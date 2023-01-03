[CES 2023] OtterBox announces the OtterGrip Symmetry Series

CES isn’t only for laptops, monitors, gaming gear, and TVs. CES also has a considerable number of new peripherals and accessories that get announced and are often overlooked. Due to the sheer number of them announced, we are guilty of not showing them to you as it would take a massive effort. But there is something worth showing off every once in a while, and OtterBox made that thing.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The new OtterBox OtterGrip is a MagSafe-compatible iPhone case that incorporates a built-in grip similar to a PopSocket. PopSockets are a popular add-on to phone cases; some brands even combine them. But one problem exists with PopSockets, and that’s MagSafe compatibility. The new OtterGrip takes care of that.

OtterGrip features a fully integrated grip that provides a comfortable hold on iPhone when engaged and sits completely flush with the case when not in use. It is designed for solid alignment and attachment with MagSafe technology and accessories without removing or repositioning the case or grip.

The grip stem is made of an innovative combination of materials that creates a soft-to-the-touch, comfortable experience but is also dynamically flexible enough to enable multiple-finger usage and durable for extended use. The grip rotates 360 degrees to accommodate a variety of orientations and personal comfort.

OtterGrip is available in various colors and designs – from sophisticated black to an array of on-trend colors and graphics. In line with OtterBox’s corporate commitment to sustainability, OtterGrip is made of approximately 50% recycled materials.

