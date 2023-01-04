[CES 2023] TCL announces the TCL 40 Series and MOVEAUDIO Air

Kicking off TCL’s announcements is the TCL 40 Series, including the TCL 40 R 5G, TCL 40 SE, and TCL 408. Each device features enhanced NXTVISION screen technology, a long-lasting battery, and 50MP AI-powered camera so customers can enjoy limitless entertainment all day and night. TCL democratizes technologies to offer premium-quality features at accessible prices to empower users to connect, explore and share.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

For ultra-fast 5G, the TCL 40 R 5G packs a 7nm high-performance 5G processor to keep you connected wherever you are. TCL 40 R 5G demonstrates TCL’s commitment to delivering 5G for all across so more people can enjoy lightning-fast, connected experiences.

For those who want full audio and visual immersion to keep them occupied on long commutes, TCL 40 SE comes with dual stereo speakers to match the 6.75-inch display. Moreover, it offers a 90 Hz refresh rate display, delivering an ultra-smooth visual experience.

Take exquisitely detailed photographs in style with the TCL 408. Its 2-in-1 hyper camera combines the 50MP main camera and an enhanced macro lens to capture amazing high-resolution images. TCL 408 also comes with dual stereo speakers.

Immersion isn’t just about the display for TCL. Also launching at CES is the TCL MOVEAUDIO Air, the latest TCL earbuds to offer ultimate audio immersion. All-day battery with up to nine hours of music play and super-fast audio combine to deliver crystal-clear, well-balanced sound in a lightweight, comfortable fit

TCL 40 R 5G: from $219, available now in Europe, coming to select regions

TCL 40 SE: from $169, going on sale in Europe Q1 2023, coming to select regions

TCL 408: from $129, launching in Asia and Europe Q1 2023, coming to select regions

TCL MOVEAUDIO Air is available now for $39.99.

What do you think of the TCL 40 Series and MOVEAUDIO Air? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!

Last Updated on January 4, 2023.