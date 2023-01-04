[CES 2023] Latest HP monitors offer choices for hybrid workers and home users

CES continues, and so does the news from HP! Up next is a series of new monitors from the company, ranging in size from 21.5- to 44.5-inches and suitable for hybrid workers as well as home, learning, and entertainment use.

HP E-Series G5 Monitors

The HP E-Series E45c G5 DQHD Curved Monitor.

Here’s what HP has to say about its new E-Series G5 displays: “With display sizes ranging from 21.5 to 44.5 inches diagonally, the HP E-Series G5 Monitors blend seamlessly into the home or office with sleek and elegant designs. The series offers a variety of choices to help hybrid workers stay focused and connected with 4K resolution on select models, curved and ultrawide screens, 99% sRGB, and matching accessories. Users can work comfortably with HP Eye Ease to reduce blue light exposure, and an Ambient Light Sensor automatically adjusts the screen brightness. The HP E45c G5 Monitor is the world’s first 45-inch super ultrawide dual QHD curved monitor for a more immersive experience. Replace two 24-inch QHD monitors with one massive 44.5-inch diagonal monitor with the new Virtual Dual Display feature. All monitors in this series feature 90% recycled and renewable materials, like coffee grounds and recycled aluminum.”

The HP E-Series G5 Monitors are expected to be available in January beginning at a starting price of $219 at HP.com.

HP M-Series Monitors

HP M-Series M27h FHD monitor.

For home use, here’s what the company has to say about its latest M-Series Monitors: “For home workers, learners, and entertainment users, the HP M24h and M27h FHD Monitors upgrade home setups with improved ergonomics to find their perfect posture and viewing angle, so users always feel their best. It’s also the world’s first monitor series with a comfort setup guide through integrated display software.”

The HP M-Series Monitors are expected to be available this spring for a starting price of $209 at HP.com.

