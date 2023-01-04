[CES 2023] HP updates its OMEN gaming desktops and laptops

CES is in full swing and, as expected, many OEMs are announcing updates to their gaming lineups. HP is no exception and has announced updates to its OMEN 25L, 40L, and 45L gaming desktops, as well as its OMEN 17 gaming laptop.

Estimated reading time: 10 minutes

As part of the update, HP is introducing the addition of NVIDIA GeForce NOW into its OMEN Gaming Hub software — a first for a Windows PC manufacturer. This move gives gamers easy access to over 1,450 AAA and indie gaming titles via cloud gaming.

HP OMEN gaming desktops

The HP OMEN 25L and 45L gaming desktops.

HP has updated all three of its OMEN gaming desktops: the 25L, 40L, and 45L with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors and available NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards.

“The OMEN 40L and 45L Desktops unlock new levels of extreme power with up to 13th Gen Intel®️ Core™ i9-13900K processor and up to NVIDIA®️ GeForce RTX™ 4090 to enable glorious 4K visuals and blistering high FPS in resolutions used for competitive gaming. For those opting to go with the 45L, they’ll enjoy more headroom for processor overclocking thanks to the OMEN Cryo Chamber™, a revolutionary patented CPU cooling solution that houses an all-in-one liquid cooler in a separate compartment atop the case. The OMEN 25L Desktop also gets an upgrade with the latest 13th Gen Intel®️ Core™ processors to keep games running faster than ever.” HP press release

Specifications of the OMEN 25L gaming desktop include:

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home Processor(S) With Liquid Cooler Intel Core i5-13600K&13600KF

Processor(S) With Air Cooler Intel Core i7-13700&13700F Intel Core i5-13400&13400F

System Coolers: 120mm liquid cooler, 3 or 2 heat-pipe RGB (optional) air cooler

120mm liquid cooler, 3 or 2 heat-pipe RGB (optional) air cooler Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 (10 GB GDDR6X) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 Ti/ 3070/ 3060 Ti (8 GB GDDR6X) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 (12 GB GDDR6) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 (8 GB GDDR6) NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 SUPER™ (6 GB GDDR6) AMD Radeon™ RX 6700 XT Graphics (12 GB GDDR6) AMD Radeon™ RX 6600/6500 XT Graphics (8 GB GDDR6)

Memory Kingston FURY 64GB DDR5 4000 XMP RGB Heatsink Memory Kingston FURY 32GB/16GB/8GB DDR5 4000 XMP RGB (optional) Heatsink Memory

Internal Storage Up to 2x WD_Black 1TB/512GB/256GB PCIe-4×4 NVME SSD Up to 2x 1 TB/512GB/256GB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD Up to 3x 2 TB/1TB 7200 RPM SATA HDD

Input/Connectivity Top USB Ports: 2 USB Type-A 5Gbps Rear USB Ports: 4 USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 USB Type-C® 5Gbps, 1 USB Type-C® 10Gbps 1 RJ-45

Expansion Slots: 1 PCIe x16; 3 M.2 (2 for SSD, 1 for WLAN)

1 PCIe x16; 3 M.2 (2 for SSD, 1 for WLAN) Audio Support 5.1 surround sound Omen Audio Control Support DTS:X® Ultra 3 of Rear I/O Panel 3.5mm Audio Jacks (Line-in/Line-out/Mic) Headphone/MIC Combo Jack on top

Network Interface Integrated 10/100/1000 GbE LAN Wireless Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 (2×2) and Bluetooth® 5 combo (supporting gigabit data rate) MU-MIMO supported Realtek RTL8852BE Wi-Fi 6 (2×2) and Bluetooth®️ 5.3 compatible combo (supporting gigabit data rate)

Color ID1 Product color: Shadow black front bezel, dark chrome logo, metal side panel ID2 Product color: Ceramic white front bezel, dark chrome logo, metal side panel ID3 Product color: Shadow black front bezel, dark chrome logo, glass side panel ID4 Product color: Ceramic white front bezel, dark chrome logo, glass side panel

Sustainable Impact Specifications: Water-based paint

Water-based paint Power Requirements: 600W/800W 80 Plus Gold certified ATX power supply

600W/800W 80 Plus Gold certified ATX power supply Weight: 30.45 lb

30.45 lb Dimensions: 6.50 x 15.59 x 17.64 in

Specifications of the OMEN 40L gaming desktop include:

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home Processor(s) with 120mm RGB Liquid Cooler Intel Core i7-13700K/13700KF Intel Core i9-13900K/13900KF

Processor(s) with 2 Heat-pipe RGB Air Cooler Intel Core i9-13900/13900F Intel Core i7-13700/13700F Intel Core i5-13400/13400F

System Coolers: 120mm liquid cooler or 2 heat-pipe air cooler

120mm liquid cooler or 2 heat-pipe air cooler Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 (24 GB GDDR6X) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 (16 GB GDDR6X) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 Ti (8 GB GDDR6) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 (12 GB GDDR6) AMD Radeon™ RX 6700 XT Graphics (12 GB GDDR6) AMD Radeon™ RX 6600 XT Graphics (8 GB GDDR6)

Memory Kingston FURY 64GB DDR5-5200 XMP RGB Heatsink RAM Kingston FURY 32GB/16GB/8GB DDR5-5200 XMP RGB (optional) Heatsink RAM

Internal Storage Up to 2x WD_Black 2TB/1TB/512GB/256GB PCIe-4×4 SSD Up to 2x 1TB/512GB/256GB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD Up to 4x 2TB/1TB 7200 RPM SATA HDD

Input/Connectivity Front USB Ports: 2 USB 2.0 Type-A, 2 USB Type-A 5Gbps (Battery Charging 1.2, HP Sleep and Charge) Rear USB Ports: 2 USB 2.0 Type-A, 2 USB Type-A 5Gbps, 2 USB Type-A 10Gbps, 1 USB Type-C® 5Gbps, 1 USB Type-C® 10Gbps 1 RJ-45

Expansion slots: 1 PCIe x16; 1 PCIe x4; 3 M.2 (2 for SSD, 1 for WLAN)

1 PCIe x16; 1 PCIe x4; 3 M.2 (2 for SSD, 1 for WLAN) Audio Support 5.1 surround sound Omen Audio Control Support DTS:X® Ultra 3 of Rear I/O Panel 3.5mm Audio Jacks (Line-in/Line-out/Mic) Microphone Jack (Front) Headphone/MIC Combo Jack (Front)

Network interface Integrated 10/100/1000 GbE LAN Wireless Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2×2) and Bluetooth® 5.3 compatible combo (supporting gigabit data rate) Realtek RTL8852BE Wi-Fi 6 (2×2) and Bluetooth®️ 5.3 compatible combo (supporting gigabit data rate)

Color: Black, glass side panel, dark chrome logo

Black, glass side panel, dark chrome logo Sustainable Impact Specifications Water based paint EPEAT® Gold registered

Power Requirements: 600W/800W/1200W 80 Plus Gold certified ATX power supply

600W/800W/1200W 80 Plus Gold certified ATX power supply Weight: 41.23 lb

41.23 lb Dimensions: 8.03 x 18.5 x 18.39 in

Specifications of the OMEN 45L gaming desktop include:

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home Processor(s): Intel Core i9-13900K&KF Intel Core i7-13700K&KF

System Coolers: OMEN CRYO CHAMBER with 120/240/360mm liquid cooler options

OMEN CRYO CHAMBER with 120/240/360mm liquid cooler options Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 (24 GB GDDR6X) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 (16 GB GDDR6X) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3090 (24 GB GDDR6X) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 Ti (12 GB GDDR6X) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 (10 GB GDDR6X) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 Ti (8 GB GDDR6X) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 (8 GB GDDR6) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 Ti (8 GB GDDR6) NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 (12 GB GDDR6) AMD Radeon™ RX 6700 XT Graphics (12 GB GDDR6)

Memory Kingston FURY 64 GB DDR5-5200 XMP RGB Heatsink RAM Kingston FURY 32GB/16GB/8GB DDR5-5200 XMP RGB (optional) Heatsink RAM

Internal Storage Up to 2x WD_Black 2TB/1TB/512GB/256GB PCIe-4×4 SSD Up to 2x 1TB/512GB/256GB PCIe® NVMe™ M.2 SSD Up to 4x 2TB/1TB 7200 rpm SATA HDD

Input/Connectivity Front USB Ports: 2 USB 2.0 Type-A, 2 USB Type-A 5Gbps (Battery Charging 1.2, HP Sleep and Charge) Rear USB Ports: 2 USB 2.0 Type-A, 2 USB Type-A 5Gbps, 2 USB Type-A 10Gbps, 1 USB Type-C® 5Gbps, 1 USB Type-C® 10Gbps 1 RJ-45

Expansion slots: 1 PCIe x16; 1 PCIe x4; 3 M.2 (2 for SSD, 1 for WLAN)

1 PCIe x16; 1 PCIe x4; 3 M.2 (2 for SSD, 1 for WLAN) Audio Support 5.1 surround sound Omen Audio Control Support DTS:X® Ultra 3 of Rear I/O Panel 3.5mm Audio Jacks (Line-in/Line-out/Mic) Microphone Jack (Front) Headphone/MIC Combo Jack (Front)

Network interface Integrated 10/100/1000 GbE LAN Wireless Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2×2) and Bluetooth® 5.3 compatible combo (supporting gigabit data rate) Realtek RTL8852BE Wi-Fi 6 (2×2) and Bluetooth®️ 5.3 compatible combo (supporting gigabit data rate)

Color: Black, glass side panel, dark chrome logo

Black, glass side panel, dark chrome logo Sustainable Impact Specifications Water based paint EPEAT® Gold registered

Power Requirements: 600W/800W/1200W 80 Plus Gold certified ATX power supply

600W/800W/1200W 80 Plus Gold certified ATX power supply Weight: 49.82 lb

49.82 lb Dimensions: 8.03 x 18.5 x 21.85 in

The HP OMEN 25L, 40L, and 45L gaming desktops are expected to be available this winter. Pricing will be available closer to availability.

HP OMEN 17 gaming laptop

HP OMEN 17 gaming laptop.

While other OEMs are targeting 16- and 18-inch gaming laptop models, HP is coming in between with a 17-inch model.

“The OMEN 17 Laptop levels up to become HP’s most powerful gaming laptop with the addition of up to 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900HX processor and latest NVIDIA® GeForce® graphics, which utilizes OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology for desktop-caliber gaming. The OMEN Laptop is HP’s first to feature optical mechanical keys, which are 25 times faster than traditional keys, ensuring gamers have the tools they need to breeze through their favorite titles at home or on the go.” HP press release

Specifications of the OMEN 17 gaming laptop include:

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home Processor(s) Intel i9-13900HX (turbo up 5.4GHz), 36MB L3, 8+16C/32T Intel i7-13700HX (turbo up 5.0GHz), 30MB L3, 8+8C/24T

Graphics: Latest NVIDIA GeForce® RTX™ Laptop GPU

Latest NVIDIA GeForce® RTX™ Laptop GPU Memory: DDR5-5600 Dual Channel Support (i9) 32GB (2x16GB) 5600 DDR5 SODIMM 16GB (2x8GB) 5600 DDR5 SODIMM DDR5-4800 Dual Channel Support (i7) 32GB (2x16GB) 4800 DDR5 SODIMM 16GB (2x8GB) 4800 DDR5 SODIMM

Internal Storage 2TB PCIe NVMe TLC (4×4) SSD 1TB PCIe NVMe TLC (4×4) SSD 512GB PCIe NVMe TLC (4×4) SSD 2x512GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD (4×4)

Input/Connectivity 1 Thunderbolt™ 4 with USB Type-C® 40Gbps signaling rate (17-ck2xxx SKU) 1 Thunderbolt™ 3 (40Gbps signaling rate) with USB Type-C® 10Gbps signaling rate (17-cm2xxx SKU) 1 USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate (HP Sleep and Charge) 2 USB Type-A 5Gbps signaling rate 1 RJ-45 1 headphone/microphone combo 1 AC smart pin 1 Mini DisplayPort™ 1 HDMI 2.1

Wireless Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2×2) and Bluetooth® 5.3 compatible combo (supporting gigabit data rate) Realtek Wi-Fi 6E (2×2) and Bluetooth® 5.3 compatible combo (supporting gigabit data rate) Modern Standby (Connected))

Panel 16:9 Aspect Ratio 43.9 cm (17.3″) diagonal, QHD (2560 x 1440), 240 Hz, 3 ms response time, IPS, micro-edge, anti-glare, Low Blue Light, 300 nits, 100% sRGB 43.9 cm (17.3″) diagonal, QHD (2560 x 1440), 165 Hz, 3 ms response time, IPS, micro-edge, anti-glare, Low Blue Light, 300 nits, 100% sRGB 43.9 cm (17.3″) diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), 144 Hz, 7 ms response time, IPS, micro-edge, anti-glare, Low Blue Light, 300 nits, 100% sRGB TUV+Eyesafe® Display for Low Blue Light Flicker-free 84.65% STBR

Integrated Keyboard Full-size, per key RGB backlit, shadow black keyboard with NKRO Anti-Ghosting Key technology and optical switch Full-size, 4-zone RGB backlit, shadow black keyboard and 26-Key Rollover Anti-Ghosting Key technology

Audio Audio by Bang & Olufsen Support DTS:X Ultra Support HP Audio Boost 2.0 Dual Speakers

Camera: HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones

HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones Security: Trusted Platform Module TPM 2.0 – Firmware

Trusted Platform Module TPM 2.0 – Firmware Power Requirements 330 W Smart AC power adapter Support battery fast charge (Approximately 50% in 30 minutes) 6-cell, 83 Wh Li-ion polymer

Finish (materials) Color: shadow black (A/C/D) Material: plastic (A/D) + aluminium (C) Finish: paint (A/D) + sandblasted (C) Using sustainable materials like: Includes recycled metal in C cover, hinge cap(s) Includes Keyboard keycaps made with post-consumer recycled plastic Includes ocean-bound plastic in speaker enclosure(s) HP’s outer boxes and fiber cushions used in packaging are 100% sustainably sourced and recyclable

Weight: Starting at 6.15 lb

Starting at 6.15 lb Dimensions (W X D X H): 15.64 x 10.32 x 1.06 in

The OMEN 17 gaming laptop is expected to be available in January for a starting price of $1,699.99.

What do you think about the updated HP OMEN 25L, 40L, and 45L gaming desktops, and OMEN 17 gaming laptops? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below, and be sure to check back frequently for more CES 2023 news!