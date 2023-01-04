[CES 2023] Syntiant unveils NDP115 neural decision processor at CES

Syntiant Corp., a provider of deep learning solutions for edge AI applications, introduced the Syntiant NDP115 Neural Decision Processor™, the newest addition to its family of special-purpose silicon, built using the company’s Syntiant Core 2™ inference engine that can run multiple neural network loads at under 1mW.

Available in a 2.1 mm x 2.1 mm 25-ball WLBGA package (0.4mm ball pitch), the NDP115 is small yet powerful enough to deliver highly accurate, cloud-free audio and sensor AI processing for a wide variety of edge products, ranging from consumer electronics, such as hearables and wearables, to the smart home, such as remote controls, to industrial solutions for predictive maintenance.

“The NDP115 offers the multi-modal functionality of our Core 2 inference engine in a compact, cost- and power-efficient solution for ultra-power and size constrained applications,” said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant. “Combined with our machine learning software models, the purpose-built NDP115 enables developers to easily deploy full audio and sensor processing solutions that address all kinds of consumer and commercial use cases, from home security to industrial IoT.” Syntiant

Able to run speech inferences at 280 microwatts, the NDP115 is designed to natively run multiple deep neural networks on a variety of architectures, such as CNNs, RNNs, and fully connected networks. Ideal for close-talk, far-field, keyword speech, and audio event classification applications, the NDP115 also supports I2C and pulse density modulation (PDM) interfaces for sensor fusion, multi-axis acceleration, tilt, magnetic field, and pressure.

Key product features include:

Syntiant Core 2 neural processor

Support for concurrent neural networks, including multi-sensor fusion

Embedded user-programmable HiFi-3 DSP with 144KB 64-bit data RAM and 64KB 64-bit instruction RAM

Embedded Arm Cortex M0 microcontroller

Direct input of PCM audio and support for up to 5 audio streams

I2C controller and target modes for sensor control and integration

Up to 13 GPIO pins

Flexible clock generation

Onboard firmware decryption and authentication

25-ball WLBGA package (0.4mm ball pitch)

This Syntiant announcement is probably not a consumer-level product, but it is interesting to read about.

