[CES 2023] Latest kid tech from Verizon is the Verizon Gizmo Watch 3

Verizon announced the Gizmo Watch 3 at CES, the latest addition to its line of smartwatches explicitly made for kids. Released Tuesday and already available in stores, the Gizmo Watch 3 ($149.99) now has new features for both parent and child, with twice the number of trusted contacts, additional GPS tracking features, and more, giving parents peace of mind that kids are safe while having fun.

Verizon says the watch is for parents and caregivers looking for innovative and playful ways to keep their kids connected. Here’s a quick rundown of the key features of the Gizmo Watch 3 from Verizon and a cute video after.

Double the number of Trusted Contacts from 10 to 20

from 10 to 20 More safe zones that send you location alerts if your child leaves a predetermined area using GPS tracking and monitoring

that send you location alerts if your child leaves a predetermined area using GPS tracking and monitoring A new front-facing camera that lets kids make video calls and take pictures and record video messages they can share with trusted contacts

they can share with trusted contacts A new processor with longer battery life — the Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 4100 platform — that delivers 80% more talk time and 20% more standby time

— the Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 4100 platform — that delivers 80% more talk time and 20% more standby time New Gizmo Watch 3 buddies children message, call, or video chat with other friends that have Gizmo Watch 3 once approved by a parent or caregiver

once approved by a parent or caregiver New watch face designs , including two new options that change with the seasons and the time of day

, including two new options that change with the seasons and the time of day The New Bluetooth connection makes it easy to pair the watch with wireless earbuds or headphones

makes it easy to pair the watch with wireless earbuds or headphones Even more games, like Tic Tac Toe, Gizmo Says, and Puzzle6

Last Updated on January 7, 2023.