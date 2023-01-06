[CES 2023] Automobili Estrema Fulminea hypercar shooting for 200mph under 10s

Fulminea (“Lightning Fast”) is a project by Automobili Estrema, a company founded in 2020 by entrepreneur Gianfranco Pizzuto and headquartered in Modena-Italy, where many other hyper and supercars have been born.

Fulminea will be the first car in the world to use an innovative hybrid battery pack that combines innovative Li-ion cells with solid-state electrolytes and ultracapacitors, achieving 100 kWh of energy to power the four electric motors with a total power output of 1.5 MW (2,040 hp).

The Fulminea marks the beginning of a new generation of electric cars: a machine with all the characteristics of a race car: high performance, cutting-edge technology, and premium materials, including the latest-generation carbon fiber.

But with the big exception that instead of a combustion engine, the Fulminea features the world’s first fully electric powertrain with innovative solutions: it is the first car in the world to use a “hybrid” battery pack that uses solid-state cells produced by ABEE (Avesta Battery Energy Engineering) and ultra-capacitors, elements that provide the energy boost needed to unleash the power of the four electric motors. The Initial production is underway and will be capped at 61 cars with a ticket price of 1.961.000 Euros

The Fulminea will attempt a new lap record for an electric sports car at the famous Nurburgring track in Germany called the “Nordschleife,” aka “The Green Hell,” in September 2023. The first production model will be introduced in June 2023.

To support the costs involved with such an attempt, Automobili Estrema has launched a crowdfunding campaign to produce a documentary about the entire journey from inception until the race at Nordschleife. The viewer will be able to follow the making of Fulminea, a nine months nine episodes project, from February to October of 2023.

The Tech Inside Fulminea

The battery pack is designed and produced in collaboration with IMECAR Elektronik. The power is distributed to the wheels by four electric motors that allow the Fulminea to accelerate from 0 to 320 km/h in less than 10 seconds. The battery pack has a capacity of 100 kWh with an expected range – according to the WLTP cycle – of 520 km. Thanks to prismatic solid-state cells, the hybrid battery can use cell-to-pack technology, achieving a record energy density of 500 Wh/kg, equivalent to 1.2 kWh/l, with a battery weight of just 300 kg and a total weight in running order of 1,500 kg.

In addition, thanks to the collaboration with Electra Vehicle, the BMS (Battery Management System) is supported by a software called “EVE-Ai,” which constantly and actively optimizes the power demand between the two energy systems to maximize the efficiency and performance of the car by customizing the control strategy according to the operating environment, battery conditions and driving style.

The innovative high-performance hybrid battery pack will reach unprecedented performances in terms of energy density and power output, aiming to contain the total curb weight of Fulminea within kg 1.500 kg (3,307 lb). The Fulminea is maintaining its uniquely elegant design when defining new design and functionality features for the front and rear tail lights.

Overview

4 ELECTRIC MOTORS

320 KM/H (200 MPH) IN LESS THAN 10 SECONDS

1,5 MW TOTAL PEAK POWER

520+ KM EXPECTED WLTP RANGE

Engine

Power – 1.5 MW (2,040 hp)

AWD – Torque Vectoring

Weight – 1,500 kg (3,300 lb)

0 – 320 km/h (200 mph) < 10s

Battery capacity > 100 kWh

HPC DC Charge 10% – 80% < 15 min

Battery runtime (WLTP) < 520 km (325 mi)

