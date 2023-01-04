[CES 2023] Dynabook announces new TAA-compliant laptops

We all remember Toshiba’s heyday, but most people haven’t heard the name in years, and some thought they were dead. While it is true that the Toshiba name in laptops is deceased, the brand lives on as Dynabook. Dynabook announced at CES 2023 two new laptops focused on TAA compliance. Here’s what the company announced today.

“Our company has deep roots selling to the federal government, and today, we are reaffirming our commitment to creating the most powerful and secure laptops for U.S. Government contracts,” said James Robbins, general manager at Dynabook Americas, Inc. “Bolstering our focus on this space will not only prove to be a huge gamechanger for us, but will be for our channel partners as well, as there is no larger customer than the U.S. Federal Government.” Dynabook

TAA-compliant Dynabook Laptops at CES 2023

In accordance with U.S. Government requirements for PC solutions, these new laptops will utilize the latest IPv6 protocol for handling IP traffic in accordance with updated USGv6-r1 requirements. Additionally, these laptops are heavily fortified with the advanced security technologies required by the U.S. Government, including:

CPUs that support hardware-rooted trust and hardware security test interface (HSTI)

CPU Virtualization Extensions with Second Level Address Translation (SLAT) support

CPU Input/Output Memory Management Unit (IOMMU)

TPM 2.0 – FIPS 140-2 compliant and TCG certified

Smart Card (CAC) reader – FIPS 201/ISO 7816 compliant

Tamper-resistance UEFI (v2.6 or later) with Secure Boot functionality – NIST SP 800-147 compliant

Platform Firm Resiliency in compliance with NIST SP 800-193

Webcam, microphone, LAN, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth can be disabled through BIOS

The first TAA-compliant laptops offered by Dynabook include versions of the recently announced 14-inch Portégé X40-K and 14-inch Tecra A40-K that have been uniquely manufactured for U.S. Government contract requirements. These TAA-compliant laptops will be built at Dynabook’s facility in Taiwan.

Portege X40-K

The Portege X40-K rings in a new era of premium computing, boasting greater performance, relentless security, and a skillfully crafted dark blue aluminum chassis that is stylish and durable. Configurable with a variety of U.S. Government-compliant CPUs, up to 64GB of memory, and Wi-Fi 6E, this laptop rips through tasks at incredible speed, while the 14-inch IPS display and variety of government-specified hardware and software security features can help to provide a safe and productive workspace anywhere.

Tecra A40-K

The 14-inch Tecra A40-K is a performance-rich laptop for today’s government officials working from the office and field. Configurable with powerful and efficient CPUs, up to 64GB of memory, Wi-Fi 6E, and Thunderbolt™ 4, it is smarter, faster, and more capable than ever. It’s tough and travels well, too, with a sleek and durable chassis that is uncompromisingly thin and lightweight.

Last Updated on January 4, 2023.