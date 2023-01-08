[CES 2023] Razer’s latest 4K webcam offers DSLR-like detail and clarity

Whether streaming or on video conference calls, a good webcam can make a huge difference. Unveiled at CES 2023, the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra 4K webcam offers DSLR-level detail and clarity with its industry-leading ultra-large Sony 1/1.2″ STARVIS™ 2 sensor with a 2.9 μm pixel size, allowing it to capture more light and image data.

Razer states that “in order to maximize the sensor’s full potential, the Kiyo Pro Ultra is fitted with a custom, ultra-large F/1.7 aperture lens that can capture almost four times more light compared to other webcams, providing crisp, clear images even in low-light conditions.

“This exceptional image fidelity is maintained thanks to a cutting-edge processor that can convert raw 4K 30 FPS (or 1080P 60 FPS) footage into uncompressed 4K 24 FPS, 1440p 30 FPS, or 1080p 60 FPS directly into your stream. To guarantee creators are always the center of attention, the Kiyo Pro Ultra’s AI-powered Face Tracking Auto-focus tracks the user’s face to ensure sharp, steady focus while artfully blurring the background thanks to the true bokeh effect. All this without the need for any supplementary hardware or software.

“Coupled with High Dynamic Range (HDR) support at 30FPS, creators can achieve true-to-life colors thanks to the Kiyo Pro Ultra’s ability to automatically refine lighting and contrast while correcting over or under exposed areas, in order to add more visual detail and textures that make colors pop, even for darker or lighter tones. Creators can take this further with Razer Synapse which allows them to finetune or tweak their content quality with a comprehensive selection of customizable settings including ISO, shutter speed, pan, tilt, and more.”

Technical specifications of the latest 4K webcam from Razer include:

Video resolution • 4K 30FPS

• 1440P 30FPS

• 1080p @ 60/30/24FPS

• 720P @ 60/30 FPS Field of view 82°- 72° Image resolution 8.3 Megapixels Still image resolution 3840 x 2160 Connection type USB 3.0 Focus type Auto Video encoding YUY2 & NV12 (uncompressed) Mounting options L shape joint and Tripod Image quality settings customization Yes Cable length 1.5 meters braided cable Audio codec 16 bit 48 kHz Polar patterns Omnidirectional Sensitivity -26dB FS Compatibility • PC with a free USB port

• Windows® 8 (or higher)

• Internet connection

• 500 MB of free hard disk space

• Compatible with Open Broadcaster Software and Xsplit

The Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra 4K webcam is now available on Razer.com for $299.99.

