[CES 2023] Plugable announces Thunderbolt 4 Dock, USB-C Hub, new cables

We’ve reviewed quite a few of Plugable’s computer accessories and have always been impressed by their quality and performance. At CES today, the company unveiled its first Thunderbolt 4 dock, a USB-C 11-in-1 hub, and certified Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 240W cables.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Thunderbolt 4 Quad Docking Station

First up is the Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Quad Dock (TBT4-UDZ). The company states that this dock “has 100W best-in-class charging, and 16 port expansion, and allows power users to get the most out of their laptop. Leveraging the power of the Intel Goshen Ridge chipset, the TBT4-UDZ provides a variety of connectivity options for additional displays. With two HDMI ports and two DisplayPort ports, users can mix and match monitors to expand up to four 4K 60Hz displays on Windows machines and up to two 4K 60Hz displays on Macs powered by M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. With wired 2.5Gbps Ethernet, a combination audio port, an SD and microSD card reader, and seven total USB ports, this Thunderbolt docking station takes advantage of Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 features.”

The ports on the Plugable Thunderbolt 4 TBT4-UDZ dock.

Available on January 17th, the TBT4-UDZ is available for preorder on Amazon for $299.

USB-C 11-in-1 Hub

Next up is the latest 11-in-1 USB-C hub from the company. Plugable states that it “is the latest and greatest in Plugable’s line of USB-C hubs. From a single USB-C port, add up to two 4K 60Hz HDMI displays (only one on Mac computers due to lack of MST support), three USB 3.0 ports, one USB-C port, an SD and microSD card reader, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm audio, and a USB-C pass-through charging port—11 ports in all. Use your laptop’s USB-C power adapter to take advantage of up to 100W USB-C pass-through charging. With smart power provisioning, ensure your connected USB peripherals and laptop get the power they need. The small design and pass-through charging make this an ideal hub for those looking to expand their workstation on-the-go.”

The ports on the Plugable USB-C 11-in-1 hub.

The USBC-11IN1E is available on Amazon for $79 with a $5 off coupon, bringing the introductory price to $74.

240W Cables

From Plugable: “Plugable is also expanding its cable line with a new Thunderbolt Certified Thunderbolt 4 cable and a new USB-IF Certified USB4 cable. The new passive Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 240W EPR cables support 40Gbps transfer speeds, 240W charging, and dual 4K 60Hz displays or a single 8K 30Hz display. The cables are 1 meter (3.3ft) in length.”

The TBT4-240W-1M is available for pre-order now on Amazon for $29.25 with a $2 off coupon and the USB4-240W-1M is available for pre-order now on Amazon for $25.95 with a $2 off coupon. Both will be available on January 11th.

Last Updated on January 4, 2023.