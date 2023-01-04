[CES 2023] Samsung announces the $199 Galaxy A14 5G smartphone

Today at CES, Samsung Mobile Experience (MX) announced Galaxy A14 5G, a new smartphone that delivers on Samsung’s commitment to making affordable, innovative technology available to more people.

Galaxy A14 5G features a long-lasting battery, a huge leap in selfie quality, convenient expandable storage, and up to two generations of Android OS upgrades and up to four years of security updates. Its fast, reliable performance and signature Galaxy features ensure users have an awesome experience, from gaming and creating content to working and taking on new wellness goals.

Even at its great price of USD$199.99/CAD$329.99, Galaxy A14 5G offers the quintessential Galaxy experience users know and love as the most affordable 5G smartphone in the Galaxy portfolio.

Key Features:

A 13-megapixel front camera and a sleek triple-lens rear camera gives greater depth to details, colors, and subjects in every scene.

Responsive 90Hz display with expansive 6.6-inch screen size and upgraded FHD+ resolution.

5G capabilities enable apps to render beautifully and run efficiently.

Availability in Black with 64GB onboard storage, with the option to expand up to 1TB with a microSD card.

Peace of mind with the Security and Privacy Dashboard – an easy, transparent way to see how apps track data and to quickly disable unwanted tracking.

Partnership with Google, including Google Meet integration into messaging and video call capabilities for streamlined collaboration.

Built-in Samsung Health app to track body composition, sleep patterns, and exercise regimen, seamlessly synced with other devices such as Galaxy Watch5.

