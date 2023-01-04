[CES 2023] HP announces its 2023 line of consumer PCs, including the new Dragonfly Pro

CES 2023 week continues, and HP has announced its consumer PCs, including the new Dragonfly Pro. Consumer PCs are an important segment in HP’s lineup as these are the machines that regular users will go out and purchase. At CES 2023, the company announced four consumer PCs and the Dragonfly Chromebook.

HP Consumer PCs lineup for 2023

HP 14″ and 15.6″ Laptop

Since 2019, HP has used more than a billion pounds of recycled materials. Further expanding on the world’s most sustainable PC portfolio,4 the company is introducing new products and packaging at the forefront of enabling a more sustainable future.

Products designed for sustainability should be accessible to everyone, which is why HP is introducing highly innovative and unique products across its new consumer devices. The HP 14 and 15.6 inch Laptop PCs are available with either Intel or AMD Processors. Their beautifully compact design comprises ocean-bound plastics, post-consumer recycled plastics, and recycled metals.11 The HP 14-inch Laptop PC – Eco Edition takes sustainability to the next level, with up to 25% of the product leveraging post-consumer recycled plastics. Bio-circular content such as used cooking oil was integrated into the bottom cover of the device1, and this device will also feature 100% sustainably sourced and recyclable packaging. All of the new consumer notebooks are ENERGY STAR® certified and EPEAT® Silver Registered, with the Eco Edition version EPEAT Gold® Registered.

HP 23.8″ and 27″ AIOs

The HP 24 and 27-inch All-In-One PCs also leverage unique materials to create the innovative frame, making these HP’s most sustainable all-in-one offering yet. This is the world’s first PC with recycled coffee grounds, which are used as speckles in the finish of the PC.

More than 40% of this all-in-one enclosure contains post-consumer recycled plastics, 75% recycled aluminum is used on the arm stand, and 100% reclaimed polyester is used on the stand base. The all-in-one is ENERGY STAR® and EPEAT® Gold Registered. Its sustainability goes beyond the device itself: the 100% sustainably sourced and recyclable box packaging has been reduced in size by 62%, which allows up to 66% more units per pallet, reducing the CO2 footprint.

HP Dragonfly Pro

The new HP Dragonfly Pro was co-engineered with AMD using the company’s adaptive platform management framework, which optimizes performance in real-world productivity scenarios. This is also the first HP device to feature one-touch access to HP 24/7 live concierge support directly via one of the device’s four hotkeys. The Control Center hotkey allows quick access to the device’s most common settings, a Camera hot key lets an individual easily adjust camera settings, and the individual can customize the fourth key to help optimize workflow or allow for simple navigation.

As freelancers work to find ways to adopt and incorporate sustainable practices in their work, both devices are EPEAT® Gold Registered in the U.S., leveraging recycled metals and plastics along with sustainably sourced and recyclable packaging.

HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook

The Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is designed for individuals who are constantly connected to the internet, want an easy-to-use device with premium features and design, and consume a variety of content anywhere they go. This 14-inch device works to tackle it all to look your best, with the world’s first 8 MP user-facing camera in a clamshell Chromebook, along with the world’s brightest touchscreen display in a Chromebook, so your content looks the best in a dark room or on a sunny day. It’s also Intel® Evo™ verified for fast performance, connectivity, and charging and allows for seamless pairing between your phone and device.

