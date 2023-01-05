[CES 2023] Portable Razer Edge handheld console now available for pre-order

Last year, Razer announced the Razer Edge, a portable cloud and Android gaming handheld console. At CES, the company has unveiled more specifications, a release date, and a price.

Developed with a 6.8” AMOLED display and 2400×1080 FHD+ resolution that boasts a 144Hz refresh rate, the Razer Edge is ideal for an always-connected mobile gaming experience. The handheld is the first device powered and developed exclusively for the latest Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform, designed jointly with Qualcomm, and is purpose-built with active cooling for long gaming sessions playing top AAA titles and native games on the go without having to compromise performance. The handheld game console will release in two versions in the US on January 26: Razer Edge (Wi-Fi) exclusively at Razer.com and RazerStore locations across the US for $399.99, and the 5G version exclusively at Verizon.com and Verizon store locations.

Features and specifications of the Razer Edge line-up include:

Model RAZER EDGE WI-FI RAZER EDGE FOUNDERS EDITION RAZER EDGE 5G MSRP $399.99 $499.99 Coming Soon Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Screen 6.8” FHD+ (2400×1080) AMOLED 144Hz RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage • Internal: 128GB (UFS 3.1)

• External Memory Support: MicroSD (Up to 2TB) Audio • 2-way speakers with 2 digital microphones

• THX Spatial Audio • 2-way speakers with 2 digital microphones

• Boomcloud360 audio Camera Front-facing: 5MP, 1080p @60fps Battery 5,000mAh Connectivity • Wi-Fi 6E

• Bluetooth 5.2

• USB Type C

• 3.5mm Headphone Jack (via controller) • Wi-Fi 6E

• 5G with Embedded-SIM (eSIM)

• Bluetooth 5.2

• USB Type C

• 3.5mm Headphone Jack (via controller) Antenna – – Sub 6, mmWave Bands – – LTE, UMTS, Global LTE, LTE Cat 22 Dimensions 260 x 85 x 11 mm Weight • 264 g (tablet only)

• 401 g (with controller attached) Controller • Powered via USB-C

• 2 analog sticks

• 8 buttons

• 1 D-pad

• 2 triggers

• 2 bumpers

• 2 programmable buttons

• Razer HyperSense haptics Includes • Razer Edge Wi-Fi

• Razer Kishi V2 Pro • Razer Edge Wi-Fi

• Razer Kishi V2 Pro

• Razer Hammerhead True Wireless (2021) • Razer Edge 5G

• Razer Kishi V2 Pro

Unfortunately, at this time, both versions of the Razer Edge will only be available in the US. That being said, if you can get your hands on one, the Wi-Fi model should work in other countries as well, just not on a mobile network.

Last Updated on January 5, 2023.