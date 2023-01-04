[CES 2023] Hisense expands ULED TV and Laser TV lineup

Hisense is slowly gaining traction around the world, especially with its Laser TV offerings. At CES 2023, the company has just revealed its latest Laser TV and Laser Cinema lineup with 14 new Mini LED options for every budget.

“At Hisense, we believe that picture quality matters. That’s why we continue to invest in and improve our ULED and Laser technologies. And while we’re dedicated to growing our premium category, we’re not losing sight of providing value to our customers. Hisense is delivering the latest technologies to our entire lineup, ensuring consumers have premium picture options, like Mini LED, at every price point.” David Gold, President of Hisense USA

Televisions

Here’s what Hisense has to say about its upcoming televisions:

U8K Series: “Big on technology, best-in-class value,” is what Hisense says about the U8K series. “This year, the flagship U8 Series is only getting better with even more premium upgrades. U8K brings the best picture quality and value in the Mini LED category, more than doubling 2022’s local dimming zones and with up to 1500 nits, extreme brightness and incredible black levels and details perfectly complimenting each other. Best-in-class picture through IMAX enhanced, FilmMaker Mode, Dolby Vision IQ™ and HDR10+ elevate the home viewing experience – displayed on screen sizes ranging from 55 to a new 85-inch option. In addition to expanded sizes, U8K has an Anti-Glare and low reflection screen to further enhancing the overall viewing experience by keeping TV reflections to a minimum. U8K also features an increased 144 Hz native refresh rate for an even smoother picture and gaming experience. The series returns consumer-favorite features like Game Mode Pro, Auto Low Latency Mode, FreeSync™ Premium Pro and ultra-high speed HDMI ports, making U8K the perfect choice for next-gen gaming and cinema-quality viewing. Additionally, WiFi 6e ensures seamless, uninterrupted streaming of high-definition content.”

The Hisense ULED U8K Series television.

Laser TV and Laser Cinema

For those wanting to go even bigger with screen sizes, the company has a number of new Laser TV and Laser Cinema (ultra short throw projectors) coming.

L9H TriChroma Laser TV : “This year, the award-winning L9 series has even more upgrades to further transform the television experience. The L9H’s triple-laser light engine, TriChroma, features Dolby Vision to deliver stunning color and contrast, revealing details that bring entertainment to life. Hisense’s TriChroma Laser light engine can reach 107% of the BT.2020 color space – the highest and best performance on the market. In addition, 3000 ANSI lumens of brightness and HDR10 take what was an already great picture, and make it even better. The L9H offers all the features needed for the future of television. With massive content upgrades through Google TV and NEXTGEN TV, access to favorite apps, including Netflix, and higher-quality, free OTA broadcasts are made easy. The addition of Wifi 6e ensures stable and reliable streaming, regardless of content demands. Additionally, Airplay 2 allows for easy casting of content from IOS mobile devices to the screen, and ultra-high speed HDMI ports deliver greater resolution and streaming quality to any connected device.”

Pricing and availability weren’t included in the press release but you can check in at Hisense-usa.com and we’ll update this as pricing is made available.

