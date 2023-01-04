[CES 2023] TCL announces its S and Q-Series TVs and soundbars

This year, TCL is reinventing its television line-up with its biggest enhancements ever. The products will be segmented into two families – the S-Series and the all-new Q-Series, with six distinct product identities. In 2023, TCL is raising the bar with incredible video, audio, and gaming technologies, and every model will be wrapped in a stylish FullView bezel-less design. Taking TCL’s critically acclaimed products to the next level, the new Q-Series will focus on bigger and better QLED models, including mini-LED.

2023 TCL TVs and Soundbars

TCL S and Q-Series TVs

Q-Series

TCL’s new Q6 provides more color with Quantum Dot technology for an ultra-wide color gamut while also incorporating a HighBright display that increases brightness by up to 66% versus the non-QLED TVs. The Q6 also includes a new Game Accelerator 120 feature, allowing up to 120Hz VRR gaming. With these technologies, Q6 is designed to provide a better picture, regardless of the content. TCL’s Q6 will be available in 50 to 75-inch screen sizes.

Stepping up, the TCL Q7 is a true premium TV that adds a HighBright PRO display with double the peak nits and Full Array PRO local dimming for up to 5X the dimming zones versus last year’s TCL QLED models. The Q7 also includes a native 120Hz panel and the exciting new Game Accelerator 240 feature, which allows for blistering fast gaming at up to 240Hz VRR. This will be a true “game changer” for any serious gamer. The powerful TCL AIPQ Engine controls all this, enabling TCL to receive IMAX Enhanced certification and making Q7 the perfect TV for fast-action movies, sports, or gaming. TCL’s Q7 will be available in 55 to 85-inch screen sizes.

S-Series

Topping the Q-Series family, TCL introduces QM8 with industry-leading Mini-LED ULTRA. TCL has been a leader in both QLED and mini-LED technologies, and in 2023 take mini-LED to an unmatched flagship level. The QM8 features a HighBright ULTRA display with double the peak nits of last year’s award-winning TCL mini-LED series. More remarkably, QM8 adds Mini-LED ULTRA with up to 5X more dimming zones, achieving up to 2,300+ zones, which is groundbreaking for a 4K TV. In addition, QM8 features enhanced audio with a built-in subwoofer and Wi-Fi 6 for improved connectivity. The ultimate mini-LED TV, QM8, will be available in 65- to super-large 98-inch screen sizes.

Also, TCL’s Q-Series will be custom-install compatible for the first time ever. With discrete IR codes, RS232C capability, and IP control, the Q-Series can be spec’d into the most premium home theater installations.

Ensuring that it improves the home theater experience for every customer, the TCL S-Series is a family of smart TVs that are also a smart choice. The S3 is smart and versatile with 1080p Full HD resolution and HDR, so it can double as a PC Monitor. TCL’s S4 provides 4K Ultra HD resolution and is getting major upgrades, including features such as Dolby Vision® HDR for ultra vivid pictures, immersive Dolby Atmos® audio, MEMC, and much more. TCL’s S3 model will be available in 32 to 43-inch screen sizes, while the S4 will be offered in 43 to 85-inch screen sizes.

TCL S and Q-Series Soundbars

With almost 20 years of audio manufacturing expertise, TCL has offered premium sound bars under its brand name in the US for several years. To complement its award-winning TVs, TCL’s 2023 sound bar lineup will also be grouped into S-Series and Q-Series. The TCL S4 soundbars represent “Home Theater Made Simple” with a sleek cosmetic design, DTS Virtual:X for an enhanced sound field, Dolby Audio®, Bluetooth, and more at incredible value for their performance. For an upgraded experience, TCL’s Q6 soundbars represent “Home Theater Made Better” with an elegant cosmetic design and an enhanced audio feature suite including more power, a larger subwoofer, separate tweeters, auto room calibration, and more.

