA Broadcast

NVIDIA G-SYNC®

NVIDIA GPU Boost™

PCI Express® Gen 4

Microsoft DirectX® 12 Ultimate

Vulkan RT APIs, Vulkan 1.3, OpenGL 4.6

HDCP 2.3

DisplayPort 1.4a, up to 4K at 240Hz or 8K at 60Hz with DSC, HDR

As specified in HDMI 2.1a: up to 4K 240Hz or 8K 60Hz with DSC, Gaming VRR, HDR

Support Bracket Included

One 16-pin to Two 8-pin Power Cable Included

PNY GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti 12GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO EPIC-X RGB™ Triple Fan Overclocked Graphics Card DLSS 3 12GB GDDR6X (192-bit) Triple Fan PCI Express 4.0 DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1 EPIC-X RGB™ Overclocking: via VelocityX™ software

PNY GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti 12GB XLR8 Gaming VERTO EPIC-X RGB™ Triple Fan Graphics Card DLSS 3 12GB GDDR6X (192-bit) Triple Fan PCI Express 4.0 DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1 EPIC-X RGB™ VelocityX™ software

PNY GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti 12GB VERTO Triple Fan Graphics Card DLSS 3 12GB GDDR6X (192-bit) Triple Fan PCI Express 4.0 DisplayPort 1.4a and HDMI 2.1



As mentioned above, the PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPUs will be available on January 5th via BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, and other eTail partners starting at $799.99.

Last Updated on January 3, 2023.