[CES 2023] Sennheiser announces the IE 200 IEMs at CES

Sennheiser brought its latest IEMs to CES 2023; the IE 200 IEMs are in-ear headphones made for audiophiles. Here’s what the company had to say about these new headphones.

The Sennheiser IE range continues its history of excellence with the all-new IE 200. The newest member of the IE family shares considerable DNA with its renowned siblings but seeks to bring pure listening pleasure to a broader audience. With exceptional detail, clarity, and impact, users can expect quality and features usually reserved for top-of-the-line devices.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

“The Sennheiser IE 200 represents an open invitation for everyone to enjoy the high-end sound,” says Jermo Koehnke, Sennheiser Audiophile Product Manager. “With balanced, true-to-life audio reproduction, users can hear the details they’ve been missing in ordinary headphones.”

The IE 200 enables seasoned hi-fi enthusiasts and newcomers alike to experience new dimensions of sound quality. Based on 15 years of Sennheiser TrueResponse Transducer technology, the IE 200 features a 7-millimeter extra-wide band transducer for exceptional quality. A hallmark of the IE family, the latest addition to the in-ear lineup continues to bring superbly balanced and realistic audio to an ultra-compact form factor.

​

With IE 200, nothing stands between the user and discovering new sonic landscapes. Harmonic distortion is almost non-existent, with a natural frequency response curve typically found in earphones costing significantly more. Furthermore, the IE 200 can appeal to a variety of listening preferences thanks to its unique dual-tuning feature. Audiophiles can mount the included ear tips in one of two positions, giving them control over the balance of their audio experience – from deep and emotional bass response to texture-rich treble presence.

With an exceptionally comfortable fit, IE 200 is made for uninterrupted listening sessions. Able to accommodate ears of all sizes, their inconspicuous design boasts a proven ergonomic design that promotes a secure seal and lasting comfort. Viscoelastic foam and silicone ear adapters in multiple sizes block ambient distractions while maximizing low-end response. A revised, braided cable reduces handling noise and terminates to widely a 3.5mm stereo plug and MMCX connectors for connection to countless audiophile devices.

The Sennheiser IE 200 will be available for pre-order globally on January 6, 2023, and will go on sale from January 31, 2023, with an MSRP of $149.99.

What do you think of these new IEMs? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!

Last Updated on January 6, 2023.