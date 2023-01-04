[CES 2023] Hisense announces its ULED X LED TV technology

Hisense has announced what it calls a major step forward in LED television technology, providing higher levels of brightness and realistic on-screen picture quality that have never been achieved before, and announced the availability of UX, the First Generation of ULED X TVs.

UX features Hisense’s Hi-View Engine X chipset that controls over 20,000 Mini LED lights to deliver an ultra-bright picture. The viewer can experience the best display standard through active, intelligent backlight control. It is equipped with the industry’s most cutting-edge technologies, including Mini-LED X, 5000+ Local Dimming Zones, 2500 nits peak brightness, and Dynamic X-Display – culminating in an immersive and realistic viewing experience.

“Our engineers were tasked with making the best LED TV available, and they delivered with ULED X,” said David Gold, President of Hisense USA. “But at Hisense, we’re not just about innovating, we’re about making technology widely available. UX ensures big technology isn’t just a claim – it’s a reality for consumers.” Hisense

ULED X is the new generation of Hisense’s proprietary ULED technology. It represents the ultimate goal of LED picture quality technology, accumulated over ten years of research and development. With the industry’s first-ever 16-bit light control algorithm – which provides even more precision and granularity for smoother dimming and color effects – ULED X can achieve three times the environmental contrast of OLED TV and two times the dynamic range of OLED TV – all while also reaching the brightness of Quantum LED. These capabilities on the UX model reach a peak brightness of 2500 nits and a contrast ratio of 150,000:1, redefining industry standards for LED TVs by embodying both brightness and contrast.

The Hi-View Engine X chipset, independently developed by Hisense, is a key element in UX’s state-of-the-art picture. With over 20,000 Mini LEDs and 5000+ dimming zones, having a chipset that can handle the processing power and deliver a great picture is important. With a new AI picture quality algorithm, Hi-View Engine X makes automatic adjustments – across this impressive set of hardware and software – to deliver the best picture quality in every frame.

UX brings an undeniable wow factor to any room with an impressive 85-inch size. Not only do viewers get an immersive cinematic experience with its ultra-high definition 4K display, but the 30% expanded viewing angle and added ultra-low reflection panel ensures everyone in the room can enjoy peak picture quality no matter where they’re sitting. Additionally, technologies like Dolby Vision®, Wi-Fi 6e, NEXTGEN TV, Freesync Premium Pro, and more ensure UX is future-proofed.

Picture quality isn’t the only enhancement for UX. Hisense’s CineStage X, a newly developed audio system, delivers an immersive audio-visual experience for UX. Over 80 watts of power, 7 speakers, and a 4.1.2 multi-channel audio system – along with the clarity and detail from Dolby Atmos’® spatial sound – create a powerful atmosphere for movies, gaming, sports, concerts, and more.

