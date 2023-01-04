[CES 2023] BenQ unveils 48-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor and new projectors

This morning at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, BenQ unveiled the MOBIUZ EX480UZ 48-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor and three new projectors for home theatre and gaming.

“Gamers of all levels need equipment and technology that doesn’t just check the box – but thinks outside of it. We’re thrilled to be attending CES once again, and we look forward to debuting our most immersive gaming and home theater technology yet.” Houston Wei, senior director at BenQ North America

BenQ MOBIUZ EX480UZ

BenQ MOBIUZ gaming monitors are some excellent offerings, as we’ve found out here at Techaeris over the past couple of years. Now the company is going even bigger with its latest model.

“BenQ will debut its widest, most immersive monitor yet – the 48-inch EX480UZ, which is the newest monitor to join BenQ’s MOBIUZ line. Boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and 0.1ms GTG response time, the 4K OLED gaming monitor combines high-speed gaming with incredible visuals. With 98% DCI-P3 Delta E≤2 and perfect black with OLED technology, the EX480Uz offers impeccable color reproduction, setting the standard in color performance for not only immersive gaming, but video editing, content creation and more.” BenQ

BenQ ZOWIE XL2566K

For the eSports and gaming enthusiasts, BenQ’s ZOWIE lineup is also getting a new monitor.

“For the esports and gaming enthusiasts, BenQ’s esports product line, ZOWIE, will display its new monitor, the XL2566K, which is a 24.5-inch, 360Hz monitor that is equipped with a fast TN panel and DyAc⁺™technology to effortlessly reduce motion blur for smooth gameplay.” BenQ

Gaming peripherals

BenQ is also updating some of its gaming peripherals, targeting the eSports crowd.

“ZOWIE will also announce its latest esports accessories, including the C Series Gaming Mice, Limited

Edition B Series V2 Mice, and G-SR-SE Rouge Mousepad. Developed using sports science, the C Mice and Limited Edition B Series V2 Mice help reduce fatigue in prolonged usage. The C and V2 mice feature a paracord cable for flexibility in gaming. The C Series Mice also includes a 24-step scroll wheel for convenience, while the V2 can be found in either matte red or glossy white. The G-SR-SE Rouge Mousepad brings a new smoother feel, uniform high-density rubber base, and non-stitched edges, making it perfectly crafted for esports.” BenQ

BenQ projectors

BenQ offers a wide variety of monitors for home theatre enthusiasts and gamers alike. We’ve reviewed quite a few over the years and have generally been impressed. Today, the company is announcing three more projectors.

“Gaming and home theater enthusiasts can experience the new HT4550i, HT2060 and GP500 projectors, which will be unveiled during the event. For a true home cinematic experience, the HT4550i provides stunning visuals with HDR color accuracy for adjusting to bright and dark scenes, as well as vertical and horizontal lens shift capabilities. For casual gamers looking to upgrade their entertainment setup, the HT2060 4LED projector achieves 98% Rec. 709 CinematicColor performance for crisp color accuracy and 100” throw ratio at 8.2 feet. The GP500, a 4K HDR LED smart home projector, packs a 360-degree sound field with sweet spot adjustment and 90% DCI-P3 cinematic color for an immersive cinematic experience.” BenQ

Pricing and availability have yet to be announced for the new BenQ gaming monitors and projectors, but we’ll be sure to let you know when we find out! Check back throughout the year as we’ll likely have a few of these in our hands to review once they are released.

What do you think about the new 48-inch BenQ MOBIUZ EX480UZ, 24-inch ZOWIE XL2566K, peripherals, and projectors? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below, and be sure to check back frequently for more CES 2023 news!