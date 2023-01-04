[CES 2023] HyperX announces new gaming mice and Xbox controller

With CES 2023 under full swing, the news is coming fast and heavy! Next up, HyperX has unveiled the Clutch Gladiate enhanced wired Xbox controller and new Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mice.

The HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller is officially licensed and designed for serious Xbox gamers, offering up ultra-comfort and precise control. The Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mice, on the other hand, offer up a new design.

“CES is the perfect venue for HyperX to highlight our commitment to providing high-performance

gaming products for all gamers. Whether you game on an Xbox controller or PC, HyperX is bringing the latest top-quality products for gamers to enjoy with immersive and engaging gaming along with wireless freedom, convenience, and customization.” Daniel Kelley, global head of marketing, HyperX

Let’s hear what HyperX has to say about its new gaming products!

HyperX Clutch Gladiate Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox

“HyperX Clutch Gladiate controller is built for Xbox players to help enhance their gaming experience and maximize performance. The officially licensed wired Xbox controller features dual trigger locks and remappable rear buttons to optimize control and adjust to different ways that various gamers play. In addition, powerful dual rumble motors add immersive and intuitive force feedback cues. Plus, with textured grips, Clutch Gladiate provides a comfortable, secure grasp of the controller and it also features a 3.5mm stereo jack to easily connect to a wired headset.” HyperX

The HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox Controller will be available in March with an MSRP of $34.99.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired Gaming Mouse

“HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse weighs in at 53g and utilizes an ultra-lightweight shell design that offers quicker movements. This full-featured mouse provides up to 8000Hz polling rates and delivers quick and smooth cursor movements with a high precision HyperX 26K Sensor with native DPI settings up to 26K DPI. The mouse also utilizes the durable and responsive HyperX Switch, rated for 100 million clicks. Flexible HyperFlex 2 cables and virgin-grade PTFE skates work together to give gamers a smooth, easy glide. Pulsefire Haste 2 is also customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software and allows users to personalize DPI settings, RGB lighting, button assignments, sensor performance, and record macros. The Pulsefire Haste 2 wired gaming mouse will be available in black and white colorways.” HyperX

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wired Gaming Mouse –will be available in April for $59.99.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse

“Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless gaming mouse offers dual wireless connectivity with both Bluetooth® wireless and 2.4GHz gaming-grade wireless technology. Weighing in at 62 grams, Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless mouse offers quicker movements and up to 100 hours of battery life on a single charge. Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless delivers quick and smooth cursor movements with a high-precision HyperX 26K Sensor with native DPI settings up to 26K DPI. The flexible HyperFlex 2 cables and virgin-grade PTFE skates work together to give gamers a smooth, easy glide. Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless is also customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software and allows users to personalize DPI settings, RGB lighting, button assignments, sensor performance, and record macros. The Pulsefire Haste 2 wireless gaming mouse will be available in black or white colorways.” HyperX

The Hyper X Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse will also be available in April with an MSRP of $79.99.

